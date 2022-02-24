Global Edge Data Center Market (2021 to 2026) - Commercialization of 5G to Enhance Communication Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Edge Data Center Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Facility Size, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The edge data center market size is expected to grow from $7.2 billion in 2021 to $19.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.4% during the forecast period.

The data center cooling solution is essential to maintain stability in the business. Thus, for efficient growth, data center cooling is required for the stability of the business



Heat dissipation and inherent heat problems in edge computing require modular climate control systems. Variables such as temperature, humidity, the velocity and pressure of airflows, and the heat losses of the installed components are considered in development. An energy-efficient and advanced climate control and cooling concept for edge computing takes into account these variables. Datacenter cooling can add up to 45% to the electricity expenses, which increases the overall cost for any firm to maintain.

Also, it has been estimated by various sources that the data center accounts for 2% to 5% of the global Green House Gas (GHG) emissions. Cooling systems are responsible for almost 40% of the power consumption in a data center. The data center cooling is essential to maintain stability in the business. Thus, for efficient growth, data center cooling is required for the stability of the business.

The implementation and integration services help reduce the complexities in configuring the edge data center solutions.



The proper deployment of edge data center solutions is important for various network systems and network infrastructure. Trained professionals are required for deploying a solution. Integration service providers aim at providing seamless integration of the platform with other tools such as CRM, analytics tools, AI-powered matchmaking assistance to enhance engagement, and networking opportunities of like-minded individuals. Implementation and integration services help reduce the complexities in configuring the edge data center solutions.



Small and Medium facility size data centers are witnessing extensive demand from customers owing to their benefits in terms of agility and ease of deployment are choosing edge computing due to ease of operations and enhanced scalability



The small and medium facility segment includes facilities with 1 - 12 racks with a power draw of 6 to 12 KW/rack or cabinet. These data centers are witnessing extensive demand from customers owing to their benefits in terms of agility and ease of deployment. Companies, such as Schneider Electric, Rittal, Huawei, Panduit, Zellabox, and others, offer micro mobile data centers that support up to 20 rack units.



Data centers are at the core of the automotive industry as the AI-driven computing infrastructure and expected energy-efficient performances have become the need for autonomous vehicles.

The era of edge computing is reshaping the automotive sector, thereby increasing the efficiency of vehicles through technical advancements. Training and operating vehicles require optimization of data; thus, edge data centers are likely to become the cornerstone of the automobile industry. The strong automotive industry in the UK, Germany, and Italy with the presence of leading companies, such as BMW, AG, and Volkswagen, is driving the trend of autonomous vehicles that require fast processing of a large amount of data in real-time. Edge data center providers are capitalizing on the growing automotive sector in the European market.

The growing demand to handle the surging amount of data from manufacturing, as well as automotive sectors, will propel the market demand for high-performance edge data centers to reduce latency and bandwidth costs. Vehicle-to-vehicle data transmission aims at reducing traffic issues in major metro areas, which makes it the key factor in the automotive industry. Vehicles are expected to have an integration of location-aware applications while they are also expected to streamline the speed, acknowledge traffic lights, ease backups, and converge with toll plazas. Data centers are at the core of the automotive industry as the AI-driven computing infrastructure and expected energy-efficient performances have become the need for autonomous vehicles. If connected cars are here to stay, data centers have a long way to go in this industry. The data centers market may not have become advanced enough to meet all the automobile data storage requirements; however, it is evolving gradually.



North America to dominate the edge data center market in 2021



North America is one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world. It comprises the US and Canada and accounts for the largest share of the global edge data center market due to the early adoption of the by the US markets. The increased pace of digitalization in SMEs across verticals is boosting the adoption of edge data center solutions and services. The region has a presence of large edge data center vendors and customers, which is also driving the market growth in the region.



The increasing number of alliances and partnerships among edge data center and other technology providers for continuous technological innovations and advancements in edge computing have further added to the growth of the global edge data center market in North America.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Edge Data Center Market

4.2 Market, by Component, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.3 Market, by Facility Size, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.4 Market, by Vertical, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.5 Edge Data Center Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of IoT Across Verticals

5.2.1.2 Exponential Growth of Mobile and IoT Applications

5.2.1.3 Growing Popularity of Online Streaming Services

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Heavy Initial Capital Investment

5.2.2.2 Lack of Universal Rules and Regulations for Device Management

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Commercialization of 5G to Enhance Communication

5.2.3.2 Development in Ar to Reduce Latency

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High-Speed Network Connection in Remote Areas

5.2.4.2 Rise in Data Privacy and Security Concerns

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1 Case Study 1: Optimized Production Process Time

5.3.2 Case Study 2: Real-Time Quality Inspection for Smart Factory

5.3.3 Case Study 3: Augmented Manufacturing Safety

5.3.4 Case Study 4: Custom Mobile Backups to Protect Communication Provider's Network

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Technological Analysis

5.8.1 Ai and Machine Learning

5.8.2 5G

5.8.3 Internet of Things

5.9 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.9.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.9.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Regulations

5.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers

6 Edge Data Center Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Dcim and Analytics

6.2.2 Power

6.2.3 Cooling

6.2.4 Networking Equipment

6.2.5 Others (It Racks and Enclosures)

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.2 Integration and Implementation

6.3.3 Managed Services

7 Edge Data Center Market, by Facility Size

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Facility Size: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Facility Size: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Small and Medium Facility

7.3 Large Facility

8 Edge Data Center Market, by Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 It and Telecom

8.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)

8.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

8.5 Manufacturing

8.6 Government

8.7 Automotive

8.8 Gaming and Entertainment

8.9 Retail and E-Commerce

8.10 Others

9 Edge Data Center Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Right to Win

10.3 Key Market Developments

10.3.1 New Launches

10.3.2 Deals

10.3.3 Others

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 Dell Technologies

11.2.2 Eaton Corporation

11.2.3 Nvidia Corporation

11.2.4 Schneider Electric Se

11.2.5 Fujitsu

11.2.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

11.2.7 Huawei Technologies

11.2.8 Ibm

11.2.9 365 Data Centers

11.2.10 Cisco

11.2.11 Rittal GmbH & Co.Kg

11.2.12 Panduit Corporation

11.2.13 Equinix

11.2.14 Systel

11.2.15 Vertiv Group

11.2.16 Huber+Suhner

11.2.17 Commscope

11.2.18 The Siemon Company

11.2.19 Flexential Corporation

11.3 Other Players

11.3.1 Edgeconnex

11.3.2 Compass Datacenters

11.3.3 Zenlayer

11.3.4 Edgepresence

11.3.5 Vapor Io

11.3.6 Edgemicro

11.3.7 Zella Dc

11.3.8 Vxchnge Holdings

11.3.9 Smart Edge Data Centers Limited

11.3.10 Servtech, Inc.

12 Adjacent Market

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/br7xep

Attachment