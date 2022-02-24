New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Doxorubicin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031392/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Doxorubicin Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026



Doxorubicin, a medical compound originally derived from Streptomyces peucetius bacterium, received approval for clinical use in the USA in 1974. Doxorubicin is available in different forms including pegylated and in liposomes versions. Doxorubicin is a key drug in the treatment of breast malignancy, Kaposi Sarcoma and several other diseases. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising incidence of cancer, development of technologically advanced systems for drug delivery, increasing awareness levels among patients and rising disposable incomes of people. Doxorubicin use is anticipated to increase significantly for ovarian cancer treatment and treatment of AIDS-related Kaposi`s sarcoma following failure of systemic chemotherapy done previously. Increasing number of hepatocellular carcinoma and growing survival rates also constitutes a major growth driver.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Doxorubicin estimated at US$992.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period. Breast Cancer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$313.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lung Cancer segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.5% share of the global Doxorubicin market. Breast cancer represents a major category due to the constantly rising prevalence of breast cancer. Myocet, a non-pegylated liposomal doxorubicin, is approved in Canada and the European Union to treat metastatic breast cancer in combination with cyclophosphamide. Increasing incidence of lung cancer and rising awareness about available therapies is fueling demand for doxorubicin.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $421.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $106.6 Million by 2026



The Doxorubicin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$421.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40.56% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$106.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$113.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US represents the largest regional market owing to the presence of a high number of people with different malignant tumors including lung, prostate, bladder, colon, breast and other malignancies. Use of the drug is high in the region, in mono as well as combination chemotherapies. The well-developed healthcare infrastructure facilities in the country and high adoption of technologically advanced treatment methods for cancer are positioning the US as a major market for cancer therapies. Asia-Pacific represents another key market, due to rising cancer prevalence in the region, increasing awareness about various cancer therapies, and growing collaborations between private and public sectors to offer new cancer therapies in the region.



Ovarian Cancer Segment to Reach $179.7 Million by 2026



Liposomal delivery systems have considerably improved the safety and efficacy of chemotherapeutic agents, in comparison to non-liposomal formulations. The increasing prevalence of ovarian cancer spurs growing use of various forms of liposomal doxorubicin such as Caelyx/Doxil. In the global Ovarian Cancer segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$122.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$155.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured) -

Accord Healthcare Ireland Ltd

Cadila Healthcare Limited

Changzhou Kinyond Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Cipla, Limited

Hikma Thymoorgan Pharmazie GmbH

Janssen-Cilag Pty Limited

Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.

MicroBiopharm Japan Co., Ltd.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Synbias Pharma AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

TTY Biopharm Company Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031392/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Doxorubicin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Cancer - An Insight

Cancer Treatment

Chemotherapy: An Overview

An Introduction to Doxorubicin

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Global Doxorubicin Market

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Doxorubicin Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

US Dominates the Doxorubicin Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness

Fastest Growth

Breast Cancer Constitutes the Largest Application for Doxorubicin

Competition

New Entrants Seek Opportunities

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Cancer Incidence to Drive Market Growth

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Liposomal Delivery Systems Offer Significant Benefits

A Review of Liposomal-Doxorubicin Preparations

DOX Hydrochloride

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Market to Gain from Rise in Number of Breast Cancer Cases

Select Doxorubicin Phase IV and Phase III Completed Clinical

Trials for Breast Cancer with Results: As of Dec 30, 2019

Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Lung Cancer to Push the

Demand for Doxorubicin

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries

Lymphoma, Leukemia, Bladder Cancer, & Kaposi Sarcoma: Other

Major Growth Areas

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Drives the Doxorubicin Demand

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &

2023

Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth

Increasing Share of Cancer Drugs as % Of Total Pharma Drug

Pipeline: 2010-2019

NCI Funding for Cancer Research (2002, 2008, 2014 and 2020)

A Netherland’s Based Research Team Suggests a Variant of

Doxorubicin can be Made more Effective without the Heart

Damage Side Effect (2020) (The Netherlands)

Researchers Develop Non-Toxic and Precise Nanoscale Technology

for Oncology Drug Delivery

Studies Show Positive Effect of Quantum Dot Enabled Doxorubicin

Delivery in Lung Cancer Treatment

Innovations in Cancer Drug Delivery: Key Factor in Product

Differentiation

Peptoid-based Nanotubes Allow Precise, Targeted Delivery of

Doxorucibin

Combination Therapy: A Double Whammy Success



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Doxorubicin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Breast Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Breast Cancer by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Breast Cancer by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lung

Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Lung Cancer by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ovarian Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Ovarian Cancer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Ovarian Cancer by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multiple Myeloma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Multiple Myeloma by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Multiple Myeloma by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Liver Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Liver Cancer by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Leukemia by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Leukemia by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Leukemia by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kaposi Sarcoma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Kaposi Sarcoma by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Kaposi Sarcoma by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Doxorubicin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

MARKET ANALYSIS

Rising Cancer Cases Spur Growth in Doxorubicin Market

Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths in the US (2019)

Number of FDA-Approved Oncology Drugs in the US (2010-2018)

Number of Cancer Drugs in Development for the Years 2006, 2009,

2012, 2015 and 2018

Cancer Drugs as % of Drug Pipeline in the US for the Period

2010-2019

Personalized Medicine Gathers Momentum for Cancer Treatment in

the US

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,

Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,

Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -

Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,

Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver

Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Number of New Cancer Cases in Canada: 2019

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,

Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,

Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -

Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,

Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver

Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Doxorubicin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,

Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,

Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -

Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,

Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver

Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Doxorubicin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands) in China: 2018

Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,

Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,

Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -

Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,

Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver

Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Doxorubicin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

MARKET ANALYSIS

Rising Cancer Incidence and New Drug Development Augur Well for

European Cancer Therapies Market

Cancer Incidence in Europe: Number of New Cancer Cases

(in Thousands) by Site for 2018

Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands) in the UK:

2018

Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Doxorubicin by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,

Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,

Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -

Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,

Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver

Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Doxorubicin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,

Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,

Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: France Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -

Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,

Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: France 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver

Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Doxorubicin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 49: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,

Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,

Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Germany Historic Review for Doxorubicin by

Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,

Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver

Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,

Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,

Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Italy Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -

Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,

Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver

Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Doxorubicin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 55: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,

Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,

Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: UK Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -

Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,

Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: UK 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast Cancer, Lung

Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer,

Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 58: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,

Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,

Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Spain Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -

Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,

Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver

Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 61: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,

Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,

Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Russia Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -

Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,

Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver

Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,

Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,

Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Doxorubicin by

Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,

Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver

Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Doxorubicin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

MARKET ANALYSIS

An Insight into Asia-Pacific Market for Doxorubicin

Cancer Incidence in Asia: Number of New Cancer Cases

(in Thousands) for 2019

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Doxorubicin by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Doxorubicin by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,

Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,

Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Doxorubicin by

Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,

Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver

Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Doxorubicin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 73: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,

Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,

Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Australia Historic Review for Doxorubicin by

Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,

Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver

Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Doxorubicin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 76: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,

Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,

Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: India Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -

Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,

Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: India 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver

Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 79: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,

Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,

Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: South Korea Historic Review for Doxorubicin by

Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,

Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver

Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung

Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer,

Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Doxorubicin

by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,

Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Doxorubicin by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple

Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Doxorubicin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 85: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Doxorubicin by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 86: Latin America Historic Review for Doxorubicin by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,

Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,

Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Latin America Historic Review for Doxorubicin by

Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,

Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver

Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 91: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,

Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,

Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Argentina Historic Review for Doxorubicin by

Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,

Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver

Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 94: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,

Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,

Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Brazil Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -

Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,

Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031392/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________