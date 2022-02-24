New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Environmental Test Chambers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031481/?utm_source=GNW
Global Environmental Test Chambers Market to Reach US$869 Million by the Year 2026
An environmental test chamber, also referred to as climatic test chamber, is a type of testing device used for performing a wide range of testing functions, including prototype evaluation, failure analysis, reliability testing, accelerated stress testing, production testing, research and development testing, and other applications where there is a requirement for environmental simulation. Environmental test chambers have come a long way from being simple analog chambers with dial controllers to advanced digital chambers with programmable controllers. These testing devices have evolved significantly over the past several years with newer technology as well as newer refrigerants. In addition, over the years, manufacturers have consistently focused on developing better, bigger, and faster chambers that could perform testing on a wide variety of products. The increased proliferation of handheld devices significantly spiked the demand for environmental test chambers with faster ramp rates and better safety features.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Environmental Test Chambers estimated at US$717.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$869 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period. Temperature & Humidity, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$370.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Customized segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.4% share of the global Environmental Test Chambers market. Temperature or humidity chambers can be utilized for performing climatic testing, while pressure and vibration chambers are commonly used for conducting mechanical testing, such as the evaluation of the item`s response to vibration or shock. With tests becoming complicated, and with time required for completing them being limited and fixed, preparing for tests becomes critical in the entire testing process. Hence given the different needs of various industries and researchers, companies are increasingly offering customized environmental test chambers to create special environments for testing materials of all types.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $178.7 in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $196.9 Million by 2026
The Environmental Test Chambers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$196.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$24.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Thermal Shock Segment to Reach $162.3 Million by 2026
Thermal shock chambers, available in a diverse selection of designs and capable of accommodating different types of product testing, perform tailored screening of environmental stress in board electronic and component assemblies intended for oilfield applications. Industry-specific thermal shock chambers facilitate transfer of product/s between two extreme temperature-controlled compartments, while passing same amount of high-velocity conditioned air over the product, which eventually results in quicker product temperature changes. In the global Thermal Shock segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$103.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$125 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.6 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured) -
- Angelantoni Test Technologies S.R.L
- Binder GmbH
- Climatic Testing Systems, Inc.
- Climats
- CM Envirosystems Private Limited
- Controlled Environments Limited
- Eckel Noise Control Technologies
- EMCOR Group Inc.
- Envsin Instrument Equipment Co., Ltd.
- ESPEC Corporation
- Hanse Environmental Inc.
- Hastest Solutions Inc.
- Konrad Technologies GmbH
- Memmert GmbH + Co. KG
- Presto Group
- Russells Technical Products
- Scientific Climate Systems
- Terra Universal. Inc.
- Thermal Product Solutions
- Thermotron Industries
- Weiss Technik UK Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022 Country 2020 2021 2022
Environmental Test Chamber Businesses Resume Activity Following
COVID-19-Induced Downswing
Environmental Test Chambers - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Environmental Test Chambers : A Prelude
Working Principle
Major Use Cases of Environmental Test Chambers
Types of Environmental Test Chambers
Applications of Environmental Testing Chambers
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Stability Testing Remains Indispensable Aspect of
Pharmaceutical Industry
Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Focus on Stability
Testing
Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years
2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025
Rise in Number of Regulations Across Industries for Safety and
Reliability of Products Augurs Well for Market Growth
Environmental Test Chambers Continue Gaining Prominence in
Battery Testing Domain
Rising Significance of Battery Testing
Battery Powered Consumer Electronics to Spur Demand for Battery
Test Chambers: Global Market for Consumer Electronics (In US$
Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Global Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Capacity (in GWh) for the
Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
Growing Number of Electronic Components in High-End Industries
Likely to Drive Demand for Customized Chamber
Aersopace and Defense: A Major End-Use Market for Environmental
Test Chambers
Staged Recovery in Aviation Sector to Drive Resurgence in Demand
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline
Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2010. 2015, 2020, and 2025
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of
Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040
New Satellite Launches and Rising Space Activities Flare Up Demand
Number of Satellites in Orbit as of January 2021
Number of Satellite Launches 2001-2019
Environmental Testing Chambers: An Important Facet of
Automotive Industry
Basic Variables in Automotive Climate Testing
Revival in Automotive Industry to Drive Gains
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Vehicles
to Drive Momen
Global EV Sales for the Years 2020 and 2025
Autonomous Vehicles to Widen the Addressable Market
Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020,
2025 & 2030
Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration
Timeline
Demand for Testing Solar Modules Increases as Solar Power
Becomes Indispensable to Global Energy Mix
Strong Demand for Solar Power Provides a Fertile Environment
for the Growth of Environmental Test Chambers: Global Demand
for Solar Photovoltaic Power (In Gigawatts) for Years 2020,
2022, 2024 & 2026
Sustained Opportunities in Electronics Industry Boost Market
Prospects
Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Telecommunications Testing: A High Growth Market
IoT/5G to Instigate New Wave of Growth
Number of 5G Connections Worldwide (in Million): 2020-2025
Breakdown of Network Latency (In Milliseconds) by Network Type
Safety Testing of Medical Devices Spur Growth Opportunities
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Assessing Durability & Resilience of Product Packaging with
Environmental Testing
Textile Applications: An Expanding Market
Demand for Environmental Test Chambers in Oil and Gas industry
