New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Polymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031441/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Electric Vehicle Polymers Market to Reach US$27.3 Billion by the Year 2026



The manufacture of electric vehicles (EVs) uses materials that are lightweight which can substitute metal parts so as to lessen the vehicle weight. Polymers are used in the making of several exterior and interior vehicle parts such as panel, dashboard, bumper, trim, wheelhouse, powertrain, other components under the hood, roof components, and components in the doors, among others. Battery-powered electric vehicles or BEVs increased production is propelling the advancement of high-performance polymers having enhanced properties to satisfy the requirements of electric propulsion. BEV sales are anticipated to increase constantly as BEV technology is developing simultaneously with energy density and battery capacity whereas the vehicles are getting more autonomous and more connected. Polymers consumption in the automotive sector is anticipated to grow constantly and the growth rates are anticipated to be based on applications and types of plastic used in automobiles, recycling efforts of various regions, and interpolymer substitution. The plastics` growth rate such as PA, PP, PE, and PC is estimated to increase with the EVs` introduction, whereas the engineering plastics` consumption is estimated to reduce.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Vehicle Polymers estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 38.7% over the analysis period. Engineering Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 40.9% CAGR to reach US$23.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Elastomers segment is readjusted to a revised 35.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44% share of the global Electric Vehicle Polymers market. Engineering plastics offer better physical and mechanical stability, durability, and dimensional stability, and simultaneously give the EVs an aesthetic look. Elastomers are generated by combining polymers using chemical bonds for achieving the crosslinking structure and offer high elongation and elasticity against breaking and cracking. Elastomers are utilized as sealants and rubbers in EVs for tire manufacturing, and the majority of the elastomers` demand is for tire manufacturing and insulation in cars.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $850.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2026



The Electric Vehicle Polymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$850.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 17.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 43.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 32.4% and 36.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 34.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific leads the market, due to increasing concern regarding the environment, increased government initiatives to encourage green transportation, and EV manufacturers` ambitious business expansion strategies in China, South Korea, and Japan.

Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Covestro AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Kumho Polychem

Lanxess AG

LG Chem Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Solvay







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031441/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Structural Shifts in Automotive Industry Affects the EV

Polymers Market

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In

Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Disruption to Supply Chains Impacts Electric Vehicle Polymers

Market Prospects

EV Industry Likely to See Significant Changes in Post COVID Period

Global Chip Shortage Mars the Expected Recovery of the Auto

Industry in 2021 & 2022. EVs to Also Feel the Pain

Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto Chip Lead

Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021

Electric Vehicle Polymers - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Electric Vehicle Polymers

Polymers Provide Reliability, Performance and Protection

Plastics & Electric Vehicles: The Power of Two for Greener

Transportation

Plastics Caters to Specific Needs of Electric Vehicles

Past, Present & Future of EVs

With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto Cost of

Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline to Battery Costs

Strengthens Long-Term Outlook for Electric Vehicles: Cost of

Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs in US$ per kWh for

Years 2016, 2020, 2025, and 2030

Unrivalled Environmental Performance to Bring EVs at the

Forefront of All Sustainable Engineering Innovations in the

Automobile Industry: A Comparison of GHG Emissions of

Conventional, HEV/PHEV and Battery Electric Vehicles (In

Grams of CO2 Per Mile) for the Year 2020

Electric Vehicle Makers Hustle to Make Changes by Embracing

Polymer Parts

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Polymers Transforming the Global EV Industry

Increasing Use of Polymers in Automobiles

Analysis by Type

World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Type (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Engineering Plastics, and

Elastomers

Analysis by Component

World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Component (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Interior, Exterior,

and Powertrain System

Regional Analysis

World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Region (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Transportation Industry in the Spotlight for its Unsustainable

Increase in Carbon Footprint

Carbon Footprint Forecasts for the Transport Industry (In

Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040,

2045 & 2050

Stringent Regulations Encompassing Emission Control & Phase-Out

of Fossil Fuel Vehicles Prep the Auto Industry for an

Electrified Future

Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies:

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Difficult to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Fossil Fuel Vehicles,

Brings the Auto Industry into the Spotlight as a Major Area

for Sustainability Action

Inability of Conventional ICE Powered Vehicles to Demonstrate

Desired Reductions in CO2 Emissions to Drive the Focus on

Electric Vehicles: Official Laboratory CO2 Reduction Claims

Vs On-Road Emission Efficiency (In Grams per Kilometer) for

the Years 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in

the Coming Decade: Global Investments in Sustainability (In

US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Demand for Sustainability to Drive Sales of EVs

Adoption of Advanced Plastics and Polymer Composites Provides

Clear Advantage for EV Uptake

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the

Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

Polymers to Electrify Vehicle Electrification Trend with

Lightweighting & Better Range

Sophisticated Polymers Set Perfect Stage for Automotive

Lightweighting

Polymers: Bright Future in Manufacturing Electric Vehicle

Thermal Conductive Polymer Material for EV Market Vrooms with

Electric Vehicle Boom

Advantages Weigh in More with Usage of Polymers in EV and Other

Vehicles

Polymer Demand Vis-à-vis EV Production

Select Innovations and Advances

?Smart’ Membrane for Fast Charging of Batteries

Global Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In Gigawatt Hours) in

Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023, 2026, 2029 & 2030

Fewer Distribution Channels - A Key Challenge to Overcome

Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term

Growth of Electric Vehicles Market

Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for

the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urban Sprawl

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Large Base of Millennials

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %): 2021E

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population

in Developing Countries: 2021E

Rising Living Standards



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Engineering Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Engineering Plastics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Engineering Plastics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elastomers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Elastomers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Elastomers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interior by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Interior by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Interior by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exterior by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Exterior by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for Exterior by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Powertrain System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Powertrain System by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Powertrain System by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and

Elastomers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers by

Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Polymers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engineering

Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and

Powertrain System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers by

Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Polymers

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and

Elastomers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers

by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and

Powertrain System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers

by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and

Elastomers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers

by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and

Powertrain System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers

by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and

Elastomers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers

by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and

Powertrain System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers

by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and

Elastomers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers

by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and

Powertrain System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers

by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and

Elastomers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers

by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and

Powertrain System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers

by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and

Elastomers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers

by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and

Powertrain System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers

by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and

Elastomers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers

by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and

Powertrain System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers

by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and

Elastomers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers by

Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Polymers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engineering

Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and

Powertrain System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers by

Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Polymers

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics

and Elastomers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017,

2021 & 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior

and Powertrain System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain

System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics

and Elastomers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior

and Powertrain System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain

System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,

2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics

and Elastomers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World 10-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017,

2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior

and Powertrain System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain

System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 10-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031441/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________