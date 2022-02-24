Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market by Application (Public, Private), Level of Charging, Charging Point Type, Infrastructure, Service Type, Installation, Electric Bus Charging, DC Fast Charging, IOT Connectivity and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric vehicle charging station market size is projected to grow from 2,354 thousand units in 2022 to 14,623 thousand units by 2027, at a CAGR of 44.1%.
Public Chargers will be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.
The availability of public EV charging plays an important role to purchase electric vehicles across the globe. Public charging and access to fast charging are viewed as key criteria when buying an electric vehicle. This is anticipated to bolster revenue growth for the public charging segment. The Asia Pacific region continues to install public chargers at a significant rate due to the rising number of EV users, especially in China, India, and South Korea. These countries have implemented policies to increase the usage of EVs by providing subsidies and reduced taxes.
They also encourage the growth of EV manufacturers and related industries by providing grants or implementing preferential policies for EV-related companies to enable them to expand faster. A steady surge in economic growth, urbanization, travel demand, etc., coupled with increasing investments toward electric mobility to contribute to energy storage and environmental sustainability is anticipated to bolster the growth of the public charging station segment.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region comprises of countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea. The region is home to some of the fastest-developing economies of the world, such as China and India. The governments of these emerging economies have recognized the growth potential of the global electric vehicle charging station market and, hence, have adopted various initiatives to attract major OEMs for the manufacture of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in domestic markets. For instance, charging network providers for EV charging stations have partnered with various OEMs to sponsor free EV charging to EV drivers. This has led to an increase in electric vehicle production in recent years, which caters to domestic as well as overseas demand. Japan and China export electric vehicles and charging solutions across the globe.
Governments in the Asia Pacific region are also focusing on the introduction of electric commercial vehicles. For instance, in September 2020, the Indian Government announced plans to offer incentives worth USD 4.6 billion to companies establishing advanced battery manufacturing facilities as part of its plans to reduce oil imports while switching to EVs. Similarly, in 2019, China undertook measures such as sales tax exemptions. It also provided preferential financing and traffic management policies for electric vehicles besides optimizing its carbon credit program, which will be reduced appropriately in the coming years.
Europe to be the second-largest region during the forecast period
The major EV markets in Europe are Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Italy, and the UK. Europe accounted for 24.78% of the global electric vehicle charging station market in 2021 by volume. Normal chargers have a higher share than fast chargers. The top five countries account for more than 83% of all chargers, and the rest is utilized in the rest of the countries. By August 2020, Europe had implemented stringent emission regulation standards to reduce the rising emission levels. Several countries in the region are promoting electric vehicles through significant incentives.
The demand for electric vehicle charging stations has increased significantly due to the focus on zero- or low-emission vehicles in the region. The region is home to electric vehicle charging station providers such as Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens, Efacec, Engie, and various others. The UK announced plans to phase out petrol/diesel-based vehicles by 2030 and encourage the growth of EVs. Other European countries had implemented plans for the transition to EVs during the past decade.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market
4.2 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Level of Charging
4.3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Charging Point Type
4.4 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Charging Infrastructure Type
4.5 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Application
4.6 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Dc Fast Charging Type
4.7 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Installation Type
4.8 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by IoT Connectivity
4.9 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Ev Sales Worldwide Will Increase Demand for Ev Charging Stations
5.2.1.2 Government Policies and Subsidies to Support Faster Setup of Ev Charging Stations
5.2.1.3 Increasing Vehicle Range Per Charge Will Boost Ev and Ev Charging Station Demand
5.2.1.4 Reducing Price of Evs in Global Market Will Boost Ev Sales and Evcs Demand
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization of Charging Infrastructure
5.2.2.2 Primitive Power Grid Infrastructure
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Use of V2G Ev Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles
5.2.3.2 Use of IoT and Smart Infrastructure in Ev Charging Stations for Load Management
5.2.3.3 Development of Ev Charging Stations Using Renewable Sources
5.2.3.4 Growing Demand for Battery Swapping Ev Charging Stations
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Higher Initial Cost of Evs Compared to Ice Vehicles
5.2.4.2 Stringent Rules for Installation of Ev Charging Stations
5.2.4.3 Significant Dependence on Fossil Fuel Electricity Generation & Limited Production in Developing Countries
5.3 Porter's Five Forces
5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors
5.4 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Ecosystem
5.4.1 Ev Supply Equipment Providers (Charging Station Manufacturers)
5.4.2 Ev Charging Operators and Service Providers
5.4.3 Oems
5.4.4 End-users
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.7 Patent Analysis
5.8 Case Study
5.8.1 Invade: An European Smart Charging Case
5.8.2 Sizing of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations with Smart Charging Capabilities and Quality of Service Requirements
5.8.3 Case Study on Development of Load Balancing Solution for Ev Charging
5.8.4 a Case Study on Ev Charging in India
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.9.1 Turbo-Charging for Evs
5.9.2 Smart Charging System
5.9.3 Wireless Power Transfer
5.9.4 Bidirectional Chargers
5.10 Regulatory Overview
5.11 Trends and Disruptions
5.11.1 The Evolution of Ev Charging Business
5.12 Major Developments in the Ev Market in 2021
5.13 Opportunities in Ev Charging
5.14 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: COVID-19 Impact
5.15 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Scenarios (2022-2027)
6 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Electric Bus Charging Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph
6.3 On-Board Bottom-Up Pantograph
6.4 Charging Via Connector
7 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Level of Charging
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Operational Data
7.2.1 Assumptions
7.3 Research Methodology
7.4 Level 1 (<3.7 Kw)
7.4.1 Low Energy Consumption to Boost Market for Level 1
7.5 Level 2 (3.7-22 Kw)
7.5.1 Growing Demand for Overnight Charging to Speed Up Demand for Level 2 Charging
7.6 Level 3 (Above 22 Kw)
7.6.1 Demand for Charging Vehicles Faster Will Lead to Setup of Level 3 Charging Stations
7.7 Key Primary Insights
8 Electric Vehicles Charging Station Market, by Charging Point Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Operational Data
8.2.1 Assumptions
8.3 Research Methodology
8.4 Ac (Normal Charging)
8.5 Dc (Super Charging)
8.6 Inductive Charging
8.7 Key Primary Insights
9 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Operational Data
9.2.1 Assumptions
9.3 Research Methodology
9.4 Private
9.4.1 Incorporation of New Technologies and Low Cost of Charging to Drive Private Charging Market
9.5 Public
9.5.1 Strong Government Support to Install Public Charging for Evs to Drive Market
9.6 Key Primary Insights
10 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Charging Infrastructure Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Operational Data
10.2.1 Assumptions
10.3 Research Methodology
10.4 Ccs
10.4.1 Tesla Adoption of Ccs and Increasing Penetration of Ccs in European Region Expected to Boost Demand
10.5 Chademo
10.5.1 China and Japan to Adopt Chademo at Rapid Rate
10.6 Normal Charger
10.6.1 Asia-Pacific to Register Highest CAGR for Normal Charge During Forecast Period
10.7 Tesla Super Charger
10.7.1 Asia-Pacific to be Largest and Fastest-Growing Market for Tesla Super Charger
10.8 Type-2 (Level 2 & Gb/T Level 2 Charging)
10.8.1 Asia-Pacific to Dominate Type-2 Market
10.9 Gb/T (Level 3)
10.10 Key Primary Insights
11 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Charging Service Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Ev Charging Service
11.3 Battery Swapping Service
12 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Dc Fast Charging Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Operational Data
12.2.1 Assumptions
12.3 Research Methodology
12.4 Fast Charging
12.5 Ultra-Fast Charging
12.6 Key Primary Insights
13 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Installation Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Operational Data
13.2.1 Assumptions
13.3 Research Methodology
13.4 Portable Charger
13.4.1 Demand for Small and Light Chargers Expected to Boost Segment Growth
13.5 Fixed Charger
13.5.1 Government Collaboration with Oems to Install Fixed Chargers Expected to Boost Demand
13.6 Key Primary Insights
14 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by IoT Connectivity
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Operational Data
14.2.1 Assumptions
14.3 Research Methodology
14.4 Non-Connected Charging Stations
14.5 Smart Connected Charging Stations (Networked)
14.6 Key Primary Insights
15 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Region
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Overview
16.2 Market Share Analysis for Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market
16.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Listed Players
16.4 Competitive Scenario
16.4.1 Deals
16.4.2 New Product Launches
16.4.3 Others, 2018-2021
16.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant for Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market
16.5.1 Stars
16.5.2 Emerging Leaders
16.5.3 Pervasive
16.5.4 Emerging Companies
16.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant
16.6.1 Progressive Companies
16.6.2 Responsive Companies
16.6.3 Dynamic Companies
16.6.4 Starting Blocks
16.7 Right to Win, 2018-2021
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Key Players
17.1.1 Abb
17.1.2 Chargepoint
17.1.3 Byd
17.1.4 Tesla
17.1.5 Shell
17.1.6 Schneider Electric
17.1.7 Siemens
17.1.8 Bp
17.1.9 Webasto
17.1.10 Engie
17.1.11 Eaton
17.1.12 Semaconnect
17.2 Other Players
17.2.1 Efacec
17.2.2 Clippercreek
17.2.3 Opconnect
17.2.4 Volta
17.2.5 Ev Safe Charge
17.2.6 Ev Connect
17.2.7 Freewire Technologies
17.2.8 Allego
17.2.9 Ionity
17.2.10 Wallbox
17.2.11 Heliox
17.2.12 Spark Horizon
17.2.13 Dbt
17.2.14 Charge+
17.2.15 Delta
17.2.16 Tgood
18 Analyst's Recommendations
19 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5dudtx
Attachment