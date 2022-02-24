Dental Implants Market revenue worth $7 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global dental implants market value is predicted to surpass USD 7 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing prevalence of periodontal diseases will accelerate the industry growth.

Deteriorating oral health in the worldwide population will attract significant market revenue in the upcoming years. Moreover, a large population base is affected by tooth loss as a result of tooth decay, gum disease, or other injuries in the world. These diseases also incorporate numerous associated diseases such as tooth impactions, tooth misalignment, ulcers, and traumatic injuries that eventually require dental surgery or implant, thereby providing lucrative business opportunities.

Continuous technological advancements in dental implants such as mini-implants that are exclusively used for dentures will fuel the industry size. Moreover, dental imaging with the help of Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) gives a complete three-dimensional oral view. This facilitates an opportunity for customized dental implants and thereby accelerates the rapid adoption of implant dentistry by patients across the globe. Furthermore, novel technologies offering several advantages including shorter procedure time, instant implantation and reduced recovery time will foster the market demand.

Some major findings of the dental implants market report include:

Growing incidence of dental decay among the population will propel the adoption of dental implants procedures.

Numerous technological advancements in dental implants will fuel market statistics.

Increasing customer inclination towards cosmetic dentistry will boost the business landscape.

Advantages of titanium over other materials are one the factors positively influencing the market outlook.

Advanced medical facilities at dental clinics are expected to propel the market expansion.

The COVID-19 virus has negatively impacted on sales of market driven by apprehensions about explicit risks posed to dental patients and dental practitioners across the world.

Parallel-walled implants segment is projected to grow at 7.3% CAGR over the projected timeline. Increasing adoption of parallel-walled implants due to an increase in the number of cases with periodontal disorders worldwide will augment the business expansion. The parallel-walled dental implants provide initial stability for immediate loading, thereby enhancing patient inclination as well as adoption rate. High usage of these dental implants by dental practitioners for numerous dental disorders will accelerate the industry outlook.

Dental implants market from titanium dental implants segment held more than 70% market share in 2021. The substantial growth is primarily attributable to biocompatibility, non-allergic nature of metal, low thermal conductivity. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population in low and middle-income economies will increase the dental procedures for teeth replacements.

Dental implants industry from dental clinics segment exceeded over 60% revenue share in 2021 due to growing prevalence rate of dental caries and dental disorders. Further, expanding the network of sophisticated dental clinics along with the integration of advanced equipment in facilities will propel the number of patient visits. Additionally, rising government initiatives for safer and cost-effective dental implantation procedures in several nations will positively influence the industry landscape throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dental implants market is likely to grow at 8.2% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. Increasing adoption of dental implants in several countries, especially in South Korea owing to favorable reimbursement policies for elderly people along with strong presence of well-established industry players will further drive market demand. Furthermore, emerging markets such as China and India will grow robustly owing to growing geriatric population, rising dental tourism as well as growing disposable income in nations.

Notable key business players operating in dental implants market including Adin Global, A.B. Dental Devices Ltd, AVINENT Implant System, LLC, Biotech Dental, Bicon, Cortex, Glidewell Laboratories, Henry Schein, Institut Straumann AG, Envista, NucleOSS, Osstem Implant CO. Ltd, and Dentsply Sirona among several others.

