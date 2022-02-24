New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Dose Inhalers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031350/?utm_source=GNW

Global Digital Dose Inhalers Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2026



Digital dose inhalers are advanced, smart devices intended to treat and manage drug delivery for various respiratory conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Digital dose inhalers deliver accurate amount of drug to patient`s lungs as a short burst of aerosolized medication. Patients can self-administer these medications through inhalation. These devices come with inbuilt sensors for recording inhaler use and measuring inspiratory flow in line with dose management. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Dose Inhalers estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period. Metered Dose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.4% CAGR to reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dry Powder segment is readjusted to a revised 14.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.7% share of the global Digital Dose Inhalers market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $418.2 Million by 2026



The Digital Dose Inhalers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 42.48% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$418.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 11.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$480.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.



An interesting trend to note is the ongoing trials targeting the use of inhalers to treat COVID-19. Researchers have come up with an inhaler-based, life-saving treatment with the potential to protect COVID-19 patients from experiencing severe signs. The approach relies on a protein, interferon beta-1a (SNG001), which is produced by the body during viral infection. Inhalation of the protein is anticipated to trigger the immune response and prompt cells to fight against the virus. In another development, a group of researchers isolated an antibody from llamas with potential to treat or prevent COVID-19. The antibody would be delivered to patients using inhalers.

Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -

AptarGroup, Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Cipla Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lupin Ltd.

Novartis International AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019E to 2022F

COVID-19 Healthcare Emergency Highlights Critical Significance

of Digital Dose Inhalers

Ongoing Studies Exploring Use of Inhalers-based Therapies to

Treat COVID-19

COVID-19 Pandemic Pushes Patient Compliance Linked with

Inhaler-based Drug Regime

An Introduction to Digital Dose Inhalers - Smart Aids to Manage

Dose Delivery for Respiratory Conditions

Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI)

Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook: High Prevalence of

Respiratory Diseases Keeps Digital Dose Inhalers Market in

Hale & Hearty Condition

World Digital Dose Inhalers Market by Application (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Asthma, COPD, and Other

Applications

Salient Growth Drivers

Analysis by Product: Metered Dose Inhalers Occupy Commanding Share

World Digital Dose Inhalers Market by Product (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Metered Dose Inhalers, and

Dry Powder Inhalers

Analysis by Type of Medication: Branded Medications Segment

Hold Major Share

World Digital Dose Inhalers Market by Type of Medication (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Branded, and

Generic

Regional Analysis: North America to Retain Leadership Position

in Digital Dose Inhalers Market

Developed Regions Account for Lion’s Share of World Digital

Dose Inhalers Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

Developed and Developing Regions (2020E & 2027P)

Global Market for Digital Dose Inhalers - Geographic Regions

Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and

Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Digital Dose Inhalers - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Dose Inhaler Technology Sees Proliferation of IoT

Advantages of the IoT-Enabled Digital Dose Inhaler

Market to Gain from Ongoing R&D Emphasis on Advanced Treatments

for Pulmonary Diseases

Established Role of Inhaler Therapy in Respiratory Care Augurs

Well

Growing Prevalence of Asthma Provides the Perfect Platform for

Market Expansion

Mounting Burden of COPD Drives Demand for Digital Dose Inhaler

Technology

Dry Powder Inhalers Set to Make Big Gains

Metered Dose Inhalers Continue to Exhibit Sustained Growth

Momentum

Smart Inhalers Come to the Fore

Artificial Intelligence to Add Sophistication to Inhaler

Technology

New HME Method to Augment Inhaler Technology

3D Printing Seeks Role in Inhaler Manufacturing

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &

2023

Vulnerability of Growing Geriatric Population to Respiratory

Diseases Enhances Prospects for Digital Inhalers

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of

People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019 and 2030

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select

Countries: 2019

Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years



