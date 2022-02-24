New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Dose Inhalers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031350/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Digital Dose Inhalers Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2026
Digital dose inhalers are advanced, smart devices intended to treat and manage drug delivery for various respiratory conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Digital dose inhalers deliver accurate amount of drug to patient`s lungs as a short burst of aerosolized medication. Patients can self-administer these medications through inhalation. These devices come with inbuilt sensors for recording inhaler use and measuring inspiratory flow in line with dose management. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Dose Inhalers estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period. Metered Dose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.4% CAGR to reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dry Powder segment is readjusted to a revised 14.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.7% share of the global Digital Dose Inhalers market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $418.2 Million by 2026
The Digital Dose Inhalers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 42.48% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$418.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 11.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$480.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.
An interesting trend to note is the ongoing trials targeting the use of inhalers to treat COVID-19. Researchers have come up with an inhaler-based, life-saving treatment with the potential to protect COVID-19 patients from experiencing severe signs. The approach relies on a protein, interferon beta-1a (SNG001), which is produced by the body during viral infection. Inhalation of the protein is anticipated to trigger the immune response and prompt cells to fight against the virus. In another development, a group of researchers isolated an antibody from llamas with potential to treat or prevent COVID-19. The antibody would be delivered to patients using inhalers.
Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -
- AptarGroup, Inc.
- AstraZeneca plc
- Cipla Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Lupin Ltd.
- Novartis International AG
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031350/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019E to 2022F
COVID-19 Healthcare Emergency Highlights Critical Significance
of Digital Dose Inhalers
Ongoing Studies Exploring Use of Inhalers-based Therapies to
Treat COVID-19
COVID-19 Pandemic Pushes Patient Compliance Linked with
Inhaler-based Drug Regime
An Introduction to Digital Dose Inhalers - Smart Aids to Manage
Dose Delivery for Respiratory Conditions
Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI)
Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI)
Global Market Prospects and Outlook: High Prevalence of
Respiratory Diseases Keeps Digital Dose Inhalers Market in
Hale & Hearty Condition
World Digital Dose Inhalers Market by Application (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Asthma, COPD, and Other
Applications
Salient Growth Drivers
Analysis by Product: Metered Dose Inhalers Occupy Commanding Share
World Digital Dose Inhalers Market by Product (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Metered Dose Inhalers, and
Dry Powder Inhalers
Analysis by Type of Medication: Branded Medications Segment
Hold Major Share
World Digital Dose Inhalers Market by Type of Medication (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Branded, and
Generic
Regional Analysis: North America to Retain Leadership Position
in Digital Dose Inhalers Market
Developed Regions Account for Lion’s Share of World Digital
Dose Inhalers Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
Developed and Developing Regions (2020E & 2027P)
Global Market for Digital Dose Inhalers - Geographic Regions
Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and
Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Digital Dose Inhalers - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Dose Inhaler Technology Sees Proliferation of IoT
Advantages of the IoT-Enabled Digital Dose Inhaler
Market to Gain from Ongoing R&D Emphasis on Advanced Treatments
for Pulmonary Diseases
Established Role of Inhaler Therapy in Respiratory Care Augurs
Well
Growing Prevalence of Asthma Provides the Perfect Platform for
Market Expansion
Mounting Burden of COPD Drives Demand for Digital Dose Inhaler
Technology
Dry Powder Inhalers Set to Make Big Gains
Metered Dose Inhalers Continue to Exhibit Sustained Growth
Momentum
Smart Inhalers Come to the Fore
Artificial Intelligence to Add Sophistication to Inhaler
Technology
New HME Method to Augment Inhaler Technology
3D Printing Seeks Role in Inhaler Manufacturing
Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &
2023
Vulnerability of Growing Geriatric Population to Respiratory
Diseases Enhances Prospects for Digital Inhalers
Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of
People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019 and 2030
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select
Countries: 2019
Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metered Dose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Metered Dose by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Metered Dose by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry
Powder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Dry Powder by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry Powder by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Branded by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Branded by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Branded by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Generic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Generic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asthma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Asthma by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Asthma by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for COPD
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for COPD by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for COPD by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Digital Dose Inhalers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metered Dose
and Dry Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Type - Branded and Generic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by Type -
Branded and Generic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Branded and
Generic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Application - Asthma, COPD and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Application - Asthma, COPD and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,
COPD and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metered
Dose and Dry Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Type - Branded and Generic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Type - Branded and Generic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Branded and
Generic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Application - Asthma, COPD and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Application - Asthma, COPD and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Asthma, COPD and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Digital Dose Inhalers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metered
Dose and Dry Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Type - Branded and Generic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Type - Branded and Generic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Branded and
Generic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Application - Asthma, COPD and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Application - Asthma, COPD and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Asthma, COPD and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Digital Dose Inhalers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metered
Dose and Dry Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Type - Branded and Generic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Type - Branded and Generic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Branded and
Generic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Application - Asthma, COPD and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Application - Asthma, COPD and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Asthma, COPD and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Digital Dose Inhalers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metered
Dose and Dry Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Type - Branded and Generic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Type - Branded and Generic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Branded and
Generic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Application - Asthma, COPD and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Application - Asthma, COPD and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Asthma, COPD and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Digital Dose Inhalers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metered
Dose and Dry Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Type - Branded and Generic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Type - Branded and Generic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Branded and
Generic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Application - Asthma, COPD and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Application - Asthma, COPD and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Asthma, COPD and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Digital Dose Inhalers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metered
Dose and Dry Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Type - Branded and Generic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Type - Branded and Generic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Branded and
Generic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Application - Asthma, COPD and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Application - Asthma, COPD and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Asthma, COPD and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metered
Dose and Dry Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Type - Branded and Generic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Type - Branded and Generic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Branded and
Generic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Application - Asthma, COPD and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Application - Asthma, COPD and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Asthma, COPD and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Digital Dose Inhalers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metered Dose
and Dry Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Type - Branded and Generic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by Type -
Branded and Generic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Branded and
Generic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Application - Asthma, COPD and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Application - Asthma, COPD and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,
COPD and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 109: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metered
Dose and Dry Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Type - Branded and Generic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Type - Branded and Generic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Branded and
Generic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 115: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Application - Asthma, COPD and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Application - Asthma, COPD and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Asthma, COPD and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 118: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metered
Dose and Dry Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 121: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Type - Branded and Generic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Type - Branded and Generic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Branded and
Generic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 124: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Dose Inhalers by Application - Asthma, COPD and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Digital Dose Inhalers by
Application - Asthma, COPD and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Digital Dose Inhalers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Asthma, COPD and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Digital Dose Inhalers by Product - Metered Dose
and Dry Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Digital Dose
Inhalers by Product - Metered Dose and Dry Powder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031350/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________