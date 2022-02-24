New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Earphones and Headphones Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031405/?utm_source=GNW
Global Earphones and Headphones Market to Reach US$33.4 Billion by the Year 2026
Earphones and headphones are sound accessories that are designed to receive audio signals to enable users to hear sound. Hearable devices are anticipated to gain prominence with ongoing advances to incorporate new features along with their compelling merits. Both earphones and headphones are currently available in wired or wireless options. Both also have active noise cancellation feature, previously exclusively available in over-ear closed-back headphones. Headphones and earphones have risen in popularity supported by availability of cheap smartphones, MP players, streaming technology, and computers and today are one among the top devices used to listen to music. Headphones and earphones boast enhanced filtering for sound quality and are poised to benefit from ongoing efforts to further improve hearing quality for users. Various companies are integrating better features and sensors to help these devices in measuring several parameters in real-time, like body temperature, heart rate, pulse oximetry, blood pressure, electro-encephalogram and ECG. These devices are expected to support biometric functions by using sound waves for acoustically identifying a person.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Earphones and Headphones estimated at US$19.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period. Earphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.7% CAGR to reach US$22.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Headphones segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.8% share of the global Earphones and Headphones market. Earphones and headphones are the basic audio accessories for mobile communication devices and latest models of these accessories are much more efficient and effective than previous models, thanks to tech advancements and design improvements. Latest range of earphones and headphones incorporate versatile and unique features such as advanced Bluetooth functionality, sophisticated battery mechanism, wireless charging, Dolby Atmos sound output, and compact yet rugged designs, and are sought by almost every smartphone and tablet user, irrespective of background and demographic.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2026
The Earphones and Headphones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 8.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Global Earphones and Headphones Industry
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Earphones and Headphones - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
The Age of Hearables is Here!
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part
of the 2020 Pandemic
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to
Implement Them?
With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical
Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to
Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not
Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses
Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021
At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to
New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022:
Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines
by Region as of November 2021
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Earphones & Headphones: Definition, Importance, Their Working &
Benefits
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Music Streaming Makes Earphones & Headphones
Indispensable Digital Accessories for Consumers
Rise in Music Streaming & Preference for Deeper, More
Immersive, Personal & Emotional Music Listening Experience
Drive Demand for Headphones and Earphones: Global Market for
Music Streaming for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
Robust Growth in Customer Care Operations & Parallel Rise in
the Call Center Industry Drives Demand for Call Center
Headphones
Roust Outlook for Call Centers Supported by the Ever-Important
Focus on Customer Relations to Benefit Demand for Headphones
to Ensure Employee Mobility & Productivity: Global Market for
Call Centers (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024,
2026 and 2028
Headphones Are Critical for Successful Operations of a Call
Center, Here’s Why
Smartphones as Indispensable Tools of Modern Digital Life
Emerges as Major Demand Driver for Earphones & Headphones as a
Must Have Accessory
Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Market for
Headphones & Earphones: Global Shipments of Smartphones
(in Million Units) for 2020, 2021 & 2022
Growing Popularity of Podcasts & Podcasting Drives Demand for
Headphones for Recording & Listening
Headphones can Save a Podcast & Make it More Effective &
Immersive: Global Podcasting Market (In US$ Million) for Years
2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
Noise Cancellation, the Biggest Innovation in the Earphones &
Headphones Market
AI Powered Headphones Emerge to Revolutionize the Market
Trend Towards Using Headphones While Workouts Drives demand for
Workout Headphones & Earbuds
Rise in Telemedicine Bodes Well for Adoption of Headphones &
Earphones
High Quality Audio Rises in Importance as Telemedicine Gains
Momentum, Driving Demand for Premium Headsets & Earphones:
Global Telemedicine Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years
2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Work From Home & Videoconferencing Trends Drive Adoption of
Headphones and Earphones
Growing Use of Videoconferencing Amid the WFH Trend Drives
Demand for Business-Grade Headsets: Global Opportunity for Web &
Video Conferencing (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022,
2024 & 2026
Living in Times of Persistent Disruption Means Millions Are
Transitioned to Remote Working: WFH Employees as a % of the
Total Workforce
Continuous Innovations Remains Crucial for Sustained Growth
Rise of VR & AR-Based Training Across Industry Verticals
Increases Demand for Headphones for Truly Immersive Experience
Rise of Immersive Gaming Drives Demand for Gaming Headphones
Search for Immersive Gaming Experience in the Robustly Growing
Gaming Industry to Drive Demand for Gaming Headphones: Global
Opportunity for Video Games (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021,
2023, 2025 & 2027
Global Earphones and Headphones Industry
