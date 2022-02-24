Europe Advanced Packaging Market (2021 to 2031) - by Product Type, End-user and Country

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Advanced Packaging Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European advanced packaging market was valued at $3,029.1 million in 2021 and will grow by 8.9% annually over 2021-2031 owing to the rising demand for consumer electronics, the growing demand for high-end chips, and the cost reduction and improved efficiency brought by advancing packaging.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe advanced packaging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe advanced packaging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Packaging Platform, End User, and Country.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Active Packaging

3.3 Smart and Intelligent Packaging



4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Packaging Platform

4.1 Market Overview by Packaging Platform

4.2 Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array

4.3 Flip Chip CSP

4.4 Wafer Level CSP

4.5 2.5D/3D Integrated Circuit

4.6 Fan Out Wafer Level Package (Fo-WLP)

4.7 Embedded Die

4.8 Fan In Wafer Level Package (Fi-WLP)

4.9 Other Packaging Platforms



5 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User

5.1 Market Overview by End User

5.2 Consumer Electronics

5.3 IT and Telecom

5.4 Automotive and Transportation

5.5 Industrial Sector

5.6 Healthcare and Life Science

5.7 Aerospace and Defense

5.8 Other End Users



6 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

6.1 Overview of European Market

6.2 Germany

6.3 U.K.

6.4 France

6.5 Spain

6.6 Italy

6.7 Russia

6.8 Rest of European Market



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Brewer Science, Inc.

Chipbond Technology Corporation

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd

SUSS Microtec Se

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Universal Instruments Corporation

