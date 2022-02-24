New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enteral Feeding Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031474/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Enteral Feeding Pumps Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by the Year 2026



Enteral nutrition refers to the delivery of enteral products including human breast milk through an enteral access device into a functioning gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Some of the medical conditions that necessitate enteral feeding in patients include malnutrition, swallowing disorders, neurological disorders, digestive disorders, cancer, eosinophilic disorders, and anatomical or post-surgical malformations of mouth. Growth in the global market is driven by the continuous rise in the number of people suffering from various chronic medical conditions, an aging population at a high risk of age-related medical conditions, and the steady increase in prevalence of premature births across the world. A growing number of ambulatory care settings and hospitals worldwide are using enteral nutrition therapy to provide effective clinical nutrition to patients, thus driving demand for enteral feeding devices. Demand is especially being spurred by the growing number of reconstructive surgeries being performed, which often necessitate the use of enteral feeding therapy over long periods of time. Rising awareness about the advantages of tube feeding and gradual decline in the cost of enteral nutrition therapy are also expected to spur market growth. Technology advancements and R&D initiatives are playing a critical part in the development of innovative and advanced devices, as well as lighter and simpler enteral feeding devices such as tubes and pumps.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Enteral Feeding Pumps estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Neurological Disorders, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$627.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cancer segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.8% share of the global Enteral Feeding Pumps market. Enteral nutrition is considered to be best option during treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and cancer to prevent nutritional deficiency and to ensure optimal functioning of the organs. Cancer specifically has the potential to cause severe weight loss and malnutrition, whereby it is essential for patients to be administered with nutrient feeding on a continuous basis. The need for effective nutritional management of neurological patients is thus raising importance of enteral feeding as a nutritional support for patients suffering from neurological conditions like Parkinson`s disease, Alzheimer`s disease, dementias, stroke, and neurone diseases.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $398.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $159.5 Million by 2026



The Enteral Feeding Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$398.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.97% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$159.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$171.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe represent the leading regional markets, market growth is being fostered primarily by the development of novel and patient-friendly devices that are integrated with several safety features. The large and growing population of elderly individuals and their high susceptibility to various chronic illnesses remains a major growth influencing factor for the market. Developing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America, meanwhile, are high-growth markets for enteral feeding devices including pumps on account of the expanding elderly population and the growing prevalence of chronic disorders and illnesses, as well as the rising prevalence of premature births in the region.



Gastrointestinal Diseases Segment to Reach $215.7 Million by 2026



The steadily rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is necessitating administration of additional nutritional support through enteral feeding, thus driving growth in the market. In the global Gastrointestinal Diseases segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$128.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$177.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories

ALCOR Scientific, Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

CONMED Corporation

ERENLER MEDIKAL SAN. TIC. LTD

Fresenius Kabi Ltd.

Medline Industries, LP

Moog, Inc.

Nutricia Advanced Medical Nutrition

Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co., Ltd.

Vygon SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031474/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Significance of Medical Nutrition for COVID-19 Patients

Enteral Feeding Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

What is Enteral Nutrition?

Enteral Feeding Devices: Vital for Success of EN Therapy

An Introduction to Enteral Feeding Pumps

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Hospitals & Long-term Care Facilities: The Major Users of

Enteral Feed Pumps

Developed Regions Continue to Lead Enteral Feeding Pumps Market

Developing Economies to Propel Long-term Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Enteral Nutrition in Treatment and

Rehabilitation of Patients with Chronic Diseases Drives Market

Growth

Rising Cancer Incidence and Need for Nutritional Support

Supports Market Growth

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by

Cancer Site for 2020

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region

for 2020

Alarming Rise in Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for

Enteral Feeding Pumps Market

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)

Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults Diagnosed with

Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045

Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic

Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045

Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for

Enteral Feeding Pumps Market

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs

(in Thousands) by Region for 2020

Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018

Nutritional Management of Patients with Neurological Diseases

and Use of EN Therapy Drives Market Opportunities

Burden of Neurological Diseases: Deaths Per 100,000 Population

due to Neurological Conditions in Select Countries

Growing Incidence of Pediatric Crohn’s Disease Fuels Demand for

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Nutrition Emerges as a Key Therapy for Preterm Infants,

Fueling Growth in Enteral Feeding Pumps Market

Top Countries Ranked by Most Number of Preterm Births

Countries with Highest Preterm Birth Rates: Number of Preterm

Births Per 100 Live Births by Top Countries

Shift towards Home-based Enteral Therapy to Propel Growth in

Enteral Feeding Pumps Market

Shift towards Home Healthcare Presents Opportunities for

Medical Nutrition, Driving Growth in Enteral Feeding Pumps

Market: Global Home Healthcare Market (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Preference for Enteral Nutrition Over Parenteral Nutrition

Spurs Market Prospects

Role of Enteral Nutrition Therapy in the Treatment of

Malnutrition: A Business Case for Enteral Feeding Pumps Market

Non-volitional Nutritional Support Therapy: Vital for Combating

Malnutrition during Hospitalization

Advancements in Enteral Nutritional Pumps to Boost Market

Prospects

Assessing Safety and Efficacy of Enteral Feeding Pump Systems

Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Need for Enteral

Nutrition Augurs Well for the Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Major Challenges Facing the Enteral Feeding Devices Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurological Disorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Neurological Disorders by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurological Disorders

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cancer by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cancer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gastrointestinal Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Diseases

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal

Diseases by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ambulatory Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

North American Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050

Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases Fuel Growth

Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases in the US by Gender and

Affected Site for 2021

Estimated Number of Cancer-Related Deaths in the US by Gender

and Body Site for 2021

Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America and

Caribbean Region (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Preference for Home Healthcare Fuels Demand for Home Enteral

Feeding Pumps

Reimbursements Scenario for Enteral Nutrition Therapy

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by Application - Neurological Disorders,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

Application - Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal

Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by Application - Neurological Disorders,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

Application - Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal

Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by Application - Neurological Disorders,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

Application - Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal

Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by Application - Neurological Disorders,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

Application - Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal

Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by Application - Neurological Disorders,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

Application - Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal

Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by Application - Neurological Disorders,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

Application - Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal

Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by Application - Neurological Disorders,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

Application - Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal

Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by Application - Neurological Disorders,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

Application - Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal

Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral

Feeding Pumps by Application - Neurological Disorders, Cancer,

Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

Application - Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal

Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral

Feeding Pumps by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by Application - Neurological Disorders,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

Application - Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal

Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by Application - Neurological Disorders,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

Application - Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal

Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Pumps by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Enteral Feeding Pumps by Application - Neurological

Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Enteral Feeding

Pumps by Application - Neurological Disorders, Cancer,

Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enteral

Feeding Pumps by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal

Diseases and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Enteral Feeding Pumps by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Enteral Feeding

Pumps by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enteral

Feeding Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Home Care and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Enteral Feeding Pumps by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Enteral Feeding

Pumps by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding

Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Enteral Feeding Pumps by Application - Neurological

Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Enteral Feeding

Pumps by Application - Neurological Disorders, Cancer,

Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding

Pumps by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031474/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________