Outlook on the High Speed Cable Global Market to 2028 - Developments in 5G Network Services Present Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Speed Cable Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high speed cable market is expected to grow from US$ 10,731.30 million in 2021 to US$ 17,110.52 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.



The implementation of 5G is expected to address the growing need for robust communication to streamline and optimize various digital operations. The greater amplitude of 5G wavelength supports high speed data transmission; however, with the 5G connectivity, signals cannot be transmitted over a long distance, as that with 3G and 4G. An efficient 5G infrastructure network requires a large number of cell towers. These cell towers utilize various high speed cables for the transmission of signals. The telecom market players across the world are heavily banking upon the next generation of telecommunication infrastructure.

According to Cisco, 5G would offer 13-times higher speed than average mobile connection. It will also offer higher bandwidth; network slicing; and enhanced artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and cloud computing capabilities. Also, the cable TV, telecom, and broadband infrastructure is already established in most of the countries, which is likely to streamline and expedite the deployment of high speed cables. As per the forecasts of Ericsson, there would be 3.5 billion 5G subscriptions by 2026. Moreover, the deployment of 5G services by telecom operators in the US, Canada, western European countries, Japan, China, Australia, etc., has already begun. Thus, with the growing penetration of 5G, the high speed cables market players are expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on High Speed Cable Market

According to Electronic Components Industry Association, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in disruption in supply chain, cancellations of events, and delay in product releases and other industry activities. Several manufacturers had to temporarily halt their manufacturing units owing to containment measures and raw material shortage. Further, the manufacturers of various electronic and semiconductor products including high speed cables experienced delay in lead times, which has negatively affected the supply chain of the high speed cable market. This have had a negative impact on the high speed cables market growth in 2020. However, the supply chain of high speed cable started to stabilize from late Q4 of 2020 as economics reopened and the high speed cable market gain positive traction from 2021.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global high speed cable market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global high speed cable market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. High Speed Cable Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. High Speed Cable Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Deployment of Data Centers

5.1.2 Elevating Number of Internet Connections

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Susceptibility to Physical Damage

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Developments in 5G Network Services

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of Smart Cities

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. High Speed Cable - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global High Speed Cable Market Overview

6.2 Global High Speed Cable Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. High Speed Cable Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 High Speed Cable Market, by Type (2020 & 2028)

7.3 Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable: High Speed Cable Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 PCIe Cable

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 PCIe Cable: High Speed Cable Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 SAS Cable

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 SAS Cable: High Speed Cable Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Active Electrical Cable (AEC)

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Active Electric Cable (AEC): High Speed Cable Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.7 Active Copper Cable (ACC)

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Active Copper Cable (ACC): High Speed Cable Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.8 Active Optical Cable (AOC)

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Active Optical Cable (AOC): High Speed Cable Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. High Speed Cable Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 High Speed Cable Market, by Application (2020 & 2028)

8.3 Switch to Switch

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Switch to Switch Interconnect: High Speed Cable Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Server to Storage

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Server to Storage: High Speed Cable Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Switch to Server

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Switch to Server: High Speed Cable Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. High Speed Cable Market - Geographic Analysis



10. High Speed Cable Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.3 APAC: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.4 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.5 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Amphenol ICC

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Axon' Cable

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 HPL

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 LEONI AG

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 NVIDIA CORPORATION

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Samtec

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Shenzhen Sopto Technology Co., Ltd.

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 TE Connectivity

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 JPC Connectivity

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kjoy3t

Attachment