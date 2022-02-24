INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Astra Space, Inc. (HOL / ASTR) and Encourages Long-Term Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor protection firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTR), f/k/a Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ: HOL), on behalf of the company’s long-term stockholders.



Astra operates as a space launch company. The current company was formed in July 2021 through a business combination between then-private Astra and Holicity, a special purpose acquisition company, with Astra as the surviving, publicly traded entity.

On December 29, 2021, market researcher Kerrisdale Capital released a report entitled “Astra Space, Inc (ASTR): Headed for Dis-Astra” (the “Report”) which alleged a myriad of issues with the Company. As detailed in a recently filed complaint, that Report detailed concerns about the Company’s: (i) “claims that it can launch anywhere”; (ii) “reliability and quality issues”; and (iii) “plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan.” Following that Report, shares of the company’s stock fell $1.10 per share, or approximately 14% in value, to close at $6.61 per share on December 29, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. Currently, Astra’s shares are trading at approximately $3.00 per share.

Astra stockholders who purchased or acquired HOL or ASTR shares prior to May 24, 2021 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/holicity-astra/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

