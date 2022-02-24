New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disposable Protective Clothing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031376/?utm_source=GNW
Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2026
Disposable protective clothing represents special clothing that is intended to safeguard workers from hazardous workplace conditions and extreme environmental factors. Also sometimes referred to as personal protective equipment (PPE), the clothing protects the body from contaminants, dirt, pollution, infection and hazardous chemicals. Designed for single-use only, these products are disposed of as solid waste or recycled after use. Disposable protective clothing is intended for short-term protection and convenience, and encompasses numerous items that protect a worker from head to toe, including respiratory masks, hard hats, overalls, suits, gloves and helmets. These items are made using non-woven materials and play an important role in reducing the risk of worker injury and leading to associated cost savings. Disposable protective clothing is generally made of polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester and certain other materials with enhanced safety ratings. These products are extensively used in a number of industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, oil & gas, construction, mining and defense & public safety. Medical professionals often rely on protective clothing like disposable gloves for minimizing the risk of infection and contamination. While scientists and researchers use laboratory coats, law enforcement agencies use ballistic vests for effective protection.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Disposable Protective Clothing estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period. Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.9% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polypropylene segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.1% share of the global Disposable Protective Clothing market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
The Disposable Protective Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.39% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 10.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
The market is witnessing strong influence of a number of factors including COVID-19, technological advances, volatile macroeconomic scenario and international trade conditions. While substantial demand from the healthcare and foodservice industries is boosting revenues, depressing conditions in traditionally strong domains including oil & gas and mining are dampening profitability. The COVID-19 pandemic is prompting a large number of companies to comply with stringent safety standards. In addition, entities are focusing on Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) workplace safety guidelines to avoid consequences and costs associated with non-compliance. On the other hand, the PPE is market is receiving strong contribution from the protective clothing segment that covers garments mainly used in healthcare and heavy industries. The protective clothing segment is led by flame-retardant and heat-resistant garments along with clothing intended to protect users from hazardous chemicals. Moreover, industrial units are increasingly adopting coveralls for enhanced protection from cuts and splashes on shop floors. Protective clothing like chemical-resistant jackets is extensively used in pharmaceutical manufacturing and medical applications. Rising demand across these end-use industries coupled with ongoing product innovations are poised to push sales, while mounting competition is eroding margins. The market growth is anticipated to be further bolstered by availability of advanced protective clothing with inbuilt sensors for monitoring body temperature or strong and flexible thermoplastic-coated protective gloves. New smart clothing along with sophisticated wearable technology is expected to redefine employee safety. Smart clothing capable of detecting chemicals, gas, heat and other hazardous conditions to alert users for taking appropriate measures is garnering increasing attention in process industries including metals, chemicals and oil & gas. In addition, continued strong demand for protective clothing from the semiconductors, healthcare and pharmaceuticals industries is poised to further boost overall growth of the PPE market.
Polyester Segment to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026
In the global Polyester segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$626.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$167.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 12.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Makes PPEs Popular
PPE Adoption Trends Driven by Innovation
PPE Demand from Major Users to Face Mixed Response
Online PPE Sales See Major Jump
Pandemic Leads to Supply Shortages
The Importance of PPEs in Healthcare Settings
Proper Donning & Doffing of PPE Holds Critical Relevance for
Mitigating COVID-19 Infection Risk
Protective Clothing: The Star Performer in Personal Protective
Equipment Market
Reuse amid COVID-19-led Supply Shortages
Pros & Cons of Reusable Medical Protective Clothing
COVID-19 Outbreak Boosts Demand for Anti-Viral Fabrics
Disposable Medical Protective Clothing: The Impact on Climate &
Health
Disposable Protective Clothing - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Disposable Protective Clothing
Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market by Application:
(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Chemical, Thermal,
Biological / Radiation, Mechanical, and Other Applications
Difference between Disposable Protective Clothing and Ordinary
Workwear
Alternatives to Disposable Protective Clothing
Focus Shifts to Healthcare Fabric
Fibers Used in Healthcare or Hygiene Products
Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Drapes and Gowns
Categorization of Select Protective Clothing by Function
Percentage of Disposable Garments vis-à-vis Reusable Garments
in End-Use Industries
Protective Clothing: European Directive
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Material
Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market by Material Type
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Polyethylene,
Polypropylene, Polyester, and Other Material Types
Analysis by End-Use
Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market by End-Use Sector
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Construction, Healthcare, and Other
End-Uses
Regional Analysis: North America Maintains Principal Position
while Asia-Pacific to Report Fast Growth
World Disposable Protective Clothing Market (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
World Disposable Protective Clothing Market: Geographic Regions
Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario: Players Eye on Product Development &
Innovation to Survive in Increasingly Competitive Disposable
Protective Clothing Market
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
US Market for Industrial Thermal Clothing (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Market Revenue by Product Type
US Personal Protective Clothing Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovations & Improvements Augment Disposable Protective
Clothing Market
Lightweight and Breathable Designs Make a Cut
New Resistant Material R&D Encourages Market Prospects
Flame Retardant Protective Clothing Set to Make Gains
Uptrend in the Protective Clothing Sector Generates Parallel
Opportunities for Disposable Protective Clothing
Key Trends in the Protective Clothing Domain
Workplace Safety Requirements Spur Demand
Annual Workplace and Work Related Fatalities (in Thousands) by
Region
Unique Antimicrobial Coatings Augment Protective Clothing
Functionality
Healthcare: Prominent End-Use Sector
Emphasis on Effective Infection Control Spurs Demand in
Healthcare Settings
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries
for 2018
COVID-19 Stirs the Demand for Disposable Protective Clothing in
Healthcare Applications
Manufacturing Sector to Remain an Important Consumer
Established Use Case in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well
Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for
2015-2021
Construction Industry: Developments Focus on Improving Worker
Safety
EXHIBIT : World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the
Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in
2019
