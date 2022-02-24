New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global FinTech Blockchain Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031556/?utm_source=GNW
Global FinTech Blockchain Market to Reach US$8.7 Billion by the Year 2026
Blockchain technology is transforming the operations in various industries, including the financial services sector. The combination of blockchain and fintech is emerging as the most promising technology mix, which has the potential to transform the fintech industry. Fintech blockchain, the finance technology application of blockchain technology, offers solutions, software, among various fintech blockchain services leveraged by businesses that deliver improved and automated financial services. Growth in the global fintech blockchain market can be attributed to factors such as growing consumer demand to own and invest in bitcoins; rising need for cheaper, quicker, cross-border payment systems; greater compatibility with ecosystems in the financial services industry; and the escalating requirement for comprehensive security mechanisms. The market is likely to register rapid growth during the pandemic as various governments establish fintech blockchain facilities. The global pandemic was a huge financial blow to many industries, prompting many sectors to embrace digitization to build resilience. Since the data that is fed into supply chains is not accessible to users and is not reliable, more and more organizations are leveraging blockchain solutions for critical financial transactions. The pandemic is also stimulating growth in the fintech blockchain market as an increasing number of people make work-from-home arrangements, adopt telebanking services, teleconferencing, and telemedicine using online and e-commerce payment methods, which in turn, will fuel growth in the fintech blockchain market. The growing use of web-based and e-learning methods has set the stage for significant growth opportunities since digital platforms are used to process most of these transactions like fee payments.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for FinTech Blockchain estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 44.8% over the analysis period. Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 41.7% CAGR to reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 52.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.6% share of the global FinTech Blockchain market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $373.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $874 Million by 2026
The FinTech Blockchain market in the U.S. is estimated at US$373.4 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$874 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 52.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 39.6% and 41.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 43.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America is likely to exhibit significant growth potential, propelled by growing adoption of IoT, Blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Introduction of favorable government policies and growing acceptance of crypto currencies is likely to fuel demand for Blockchain systems in the region.
Select Competitors (Total 80 Featured) -
- Accenture PLC
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Bitfury Group Limited
- Chain, Inc.
- Digital Asset Holdings, LLC
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Infosys Limited
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- RecordesKeeper
- Ripple Labs Inc.
- SAP SE
- Symbiont
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031556/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
In a Hyperconnected Economy, Blockchain Technology Paves the
Way for Transformation to Happen
Blockchain Technology: Statistics in Nutshell
Key Benefits of Blockchain Technology
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact on Blockchain Technology Spending
COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Blockchain Industry: % Change in
Spending by Emerging Technologies for the Period May-Jun Vs
Mar-Apr 2021
Spending on Blockchain Technology Poised for Robust Growth in 2021
Amidst COVID-19, Importance of Blockchain Technology Continues
to Surge
Promising Market Outlook for Blockchain in the Post COVID-19
Period
Global Blockchain Technology Spending by Industry (in %) for 2020
FinTech Blockchain - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to FinTech Blockchain
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Top Use Cases for Blockchain in Fintech
VC Investments in Blockchain Applications for Financial
Services Continues to Accelerate
Global Venture Funding in Financial Services Blockchain
Companies for 2016-2020
Number of Venture Funding Deals in Financial Services
Blockchain Firms for 2016-2020
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Transformation of Financial Services Sector Drives
Market Growth
Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for
2017-2023
Top Technology Investments in BFSI Sector: 2021
Rapidly Changing FinTech Landscape Support Blockchain Adoption
Blockchain Promises to Improve Transparency, Security,
Immutability & Accessibility of Systems & Processes for
Financial Services
Emerging Trends in Financial Technology Blockchain Market
Transformative Impact of Blockchain Technology in the Banking
Industry
Post Pandemic Focus of Banks on Digital Transformation to
Benefit Blockchain Adoption: % of Organizations Citing
Priority for 2020
Blockchain to Play a Vital Role in Facilitating Financial
Inclusion of the Unbanked
The Large Unbanked Population and Focus on their Financial
Inclusion to Stimulate Blockchain Deployments: Unbanked
Population as a % of Total Population by Region for the Year
2020
Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain
With Online Banking Fraud Losses On the Rise, Blockchain Holds
Potential to Offer Superior Security Benefits: Cumulative
Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) Between 2020 to 2024 by
Region
Blockchain-based Payments Processing: An Active Area of
Interest for Banks
Blockchain Adoption to Benefit from the Rising Significance of
Decentralized finance (DeFi) in Developing Economies
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to Bridge the Huge SME Financing
Gap to Boost Blockchain Adoption: World Formal MSMEs Finance
Gap (in $ Billion) by Region
As FinTech Disrupts Insurance Sector, Blockchain Technology
Poised for Growth
Applications of Blockchain in Insurance Industry
Select Startups Transforming the Insurance Industry
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact: Financial Challenges & Digital
Opportunities for Insurance Industry
Pandemic Accelerates Insurance Digitization, Presenting
Opportunities for Blockchain Adoption
As the Underlying Technology of Digital Currencies, Expanding
Cryptocurrency Market Presents Opportunity for FinTech
Blockchain
Following the Big Turnaround in 2020, the Year 2021 Continues
to Promise Growth for Cryptocurrency Market
Number of Cryptocurrencies Worldwide: 2013 to 2021
Top Cryptocurrency Nations Worldwide: % of People Using or
Owning Cryptocurrencies by Country
While the World Economy Struggles Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic,
Flourishing Cryptocurrency Surprises One and All
Notable Developments Shaping Post-Pandemic Trends in the
Cryptocurrency Marketplace
Which are the Top Cryptocurrencies Worldwide?
Top Cryptocurrencies Worldwide by Market Capitalization ($
Million) as of Aug 30, 2021
Crypto Pricing Continues to Roller Coaster Ride
Most Expensive Cryptocurrencies Worldwide: Ranked by Price
(in $) as of Aug 30, 2021
% Change in Price of Select Cryptocurrencies in 2021
Central Banks Move into Digital Currency Space
As the Newer Breed of Blockchain-based Crypto Coins,
Stablecoins Continues to Strengthen
Top Stablecoins Worldwide: Ranked by Market Capitalization
(in US$ Billion) as of 2nd Sep 2021
Institutional Investors Continue to Pour in Funds into the
Cryptocurrency Market
With Cryptocurrencies Outperforming Major Asset Classes,
Institutional Interest Continues to Rise: % Growth of
Cryptocurrencies Vs Other Asset Classes for 2020
Smart Contracts: Most Promising Use Case of Distributed Ledger
Technology
Growing Role of Blockchain in Cross-Border Payments and Money
Transfers
Global Cross-Border Payments Flow (in US$ Billion) for 2019,
2021 and 2023
Global Cross-Border Payments Market Breakdown by Use Case
(in %) for 2020
Blockchain for Fraud Prevention: A New & Potent Weapon in the
Making
Capital Markets: Blockchain to Resolve with Data Duplication,
Reconciliation Errors and Settlement Delays
Major Challenges & Concerns Surrounding Blockchain Adoption
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031556/?utm_source=GNW
