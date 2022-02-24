NN, Inc. Announces Closure of Manufacturing Facility in Taunton, Massachusetts

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a diversified industrial company, today announced that it will close its manufacturing facility in Taunton, Massachusetts. The decision to close this facility, which is part of NN’s Power Solutions group, was made to optimize the Company’s Aerospace, Defense and Medical (AD&M) manufacturing footprint and as part of its ongoing efforts to improve profitability and cash flow generation.



When NN’s Taunton facility opened, NN consolidated its Hingham and Franklin operations into Taunton and closed those facilities. The intent of the combined facility was to integrate acquired businesses that would grow NN’s Aerospace and Defense business and improve overall capacity utilization.



As a result of NN’s evaluation of strategic alternatives and de-leveraging initiative, culminating with the sale of its Life Sciences business in October 2020, the Taunton facility has been under-utilized. NN’s strategic focus has shifted and is now primarily centered around organic growth opportunities in the rapidly growing electric vehicle and electric infrastructure end-markets.



"Consistent with our ongoing continuous improvement initiatives to improve our overall cost structure through various methods including facility rationalization, NN thoroughly evaluated several alternatives to address the under-utilization of the Taunton facility and the resulting impact on our profitability and free cash flow. After careful deliberation, we have concluded that this plan represents the quickest and lowest risk option to achieve our long-term strategic objectives and expect to complete the closure by the end of 2022." said Warren Veltman, President and Chief Executive Officer of NN.



Mike Felcher, NN Senior Vice President and CFO, commented, “We remain committed to improving NN’s profitability and driving strong free cash flow generation while maintaining sufficient liquidity and flexibility in our capital structure to invest in key strategic growth areas. Through the first nine months of 2021, the under-utilization of the Taunton facility resulted in an operating loss of $4.7 million which included $1.0 million of depreciation. We believe that rationalizing our AD&M manufacturing footprint will improve our long-term financial results and better position NN to achieve its strategic growth objectives.”



The closure of the Taunton facility will involve relocating customers that meet volume and profitability requirements to other NN facilities. NN expects to incur costs in the range of $1 to $1.5 million for employee severance and equipment relocation. In addition, the Company expects to sublease the facility upon exit which may result in additional costs. The closure of the plant will affect approximately 85 salaried and hourly employees. In instances where employees are not offered employment at another NN manufacturing facility, support will be provided in terms of transition and employee assistance.



NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 31 facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.



