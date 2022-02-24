GFG Significantly Expands Presence East of the Prolific Timmins Gold District by Adding 13,300 Hectares

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFG Resources Inc. (TSXV: GFG) (OTCQB: GFGSF) (“GFG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with International Explorers and Prospectors Inc. (“IEP”) to acquire a 100% interest in the 6,500-hectare WWCC property, subject to certain pre-existing encumbrances. In addition, the Company has staked a contiguous 6,800-hectare land package that is adjacent to the WWCC property, and collectively with the Montclerg Gold Project, will be referred to as the Goldarm Property (the “Property”).



The consolidated Goldarm Property consists of approximately 15,000 hectares and covers over 30 kilometres (“km”) of the prospective Pipestone and North Pipestone deformation zones which hosts multiple gold deposits and mines in one of the most prolific gold districts in the world (See Figures 1-2). The geological setting is analogous to many of the Timmins gold deposits however due to the lack of outcrop and complexity of land ownership, the Project has seen very little exploration. In addition, the Property encompasses other promising structural settings, including those associated with the Carr Porphyry, that host high-grade gold occurrences on adjacent properties.

Brian Skanderbeg, President and CEO of GFG, commented, “The consolidation of these properties reflects our vision to find the next Timmins gold mine. We are pleased to expand our partnership with IEP that supports our drive to consolidate a regional scale land position that leverages our skill set and our early success at the Montclerg Gold Project. Consolidation opportunities in a proven gold district are rare and despite the limited historic exploration efforts, we strongly believe this region is highly prospective. The Property is strategically located along major structural corridors, with four mills and multiple producing gold mines within a 30 km radius. With control of over 30 km of strike, we are well positioned to implement our regional exploration strategy and are well financed to execute aggressive exploration programs in 2022.”

Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the Agreement, GFG has a right to earn 100% interest in the WWCC property, subject to a net smelter return royalty of up to maximum of 2% (the “IEP royalty”) and other encumbrances on certain claims, by:

Issuing common shares of GFG (“ Consideration Shares ”) over a 4-year period, based on the volume weighted average pricing of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “ VWAP ”) for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of each anniversary date, as follows:



Upon receipt of final regulatory approvals of the Agreement (the “ Effective Date ”), valued at C$150,000 12 months following the Effective Date, valued at C$150,000 24 months following the Effective Date, valued at C$200,000 36 months following the Effective Date, valued at C$250,000 48 months following the Effective Date, valued at C$250,000;

”) over a 4-year period, based on the volume weighted average pricing of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “ ”) for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of each anniversary date, as follows: Spending a minimum of C$2.0 million in exploration expenditures over 4 years on the WWCC property following the close of the Agreement;

Transferring C$400,000 in assessment credits to IEP within 48 months following the Effective Date;

Should GFG make a public announcement of a National Instrument 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource of a minimum of 1,000,000 ounces of gold equivalent on certain claims comprising the WWCC property, GFG shall make a one-time payment of C$1.0 million in cash or common shares (based on the VWAP for the five trading days immediately preceding the announcement of such Mineral Resource), at the election of GFG; and

Should GFG make a subsequent public announcement(s) of a further National Instrument 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource of a minimum of 1,000,000 ounces of gold equivalent on certain claims comprising the WWCC property and that reside outside a two km radius from any previous announcement, GFG shall make a one-time payment in respect of each such subsequent announcement in the amount of C$1.0 million, in either cash or common shares (based on the VWAP for the five trading days immediately preceding the announcement of such Mineral Resource), at the election of GFG.

Additional terms:

GFG has the right to accelerate the time periods set forth in the Agreement to acquire the WWCC property.

The Consideration Shares shall be subject to a voluntary lock-up pursuant to which a maximum of 5% of the aggregate number of Consideration Shares issued to IEP may be sold or transferred during any given fiscal quarter.

GFG has the right to buy-back one-half of the IEP royalty for C$1.0 million.



Completion of the Agreement is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a customary four month hold period.

Outlook

In 2022, the Company plans to complete approximately 10,000 m of drilling on its Timmins portfolio with an emphasis on the Montclerg Gold Project. Starting this week, the Company will initiate a 3-4,000 m Phase 1 drill program at the Montclerg Gold Project. In addition to the 2022 drill programs, GFG will continue additional regional exploration activities and drill target development across the Goldarm Property and the Pen Gold Project. The regional programs will include airborne geophysics, sonic till sampling program and data compilation. Meanwhile, assay results are pending for the remaining nine holes from the maiden 2021 drill program and the Company expects to report these results throughout the first quarter.

At the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project, metallurgical test work remains on-going with the Company’s joint venture partner Group 11 Technologies Inc. (“Group 11”). Initial metallurgical results from Group 11’s Stage 1 program are pending and GFG anticipates being able to provide an update in the near future. As the results become available, Group 11 will confirm next steps on conducting further laboratory testing and potential field work. Group 11’s goal is to demonstrate that the non-cyanide, water-based solution along with In-Situ Recovery technology can effectively recover gold and be applied to the gold mining industry.

Figure 1: Regional Map of GFG Gold Projects in the Timmins Gold District accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cefdb5c-2a6c-4b63-9133-ea1506e530e1

Figure 2: Timmins East Regional Map of the Goldarm Property accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7dfcf3b6-dd9d-4e39-a8e3-543bb4d4ba55

About GFG Resources Inc.

GFG is a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district scale gold projects in tier one mining jurisdictions, Ontario and Wyoming. In Ontario, the Company operates three gold projects, each large and highly prospective gold properties within the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The projects have similar geological settings that host most of the gold deposits found in the Timmins Gold Camp which have produced over 70 million ounces of gold. The Company also owns 100% of the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project, a district scale gold exploration project located approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Casper, Wyoming, U.S. In Wyoming, the Company has partnered with Group 11 through an option and earn-in agreement to advance the Company’s Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project with a technology that could revolutionize the gold mining industry.

All scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Brian Skanderbeg, P.Geo. President, CEO and Director of GFG, a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

