New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global DevSecOps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031343/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global DevSecOps Market to Reach $17 Billion by the Year 2026
DevSecOps or Development-Security-Operations is an approach that automates security integration at all stages/levels of software development lifecycle, right from the initial design, integration, testing and deployment through delivery of the developed software finally. The global DevSecOps market is receiving a strong growth impetus from ongoing digitalization that has enabled security to enjoy the limelight regarding application development. DevSecOps is set to register notable gains in the post-COVID-19 era owing to increasing focus of organizations to integrate security with all stages of application development. The concept is witnessing increasing spending on advanced automation tools intended to incorporate security into development processes and reduce overhead of various security-related tasks like code audits, threat modeling, application instrumentation and vulnerability analysis. The market is poised to receive a major support from key enabling technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence. These technologies are integral to various automated processes used by DevSecOps.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DevSecOps estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33.1% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 34.4% CAGR to reach US$13.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 31.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.6% share of the global DevSecOps market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026
The DevSecOps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 40.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.2% and 28% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027. Asia-Pacific is predicted to present enticing opportunities for DevSecOps providers due to rising adoption of the cloud coupled with DevSecOps services and tools. The region is witnessing rapid advances in cloud computing, the Internet of Things technology and IT infrastructure solutions that are driving companies to embrace DevSecOps services and solutions.
Select Competitors (Total 81 Featured) -
- 4Armed Limited
- AlgoSec Inc.
- Aqua Security Software Ltd.
- Check Marx
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Contrast Security, Inc.
- CyberArk Software Ltd.
- Entersoft Security
- Google LLC
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Micro Focus International Plc
- Microsoft Corporation
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
- Progress Software Corporation (Chef Progress)
- Puppet, Inc.
- Splunk Inc.
- Sumologic, Inc.
- Synopsys, Inc.
- ThreatModeler Software, Inc.
- Whitehat Security, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031343/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for
Cybersecurity Technologies & Solutions
Global Cybersecurity Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook
(In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
COVID-19 Provides a Strong Push for DevSecOps Initiatives
Ranking of Factors Driving DevSecOps Initiatives for Organizations
DevSecOps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
DevSecOps: An Introduction
Advantages with a DevSecOps Software Development Environment
Most Widely Practiced Software Development Methodologies: 2021E
Major Differences between DevOps and DevSecOps
Outlook: Pressing Need for High Security & Agility in
Applications Brings DevSecOps Market to an Exciting Juncture
Asia-Pacific Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Growth
Need for Tighter Integration of Development & Security
DevSecOps: Future Opportunities
Key Hurdles to Adoption
Ranking of Challenges in Implementation of DevSecOps
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Transformation Across Business Drives Adoption of
DevSecOps
Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for DevSecOps: Global
Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023
Major DevSecOps Trends For 2021
Increasing Transition to Public Cloud and Cloud Native
Development Drives Opportunities for DevSecOps Tools
DevSecOps: Pushing Application Security Practices Early into
Development Process
Transition towards Containerization and Microservices Boost
Prospects
DevSecOps Address Security Concerns of DevOps Concept
Sudden Shift to WFH Environments Catalyze Growth
WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce
Increased Risk of Vulnerabilities against the Backdrop of
Industry 4.0 led Rise in Connected Devices Drives Demand for
DevSecOps.
Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025
Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical
for the Years 2018 and 2022
DevSecOps Holds Great Relevance for Development & Delivery of
Secure, Quality Manufacturing Software
Security Vulnerabilities and Gains for Native Apps to Shape
Future Course of DevSecOps
Novel Opportunities Identified in Retail & Consumer Goods Sector
Booming e-Commerce Industry Drives Demand for DevSecOps
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019,
2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025
Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales
Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
DevSecOps in Energy and Utilities Sector
Healthcare Industry: An Emerging Market with Significant Potential
Global Spending on Healthcare IT (In US$ Billion) for Years
2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Number of Connected Medical Devices in Million: 2018-2025
COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digitization of Healthcare
Services, Thus Driving the Demand for DEvSecOps
Rise in Security Risks Highlight the Importance of DevSecOps
Adoption in Financial Services Industry
State Governments Embrace DevSecOps
Key Implementation Challenges Related to DevSecOps
Potential Threats to Industrial Facilities during the Pandemic
COVID-19 Pandemic Increases Cyberattacks on Industrial Systems:
% of Industrial Control System Computers Attacked by Cyber
Criminals by Region for 2020
Security Threats Facing Industrial Companies: Percentage of
Companies Identifying Security as Major Concern for Industrial
Systems
Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and
Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for DevSecOps by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Public Sector by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Government & Public Sector
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Government & Public
Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Retail & Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 11-Year Perspective for Retail & Consumer Goods
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 11-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
DevSecOps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Component - Services and Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for DevSecOps by Component -
Services and Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services and
Solutions for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for DevSecOps by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for DevSecOps by Vertical - BFSI,
IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer
Goods, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Component - Services and Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for DevSecOps by Component -
Services and Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services and
Solutions for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for DevSecOps by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for DevSecOps by Vertical -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector,
Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the
Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
DevSecOps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Component - Services and Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for DevSecOps by Component -
Services and Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services and
Solutions for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for DevSecOps by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for On-Premise and
Cloud for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for DevSecOps by Vertical -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector,
Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer
Goods, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
DevSecOps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Component - Services and Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for DevSecOps by Component -
Services and Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services and
Solutions for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for DevSecOps by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for On-Premise and
Cloud for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for DevSecOps by Vertical -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector,
Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer
Goods, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
DevSecOps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for DevSecOps by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Component - Services and Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for DevSecOps by Component -
Services and Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services and
Solutions for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for DevSecOps by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for DevSecOps by Vertical -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector,
Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the
Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
DevSecOps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Component - Services and Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for DevSecOps by Component -
Services and Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services and
Solutions for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for DevSecOps by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for DevSecOps by Vertical -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector,
Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the
Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
DevSecOps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Component - Services and Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for DevSecOps by Component -
Services and Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services
and Solutions for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for DevSecOps by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for DevSecOps by Vertical -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector,
Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the
Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Component - Services and Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for DevSecOps by Component -
Services and Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services and
Solutions for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for DevSecOps by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for DevSecOps by Vertical -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector,
Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the
Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
DevSecOps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
DevSecOps by Component - Services and Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for DevSecOps by Component -
Services and Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 11-Year Perspective for DevSecOps by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services and
Solutions for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 115: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031343/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________