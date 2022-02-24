New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Desiccant Dehumidifiers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031338/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market to Reach US$635.6 Million by the Year 2026
Desiccant dehumidifiers rely on specific desiccant materials like Zeolite for absorbing water vapor or moisture. As the process do not generate water, these units present an effective option to maintain humidity levels at sub-zero temperature settings. Desiccant dehumidifiers are used in various applications in areas such as food & beverage industry, medical centers, commercial buildings, hotels, manufacturing facilities and others. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising uptake of desiccant dehumidifiers as a result of rapid industrialization, technological advances and implementation of stringent standards to promote energy savings and mitigate climate change. The market is gaining traction owing to increasing uptake of these units across diverse settings to ensure occupant health and comfort. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income and changing environmental conditions are providing a perfect scenario for overall expansion of the desiccant dehumidifier market. These units are finding rising adoption in industrial applications requiring optimal humidity and temperature levels. Various sectors and industries like packaging, food, operating rooms, storage and clean rooms are increasingly betting on these units for maintaining desired humidity levels. The implementation of stringent energy and sustainability standards across various countries is expected to provide the desired boost to the desiccant dehumidifier market. Several governments are coming up with new standards for residential dehumidifier appliances for pushing energy savings.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Desiccant Dehumidifiers estimated at US$515.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$635.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period. Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to reach US$392.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Residential segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.7% share of the global Desiccant Dehumidifiers market. Rising adoption of desiccant dehumidifiers in the industrial sector is attributed to their cost-efficient nature and ability to effectively control moisture levels. Various companies depend heavily on desiccant dehumidifiers to protect raw materials like concrete slabs and iron bars free from the adverse impact of moisture. The segment is poised to receive a major impetus from high demand for these units from the food packaging and service industry. Residential buildings represent a small but growing market for desiccant dehumidifiers. Available in various configurations, sizes, and price points, whole house air quality monitors can be fitted into virtually any location in the residential building including doors and windows. Furthermore, residential dehumidifiers are increasingly being equipped with smartphone and smart home connectivity features, while allowing additional flexibility in gauging the air quality through real-time messaging for the benefit of homeowners and occupants.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $152.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $78.2 Million by 2026
The Desiccant Dehumidifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$152.4 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.75% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$78.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$49.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Commercial Segment to Reach $123 Million by 2026
The commercial segment`s growth is credited to increasing infrastructure-related activities across commercial spaces such as departmental stores, schools and hospitals. Indoor air pollution in homes, and commercial buildings is believed to have a far more serious, and devastating impact on health when compared to outdoor pollution. Against this backdrop, there is growing importance of dehumidifiers including desiccant dehumidifiers in improving air quality by maintaining optimal levels of humidity. In the global Commercial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$77.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$95 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.2 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 72 Featured) -
- Bry-Air, Inc.
- Condair Group
- Cotes
- DehuTech AB
- Desiccant Technologies Group
- EIP Ltd Group
- Fisen Corporation
- MuntersPvt. Ltd.
- Seibu Giken DST AB
- STULZ Air Technology Systems, Inc.
- Trotec GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031338/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Industrial Activity Remains Subdued During the Pandemic,
Affecting Market Growth
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Desiccant Dehumidifiers - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Desiccant Dehumidifiers
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Industrial Sector: Primary End-User Segment of Desiccant
Dehumidifier Market
Developed Regions Maintain Leadership in Desiccant Dehumidifier
Market
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Awareness About Ambient Air Quality Underpins Sales Growth
Desiccant Dehumidification: Reigning the Industrial
Dehumidification Space
Desiccant Dehumidifiers Find Importance in Food Processing &
Packaging Operations
Food & Beverage Industry: COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Challenges
in the Form of Supply Chain Disruptions
Global Food & Beverage Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years
2019 through 2025
COVID-19 Induced Growth in Packaged Foods Brings Cheer to
Desiccant Dehumidifiers in the Food & Beverage Industry
Detrimental Implications of Moisture Content for Construction
Materials Fuel Need for Dehumidifiers
Increasing Construction Activities Worldwide & Rapid Changes in
Climatic Conditions: Vital Market Drivers
Global Construction Industry: Growth Outlook (in %) For Years
2019 Through 2025
Need for Relative Humidity Control in Clean Rooms Enhance
Importance of Desiccant Dehumidifiers
Semiconductor Sector Severely Impacted by COVID-19 Outbreak
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Requires Controlled Environment,
Enhancing Importance of Desiccant Dehumidifiers
Pandemic-Induced Changes Affect Pharmaceuticals Industry
Operations
Global Pharmaceuticals Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years
2019 through 2025
Desiccant Dehumidification Gives Respite to Surgeons in
Operating Rooms
Rapid Growth of Lithium Battery Production: Opportunity for the
Market
Growing Li-ion Battery Production Translates into Opportunities
for Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market: Global Li-ion Battery
Manufacturing Capacity (in GWh) for the Years 2019, 2022 and
2025
Global Li-ion Battery Market Production Capacity Share
Breakdown by Region/Country for 2020 and 2030
Power Industry: Threat of Humidity-Related Corrosion to Parts &
Equipment Augurs Well for Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market
Pandemic Impacts Energy Sector, Affecting Market Growth
Global Energy Market Growth (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
Rise in Pollution-Related Respiratory Diseases Drives Adoption
of Desiccant Dehumidifiers in Commercial Sector
Residential Market for Desiccant Dehumidifiers: A Small But
Growing Segment
Liquid Desiccant Dehumidification Edges out Air Conditioning
with Intriguing Merits
Primary Merits of Liquid Desiccant Dehumidifiers
Liquid Desiccant Materials Garner Increasing Attention from
Researcher Community
Technological Advancements to Fuel Industrial Desiccant
Dehumidifiers Market
Advanced Desiccant Dehumidifiers: Taking Moisture Control to
Next Level
Desiccant Dehumidifiers: Selection Criteria
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant Dehumidifiers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 13: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 14: USA Historic Review for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by
Application - Industrial, Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant Dehumidifiers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by
Application - Industrial, Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 19: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by
Application - Industrial, Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant Dehumidifiers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 22: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 23: China Historic Review for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by
Application - Industrial, Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant Dehumidifiers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by
Application - Industrial, Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 31: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: France Historic Review for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by
Application - Industrial, Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Desiccant Dehumidifiers
by Application - Industrial, Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by
Application - Industrial, Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant Dehumidifiers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 40: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: UK Historic Review for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by
Application - Industrial, Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by
Application - Industrial, Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant Dehumidifiers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by
Application - Industrial, Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial, Residential and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial, Residential and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Desiccant Dehumidifiers
by Application - Industrial, Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 61: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: India Historic Review for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by
Application - Industrial, Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant Dehumidifiers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial, Residential and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application -
Industrial, Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial, Residential and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 70: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial, Residential and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 73: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Middle East Historic Review for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial, Residential and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
AFRICA
Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 76: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Desiccant Dehumidifiers by Application - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Africa Historic Review for Desiccant Dehumidifiers by
Application - Industrial, Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Desiccant
Dehumidifiers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 72
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031338/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________