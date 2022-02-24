New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Environmental Test Chambers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031481/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Environmental Test Chambers Market to Reach US$869 Million by the Year 2026



An environmental test chamber, also referred to as climatic test chamber, is a type of testing device used for performing a wide range of testing functions, including prototype evaluation, failure analysis, reliability testing, accelerated stress testing, production testing, research and development testing, and other applications where there is a requirement for environmental simulation. Environmental test chambers have come a long way from being simple analog chambers with dial controllers to advanced digital chambers with programmable controllers. These testing devices have evolved significantly over the past several years with newer technology as well as newer refrigerants. In addition, over the years, manufacturers have consistently focused on developing better, bigger, and faster chambers that could perform testing on a wide variety of products. The increased proliferation of handheld devices significantly spiked the demand for environmental test chambers with faster ramp rates and better safety features.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Environmental Test Chambers estimated at US$717.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$869 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period. Temperature & Humidity, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$370.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Customized segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.4% share of the global Environmental Test Chambers market. Temperature or humidity chambers can be utilized for performing climatic testing, while pressure and vibration chambers are commonly used for conducting mechanical testing, such as the evaluation of the item`s response to vibration or shock. With tests becoming complicated, and with time required for completing them being limited and fixed, preparing for tests becomes critical in the entire testing process. Hence given the different needs of various industries and researchers, companies are increasingly offering customized environmental test chambers to create special environments for testing materials of all types.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $178.7 in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $196.9 Million by 2026



The Environmental Test Chambers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$196.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$24.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.



Thermal Shock Segment to Reach $162.3 Million by 2026



Thermal shock chambers, available in a diverse selection of designs and capable of accommodating different types of product testing, perform tailored screening of environmental stress in board electronic and component assemblies intended for oilfield applications. Industry-specific thermal shock chambers facilitate transfer of product/s between two extreme temperature-controlled compartments, while passing same amount of high-velocity conditioned air over the product, which eventually results in quicker product temperature changes. In the global Thermal Shock segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$103.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$125 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.6 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured) -

Angelantoni Test Technologies S.R.L

Binder GmbH

Climatic Testing Systems, Inc.

Climats

CM Envirosystems Private Limited

Controlled Environments Limited

Eckel Noise Control Technologies

EMCOR Group Inc.

Envsin Instrument Equipment Co., Ltd.

ESPEC Corporation

Hanse Environmental Inc.

Hastest Solutions Inc.

Konrad Technologies GmbH

Memmert GmbH + Co. KG

Presto Group

Russells Technical Products

Scientific Climate Systems

Terra Universal. Inc.

Thermal Product Solutions

Thermotron Industries

Weiss Technik UK Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031481/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022 Country 2020 2021 2022

Environmental Test Chamber Businesses Resume Activity Following

COVID-19-Induced Downswing

Environmental Test Chambers - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Environmental Test Chambers : A Prelude

Working Principle

Major Use Cases of Environmental Test Chambers

Types of Environmental Test Chambers

Applications of Environmental Testing Chambers

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stability Testing Remains Indispensable Aspect of

Pharmaceutical Industry

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Focus on Stability

Testing

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years

2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025

Rise in Number of Regulations Across Industries for Safety and

Reliability of Products Augurs Well for Market Growth

Environmental Test Chambers Continue Gaining Prominence in

Battery Testing Domain

Rising Significance of Battery Testing

Battery Powered Consumer Electronics to Spur Demand for Battery

Test Chambers: Global Market for Consumer Electronics (In US$

Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Global Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Capacity (in GWh) for the

Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Growing Number of Electronic Components in High-End Industries

Likely to Drive Demand for Customized Chamber

Aersopace and Defense: A Major End-Use Market for Environmental

Test Chambers

Staged Recovery in Aviation Sector to Drive Resurgence in Demand

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline

Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2010. 2015, 2020, and 2025

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of

Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040

New Satellite Launches and Rising Space Activities Flare Up Demand

Number of Satellites in Orbit as of January 2021

Number of Satellite Launches 2001-2019

Environmental Testing Chambers: An Important Facet of

Automotive Industry

Basic Variables in Automotive Climate Testing

Revival in Automotive Industry to Drive Gains

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Vehicles

to Drive Momen

Global EV Sales for the Years 2020 and 2025

Autonomous Vehicles to Widen the Addressable Market

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020,

2025 & 2030

Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration

Timeline

Demand for Testing Solar Modules Increases as Solar Power

Becomes Indispensable to Global Energy Mix

Strong Demand for Solar Power Provides a Fertile Environment

for the Growth of Environmental Test Chambers: Global Demand

for Solar Photovoltaic Power (In Gigawatts) for Years 2020,

2022, 2024 & 2026

Sustained Opportunities in Electronics Industry Boost Market

Prospects

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Telecommunications Testing: A High Growth Market

IoT/5G to Instigate New Wave of Growth

Number of 5G Connections Worldwide (in Million): 2020-2025

Breakdown of Network Latency (In Milliseconds) by Network Type

Safety Testing of Medical Devices Spur Growth Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Assessing Durability & Resilience of Product Packaging with

Environmental Testing

Textile Applications: An Expanding Market

Demand for Environmental Test Chambers in Oil and Gas industry



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature & Humidity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Temperature & Humidity by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Temperature & Humidity

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Customized by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Customized by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Customized by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermal Shock by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Thermal Shock by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Shock by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Chamber Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Chamber Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Chamber Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Telecom & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom & Electronics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical & Pharma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Medical & Pharma by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical & Pharma by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Environmental Test Chambers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Environmental Test Chambers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by Chamber Type - Temperature &

Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other Chamber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Environmental Test Chambers

by Chamber Type - Temperature & Humidity, Customized, Thermal

Shock and Other Chamber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by Chamber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Temperature & Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other

Chamber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Environmental Test Chambers

by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom &

Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical &

Pharma and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by Chamber Type - Temperature &

Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other Chamber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Environmental Test

Chambers by Chamber Type - Temperature & Humidity, Customized,

Thermal Shock and Other Chamber Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by Chamber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Temperature & Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other

Chamber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Environmental Test

Chambers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom &

Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical &

Pharma and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Environmental Test Chambers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by Chamber Type - Temperature &

Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other Chamber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Environmental Test Chambers

by Chamber Type - Temperature & Humidity, Customized, Thermal

Shock and Other Chamber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by Chamber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Temperature & Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other

Chamber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Environmental Test Chambers

by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom &

Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical &

Pharma and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Environmental Test Chambers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by Chamber Type - Temperature &

Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other Chamber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Environmental Test Chambers

by Chamber Type - Temperature & Humidity, Customized, Thermal

Shock and Other Chamber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by Chamber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Temperature & Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other

Chamber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Environmental Test Chambers

by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom &

Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical &

Pharma and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Environmental Test Chambers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by Chamber Type - Temperature &

Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other Chamber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Environmental Test

Chambers by Chamber Type - Temperature & Humidity, Customized,

Thermal Shock and Other Chamber Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by Chamber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Temperature & Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other

Chamber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Environmental Test

Chambers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom &

Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical &

Pharma and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Environmental Test

Chambers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Environmental Test Chambers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by Chamber Type - Temperature &

Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other Chamber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Environmental Test

Chambers by Chamber Type - Temperature & Humidity, Customized,

Thermal Shock and Other Chamber Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by Chamber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Temperature & Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other

Chamber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Environmental Test

Chambers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom &

Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical &

Pharma and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Environmental Test Chambers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by Chamber Type - Temperature &

Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other Chamber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Environmental Test

Chambers by Chamber Type - Temperature & Humidity, Customized,

Thermal Shock and Other Chamber Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by Chamber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Temperature & Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other

Chamber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Environmental Test

Chambers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom &

Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical &

Pharma and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by Chamber Type - Temperature &

Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other Chamber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Environmental Test Chambers

by Chamber Type - Temperature & Humidity, Customized, Thermal

Shock and Other Chamber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by Chamber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Temperature & Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other

Chamber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Environmental Test Chambers

by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom &

Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical &

Pharma and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Environmental Test Chambers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by Chamber Type - Temperature &

Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other Chamber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Environmental Test Chambers by

Chamber Type - Temperature & Humidity, Customized, Thermal

Shock and Other Chamber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by Chamber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Temperature & Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other

Chamber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Environmental Test Chambers by

End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom &

Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical &

Pharma and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by Chamber Type - Temperature &

Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other Chamber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Environmental Test Chambers

by Chamber Type - Temperature & Humidity, Customized, Thermal

Shock and Other Chamber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by Chamber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Temperature & Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other

Chamber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Environmental Test Chambers

by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom &

Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical &

Pharma and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by Chamber Type - Temperature &

Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other Chamber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Environmental Test

Chambers by Chamber Type - Temperature & Humidity, Customized,

Thermal Shock and Other Chamber Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by Chamber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Temperature & Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other

Chamber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Test Chambers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Environmental Test

Chambers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom &

Electronics, Medical & Pharma and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Test

Chambers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecom & Electronics, Medical &

Pharma and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Environmental Test Chambers by Chamber Type -

Temperature & Humidity, Customized, Thermal Shock and Other

Chamber Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Environmental

Test Chambers by Chamber Type - Temperature & Humidity,

Customized, Thermal Shock and Other Chamber Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031481/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________