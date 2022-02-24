New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031408/?utm_source=GNW

Global ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2026



ECG cables and ECG lead wires are the main equipment required in the electrocardiography (ECG), which is the procedure used to record the human heart`s electric activity with the help of electrodes that are placed on the patient`s skin. With the prevalence of CVDs across the world, there is growing need for prevention, monitoring and treatment. This is expected to stimulate growth in the use of ECG devices, thus spurring demand for ECG lead wires and cables. In addition, rising concerns regarding healthcare and technological developments are also fueling market growth. The market is also driven by the rising demand for equipment for cardiac monitoring of cardiovascular conditions prevalent among the geriatric and the modern urban demographic. The emergence of ECG monitoring systems having wireless technology is expected to have a transformative effect on the market. Other factors that support growth include favorable regulatory policies and implementation of the regulations stipulated by governments for monitoring devices; emergence of innovative products; and investments in untapped markets.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Thermoplastic Elastomer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$978.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.6% share of the global ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires market. With respect to material type, Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) represents the most widely used material for disposable lead wires due to features, such as compatibility, stability, higher insulation, and cost efficiency. The lead wires made with TPU are resistant to fungus, heat, and acids. These benefits are expected to drive the demand for TPU-based lead wires.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $601.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $216.9 Million by 2026



The ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$601.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.74% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$216.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$234 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America is the largest regional market and growth is set to be driven by expanding geriatric popular and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The increasing geriatric population, improving disposable incomes, and rising cases of cardiovascular diseases are boosting growth in the Asia-Pacific region.



By Usability, Reusable Segment to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026



The reusable segment leads the market due to its ease-of-use and the cost factor associated with the reusability of cables and lead wires. In the global Reusable (Usability) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$715 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$966.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$104.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured) -

3M Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

Conmed Corporation

Curbell Medical Products, Inc.

Drägerwerk Ag & Co. KgaA

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mindray Medical International Limited

SPACELABS HEALTHCARE

Schiller Americas Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Significance of Electrocardiography in COVID-19 Management to

Support Market Growth

ECG Machines Help Doctors Identify COVID-19 Patients at Risk of

Heart Complications

ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Electrocardiography: A Prelude

An Introduction to ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires

Electrocardiographic (ECG) Leads

Electrodes and Leads in ECGs

Lead Fail Detection

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires to Boost Long-term Growth

Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Growth of Electrocardiography Systems Market Promises

Growth for ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market

Global ECG Device Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years

2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Fuel Demand

for ECG Cables and Lead Wires

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,

2020, 2025 and 2030

Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and

Females Aged 25+ Years

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown

for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,

and Others

Expanding Elderly Population Susceptible to Cardiovascular

Diseases Drive Need for ECG Cable and Lead Wires

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-

2025) & (2045-2050)

Risk of Coronary Artery Disease in Obesity Presents Prospects

for ECG Monitoring Devices & Accessories

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years

2019 and 2030P

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to

Obesity

High Threat of Cross-Contamination Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

Turns Focus onto Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown

of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market: High Growth Prospects

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Strong Preference for Disposable ECG

Leads

Technological Advancements and Innovations to Boost Market

Prospects

Study Proposes All-ECG with 12-Lead ECG Tracking

ISO/IEC Focus on Development of New Standard for ECG Medical

Equipment

Wearable ECG Technology Threatens Conventional ECG Monitoring,

Affecting Lead Wires and Cables Market

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive

Market Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe

and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050



