Global DevSecOps Market to Reach $17 Billion by the Year 2026



DevSecOps or Development-Security-Operations is an approach that automates security integration at all stages/levels of software development lifecycle, right from the initial design, integration, testing and deployment through delivery of the developed software finally. The global DevSecOps market is receiving a strong growth impetus from ongoing digitalization that has enabled security to enjoy the limelight regarding application development. DevSecOps is set to register notable gains in the post-COVID-19 era owing to increasing focus of organizations to integrate security with all stages of application development. The concept is witnessing increasing spending on advanced automation tools intended to incorporate security into development processes and reduce overhead of various security-related tasks like code audits, threat modeling, application instrumentation and vulnerability analysis. The market is poised to receive a major support from key enabling technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence. These technologies are integral to various automated processes used by DevSecOps.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DevSecOps estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33.1% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 34.4% CAGR to reach US$13.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 31.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.6% share of the global DevSecOps market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026



The DevSecOps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 40.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.2% and 28% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027. Asia-Pacific is predicted to present enticing opportunities for DevSecOps providers due to rising adoption of the cloud coupled with DevSecOps services and tools. The region is witnessing rapid advances in cloud computing, the Internet of Things technology and IT infrastructure solutions that are driving companies to embrace DevSecOps services and solutions.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for

Cybersecurity Technologies & Solutions

Global Cybersecurity Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook

(In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

COVID-19 Provides a Strong Push for DevSecOps Initiatives

Ranking of Factors Driving DevSecOps Initiatives for Organizations

DevSecOps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

DevSecOps: An Introduction

Advantages with a DevSecOps Software Development Environment

Most Widely Practiced Software Development Methodologies: 2021E

Major Differences between DevOps and DevSecOps

Outlook: Pressing Need for High Security & Agility in

Applications Brings DevSecOps Market to an Exciting Juncture

Asia-Pacific Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Growth

Need for Tighter Integration of Development & Security

DevSecOps: Future Opportunities

Key Hurdles to Adoption

Ranking of Challenges in Implementation of DevSecOps

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation Across Business Drives Adoption of

DevSecOps

Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for DevSecOps: Global

Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Major DevSecOps Trends For 2021

Increasing Transition to Public Cloud and Cloud Native

Development Drives Opportunities for DevSecOps Tools

DevSecOps: Pushing Application Security Practices Early into

Development Process

Transition towards Containerization and Microservices Boost

Prospects

DevSecOps Address Security Concerns of DevOps Concept

Sudden Shift to WFH Environments Catalyze Growth

WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

Increased Risk of Vulnerabilities against the Backdrop of

Industry 4.0 led Rise in Connected Devices Drives Demand for

DevSecOps.

Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025

Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical

for the Years 2018 and 2022

DevSecOps Holds Great Relevance for Development & Delivery of

Secure, Quality Manufacturing Software

Security Vulnerabilities and Gains for Native Apps to Shape

Future Course of DevSecOps

Novel Opportunities Identified in Retail & Consumer Goods Sector

Booming e-Commerce Industry Drives Demand for DevSecOps

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019,

2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales

Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

DevSecOps in Energy and Utilities Sector

Healthcare Industry: An Emerging Market with Significant Potential

Global Spending on Healthcare IT (In US$ Billion) for Years

2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Number of Connected Medical Devices in Million: 2018-2025

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digitization of Healthcare

Services, Thus Driving the Demand for DEvSecOps

Rise in Security Risks Highlight the Importance of DevSecOps

Adoption in Financial Services Industry

State Governments Embrace DevSecOps

Key Implementation Challenges Related to DevSecOps

Potential Threats to Industrial Facilities during the Pandemic

COVID-19 Pandemic Increases Cyberattacks on Industrial Systems:

% of Industrial Control System Computers Attacked by Cyber

Criminals by Region for 2020

Security Threats Facing Industrial Companies: Percentage of

Companies Identifying Security as Major Concern for Industrial

Systems

Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and

Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic



