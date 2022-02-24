New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Feed Phytogenics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031534/?utm_source=GNW
Global Feed Phytogenics Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
An ever growing feed production drives the global industry for feed phytogenics, because it is not only antibiotic-free but also comes with multiple other health benefits. Globally, there is increasing concern about the excessive use of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed. A majority of governments in the developed nations are restricting antibiotic use, which again in turn, has supported feed phytogenics` growth. The U.S., South Korea, and Europe have banned the use of antibiotics in animal feed. The feed phytogenics offer benefits such as improved reproduction rates, better feed efficiency, better palatability, and digestive stimulation. With the use of phytogenics, the livestock benefit from its antioxidative and antimicrobial benefits. Their feed intake increases and there is improved gut function leading to the prevention of diarrhea. Feed phytogenics positively influence numerous animal life processes and help fight against diseases to facilitate overall healthy growth. Also, the implementation of cutting edge technologies like active ingredient encapsulation has improved feed phytogenics` efficiency and driven market growth significantly.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Feed Phytogenics estimated at US$703.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period. Essential Oils, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.4% CAGR to reach US$546.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flavonoids segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.3% share of the global Feed Phytogenics market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $194.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $176.9 Million by 2026
The Feed Phytogenics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$194.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$176.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$189.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the largest and the fastest growing region for feed phytogenics. The demand for phytogenic feed additives is boosted by the large livestock population and growth. Also, a growing awareness of the benefits of feed additive among consumers and livestock farmers and recent disease outbreaks will aid in growth. North America is also a significant market due to a growing need for more protein-concentrated and meat-based diets, which will increase the demand for meat and meat-based products.
Saponins Segment to Reach $151.7 Million by 2026
Saponins segment is anticipated to witness robust growth on account of increasing use in poultry production. In the global Saponins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$84.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$128.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -
- Adisseo France S.A.S
- Biomin GmbH
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Delacon Biotechnik GmbH
- Dostofarm GmbH
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Kemin Industries, Inc.
- Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd.
- Nor-Feed A/S
- Pancosma SA
- Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH
- Phytosynthese SASU
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031534/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Feed Phytogenics
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Impact of COVID-19 on Feed Phytogenics Market
Feed Phytogenics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Feed Phytogenics Market to Witness Rapid Growth
Poultry Represents the Largest Type
Phytogenic Feed for Swine
Phytogenic Feed for Aquatic Species
Essential Oil Phytogenics - The Largest Type
Spices and Herbs - The Largest Source of Feed Phytogenics
Asia-Pacific Represents the Largest Market
Competition
Market Restraints
High Active Ingredient Costs & Counterfeit Products
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Population and Rising Food Security Concerns Drive
Demand for Feed Phytogenics
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes
for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
Growing Meat Market - The Prime Growth Driver for Feed
Phytogenics Market
Global Trends in Meat Production, Consumption and Trade:
A Major Growth Influencer in Feed Acidifiers Market
Global Meat Production by Type - Meat Production Volume in
Million Metric Tonnes for Beef & Veal, Pork, and Chicken Meat
Meat 2019 2020 2021 (Jan) Beef & Veal 61.5 60.5 61.1 Pork 102
97 104 Chicken Meat 100 101 102for the Years 2019 through
2021
Global Pork Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass
Weight Equivalent) in Select Country/Region for the Years 2019
and 2020
Global Chicken Meat Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons
(Ready to Cook Equivalent) in Select Country/Region for the
Years 2019 and 2020
Disease Outbreak Concerns Stimulate Demand for Feed Phytogenics
The Role of Phytogenic Feed Additives in Poultry Pathogen
Management
Increased Animal Feed Production Drives the Market
Antibiotics Ban Drive the Demand for Feed Phytogenics
Clamp Down on Antibiotics’ Usage as Growth Promoters
Restrictions on Antimicrobial Use in Food Animals
Europe
North America
BRICS
Asia
A Gist of AGP Ban and Prescription Requirements Status in
Select Countries
Emerging Alternatives for AGPs
Natural Growth Promoters (NGPs): Aiming for Prevention than Cure
Pandemic Drives Consumer Shift Towards Natural & Organic Foods
Encapsulation Technology Plays Enabling Role in Making
Phytogenic Feed Additives Ready for Adoption
Increase in Demand for Animal Products in Developing Countries
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Feed Phytogenics Improves Pig Productivity
Unprecedented Rise In Demand For Essential Oil Based Phytogenic
Feed Additives To Stimulate Market Outlook
The Role of Saponin as Feed Additive for Sustainable Poultry
Production
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Essential Oils by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Essential Oils by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Essential Oils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flavonoids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Flavonoids by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Flavonoids by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saponins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Saponins by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Saponins by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleoresins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Oleoresins by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Oleoresins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Swine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Swine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Swine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ruminants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Ruminants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Ruminants by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Animal Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Animal Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Animal Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Poultry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Poultry by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Poultry by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Herbs & Spices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Herbs & Spices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Herbs & Spices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flowers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Flowers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Flowers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruits & Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Feed Phytogenics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,
Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Product
Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal
Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Animal
Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,
Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Source -
Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &
Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,
Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other
Animal Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Animal
Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,
Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Source -
Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &
Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Feed Phytogenics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,
Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Product
Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal
Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Animal
Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,
Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Source -
Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &
Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Feed Phytogenics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,
Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Product
Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal
Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Animal
Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,
Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Source -
Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &
Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Feed Phytogenics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,
Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other
Animal Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Animal
Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,
Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Source -
Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &
Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Feed Phytogenics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,
Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other
Animal Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Animal
Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,
Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Source -
Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &
Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Feed Phytogenics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,
Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other
Animal Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by
Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,
Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by
Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &
Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,
Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other
Animal Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Animal
Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,
Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 112: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Source -
Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &
Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Feed Phytogenics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 115: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,
Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Product
Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031534/?utm_source=GNW
