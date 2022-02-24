New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Earphones and Headphones Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031405/?utm_source=GNW

Global Earphones and Headphones Market to Reach US$33.4 Billion by the Year 2026



Earphones and headphones are sound accessories that are designed to receive audio signals to enable users to hear sound. Hearable devices are anticipated to gain prominence with ongoing advances to incorporate new features along with their compelling merits. Both earphones and headphones are currently available in wired or wireless options. Both also have active noise cancellation feature, previously exclusively available in over-ear closed-back headphones. Headphones and earphones have risen in popularity supported by availability of cheap smartphones, MP players, streaming technology, and computers and today are one among the top devices used to listen to music. Headphones and earphones boast enhanced filtering for sound quality and are poised to benefit from ongoing efforts to further improve hearing quality for users. Various companies are integrating better features and sensors to help these devices in measuring several parameters in real-time, like body temperature, heart rate, pulse oximetry, blood pressure, electro-encephalogram and ECG. These devices are expected to support biometric functions by using sound waves for acoustically identifying a person.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Earphones and Headphones estimated at US$19.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period. Earphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.7% CAGR to reach US$22.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Headphones segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.8% share of the global Earphones and Headphones market. Earphones and headphones are the basic audio accessories for mobile communication devices and latest models of these accessories are much more efficient and effective than previous models, thanks to tech advancements and design improvements. Latest range of earphones and headphones incorporate versatile and unique features such as advanced Bluetooth functionality, sophisticated battery mechanism, wireless charging, Dolby Atmos sound output, and compact yet rugged designs, and are sought by almost every smartphone and tablet user, irrespective of background and demographic.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2026



The Earphones and Headphones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 8.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Earphones and Headphones - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Age of Hearables is Here!

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part

of the 2020 Pandemic

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency

Against New Strains is Decreasing?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to

Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical

Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to

Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not

Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses

Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to

New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022:

Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines

by Region as of November 2021

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Earphones & Headphones: Definition, Importance, Their Working &

Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Music Streaming Makes Earphones & Headphones

Indispensable Digital Accessories for Consumers

Rise in Music Streaming & Preference for Deeper, More

Immersive, Personal & Emotional Music Listening Experience

Drive Demand for Headphones and Earphones: Global Market for

Music Streaming for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Robust Growth in Customer Care Operations & Parallel Rise in

the Call Center Industry Drives Demand for Call Center

Headphones

Roust Outlook for Call Centers Supported by the Ever-Important

Focus on Customer Relations to Benefit Demand for Headphones

to Ensure Employee Mobility & Productivity: Global Market for

Call Centers (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024,

2026 and 2028

Headphones Are Critical for Successful Operations of a Call

Center, Here’s Why

Smartphones as Indispensable Tools of Modern Digital Life

Emerges as Major Demand Driver for Earphones & Headphones as a

Must Have Accessory

Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Market for

Headphones & Earphones: Global Shipments of Smartphones

(in Million Units) for 2020, 2021 & 2022

Growing Popularity of Podcasts & Podcasting Drives Demand for

Headphones for Recording & Listening

Headphones can Save a Podcast & Make it More Effective &

Immersive: Global Podcasting Market (In US$ Million) for Years

2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Noise Cancellation, the Biggest Innovation in the Earphones &

Headphones Market

AI Powered Headphones Emerge to Revolutionize the Market

Trend Towards Using Headphones While Workouts Drives demand for

Workout Headphones & Earbuds

Rise in Telemedicine Bodes Well for Adoption of Headphones &

Earphones

High Quality Audio Rises in Importance as Telemedicine Gains

Momentum, Driving Demand for Premium Headsets & Earphones:

Global Telemedicine Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years

2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Work From Home & Videoconferencing Trends Drive Adoption of

Headphones and Earphones

Growing Use of Videoconferencing Amid the WFH Trend Drives

Demand for Business-Grade Headsets: Global Opportunity for Web &

Video Conferencing (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022,

2024 & 2026

Living in Times of Persistent Disruption Means Millions Are

Transitioned to Remote Working: WFH Employees as a % of the

Total Workforce

Continuous Innovations Remains Crucial for Sustained Growth

Rise of VR & AR-Based Training Across Industry Verticals

Increases Demand for Headphones for Truly Immersive Experience

Rise of Immersive Gaming Drives Demand for Gaming Headphones

Search for Immersive Gaming Experience in the Robustly Growing

Gaming Industry to Drive Demand for Gaming Headphones: Global

Opportunity for Video Games (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021,

2023, 2025 & 2027



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



