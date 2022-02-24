New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031408/?utm_source=GNW
Global ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2026
ECG cables and ECG lead wires are the main equipment required in the electrocardiography (ECG), which is the procedure used to record the human heart`s electric activity with the help of electrodes that are placed on the patient`s skin. With the prevalence of CVDs across the world, there is growing need for prevention, monitoring and treatment. This is expected to stimulate growth in the use of ECG devices, thus spurring demand for ECG lead wires and cables. In addition, rising concerns regarding healthcare and technological developments are also fueling market growth. The market is also driven by the rising demand for equipment for cardiac monitoring of cardiovascular conditions prevalent among the geriatric and the modern urban demographic. The emergence of ECG monitoring systems having wireless technology is expected to have a transformative effect on the market. Other factors that support growth include favorable regulatory policies and implementation of the regulations stipulated by governments for monitoring devices; emergence of innovative products; and investments in untapped markets.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Thermoplastic Elastomer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$978.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.6% share of the global ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires market. With respect to material type, Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) represents the most widely used material for disposable lead wires due to features, such as compatibility, stability, higher insulation, and cost efficiency. The lead wires made with TPU are resistant to fungus, heat, and acids. These benefits are expected to drive the demand for TPU-based lead wires.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $601.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $216.9 Million by 2026
The ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$601.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.74% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$216.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$234 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America is the largest regional market and growth is set to be driven by expanding geriatric popular and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The increasing geriatric population, improving disposable incomes, and rising cases of cardiovascular diseases are boosting growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
By Usability, Reusable Segment to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
The reusable segment leads the market due to its ease-of-use and the cost factor associated with the reusability of cables and lead wires. In the global Reusable (Usability) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$715 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$966.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$104.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cardinal Health
- Conmed Corporation
- Curbell Medical Products, Inc.
- Drägerwerk Ag & Co. KgaA
- General Electric Company
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Mindray Medical International Limited
- SPACELABS HEALTHCARE
- Schiller Americas Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Significance of Electrocardiography in COVID-19 Management to
Support Market Growth
ECG Machines Help Doctors Identify COVID-19 Patients at Risk of
Heart Complications
ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Electrocardiography: A Prelude
An Introduction to ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires
Electrocardiographic (ECG) Leads
Electrodes and Leads in ECGs
Lead Fail Detection
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires to Boost Long-term Growth
Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthy Growth of Electrocardiography Systems Market Promises
Growth for ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market
Global ECG Device Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years
2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Fuel Demand
for ECG Cables and Lead Wires
Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,
2020, 2025 and 2030
Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and
Females Aged 25+ Years
Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown
for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,
and Others
Expanding Elderly Population Susceptible to Cardiovascular
Diseases Drive Need for ECG Cable and Lead Wires
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-
2025) & (2045-2050)
Risk of Coronary Artery Disease in Obesity Presents Prospects
for ECG Monitoring Devices & Accessories
Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years
2019 and 2030P
Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to
Obesity
High Threat of Cross-Contamination Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak
Turns Focus onto Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires
Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown
of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type
Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market: High Growth Prospects
COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Strong Preference for Disposable ECG
Leads
Technological Advancements and Innovations to Boost Market
Prospects
Study Proposes All-ECG with 12-Lead ECG Tracking
ISO/IEC Focus on Development of New Standard for ECG Medical
Equipment
Wearable ECG Technology Threatens Conventional ECG Monitoring,
Affecting Lead Wires and Cables Market
Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive
Market Opportunities
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe
and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
