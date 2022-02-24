New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031427/?utm_source=GNW

Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market to Reach 679.7 Thousand Units by the Year 2026



Electrification of commercial vehicles holds a bright future owing to its potential to considerably reduce overall carbon footprint of the industry. The outlook for the world commercial vehicles market for the near-term remains stable encouraged by the improving global economic growth, promising signs of slow resurgence in pent-up demand and gradual picking up of growth momentum in both developed and developing countries. Against this backdrop for CVs, electric CVs are poised to witness strong demand supported by the confluence for factors encompassing recovering fleet expansion plans, stringent emission norms, regulations phasing out of fossil fuel vehicles, declining cost of EVs and improving performance and conducive regulations and incentives for purchase of EVs. As a result, electrification of commercial vehicles will continue to emerge as a prominent trend that is expected to find penetration in both off- and on-highway segments. A large number of OEMs and startups are developing fully-electric commercial vehicles, even before the regulatory push. The increasing focus on fuel economy and sustainability is bound to drive the significance of electrically-powered trucks and lithium-based batteries.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Commercial Vehicles estimated at 185.4 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 679.7 Thousand Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.3% over the analysis period. BEV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.7% CAGR to reach 776.5 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Propulsion Types segment is readjusted to a revised 20.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.5% share of the global Electric Commercial Vehicles market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 17.9 Thousand Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 402.5 Thousand Units by 2026



The Electric Commercial Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at 17.9 Thousand Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 9.33% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 402.5 Thousand Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 25.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.1% and 22.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 555.6 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. Electric CVs are already finding favor in all the regional markets across the world, and their uptake remains visibly high in the developed regions of North America, Europe and Japan. While the US continues to retain its standing as a leading commercial vehicle manufacturing nation, the Asia-Pacific market is developing into a region laden with tremendous potential in terms of production. Growing demand for commercial vehicles including buses and trucks in economies such as China and India is driving an increase in domestic production of CVs in Asia.

Select Competitors (Total 112 Featured) -

AB Volvo

Anhui Ankai Automobile Co.,LTD.

BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

Daimler AG

EBUSCO B.V.

Ford Motor Company

NFI Group Inc.

Olectra Greentech Limited

Proterra Inc.

Rivian

Tata Motors Limited

Tesla Inc.

Traton SE

VDL Groep

Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd.

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd

Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Electric Commercial Vehicles - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Hard-Nosed Focus on Sustainability Provides the Foundation for

Growth in the Market

Sustainability, a Disrupter for a Better Future

Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in

the Coming Decade: Global Investments in Sustainability (In

US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Transportation Industry in the Spotlight for its Unsustainable

Increase in Carbon Footprint

Carbon Footprint Forecasts for the Transport Industry (In

Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240,

2045 & 2050

Stringent Regulations Encompassing Emission Control & Phase-Out

of Fossil Fuel Vehicles Prep the Auto Industry for an

Electrified Future

Difficult to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Fossil Fuel Vehicles,

Brings the Auto Industry into the Spotlight as a Major Area

for Sustainability Action

Inability of Conventional ICE Powered Vehicles to Demonstrate

Desired Reductions in CO2 Emissions to Drive the Focus on

Electric Vehicles: Official Laboratory CO2 Reduction Claims

Vs On-Road Emission Efficiency (In Grams per Kilometer) for

the Years 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population

Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging

Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency

Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

How the Commercial Vehicles (CV) Industry Was Impacted by the

Pandemic & What’s the New Normal?

Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)

CV Industry Likely to See Significant Changes in Post COVID Period

Everything You Need to Know About Commercial Vehicles &

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto Cost of

Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline to Battery Costs

Strengthens Long-Term Outlook for Electric Commercial

Vehicles EVs: Cost of Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs

In US$ per kWh for Years 2015, 2020 & 2025

Unrivalled Environmental Performance to Bring EVs at the

Forefront of All Sustainable Engineering Innovations in the

Automobile Industry: A Comparison of GHG Emissions of

Conventional, HEV/PHEV and Battery Electric Vehicles

(In Grams of CO2 Per Mile) for the Year 2020

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Encouraging Outlook for CVs Bodes Well for Electric CVs

The Outlook Brings Good News for Electric CVs

Joe Biden?s Clean Energy Policy to Boost Sales of EVs in the

United States

A Strong Freight Trucking Industry Supported by Rise in Global

Trade & Retail Brings Cheer for Electric Trucks

A Robust Freight Trucking Outlook Increases the Chances of

Operators Having More EVs in their Fleet: Global Freight

Trucking Revenues for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026 (In US$

Billion) by Geographic Region

Global Chip Shortage Mars the Expected Recovery of the Auto

Industry in 2021 & 2022. Electric CVs to Also Feel the Pain

Chip Shortages Trigger Production Halts

Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto Chip Lead

Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021

Big Blow to Planned Production Impacts All in the Supply Chain

Long Gestation Periods for Capacity Expansion, a Prime Factor

Challenging a Quick Supply Rebound

Semiconductor Fab Production Expansion is Time Consuming & Can

Therefore Provide No Immediate Relief: Time Required to

Increase Fab Production by Parameter

Automakers Left With NO Alternative But to Brace for Continued

Pain

Distributed Energy (DE) Provides the Infrastructure Foundation

for the Adoption & Proliferation of Electric CVs

The World Plans for a Distributed Energy Future

Distributed Generation to Power EV Charging Infrastructure &

Catalyze Adoption of Electric CVs: Global Investments in

Distributed Generation (DG) (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Here’s How it Benefits the EV Charging Infrastructure

Growing Funds Injected into Smartening the Electricity Grid to

Benefit EV Support Infrastructure by Enabling More Effective

Management of EV Charging Load: Global Investments in Smart

Grids (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and

2027

Robust Spike in e-Commerce Sales Bodes Well for Electrified

Last Mile Delivery

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

e-Commerce Induced Growth in Urban Logistics Drives

Opportunities for EV Last Mile Delivery

Rising Average Vehicle Life Provides a Fertile Environment for

Upgrading to Low-Emission and Fuel Efficient CVs

Hybrid Commercial Vehicles in the Spotlight

Advancements in Battery Technologies Remains Vital for Electric

Vehicle Domination

Global Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In Gigawatt Hours) in

Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023, 2026, 2029 & 2030

Nanotechnology-Based Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Batteries

?Smart’ Membrane for Fast Charging of Batteries

Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs): Not a Threat to BEVs

Innovations in EV Charging Crucial to Future Market Growth

With the Future of Commercial Transportation Being Electric,

Here’s How Fleet Operators Can Be Prepared

Commercial EVs Disrupt Fleet Management

AI Powers the Rapidly Evolving EV Ecosystem



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

