Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2026
Computer-aided manufacturing or CAM represents an application technology which uses machinery and computer software for facilitating and automating different manufacturing processes. In the modern industrialized world, CAM has become an indispensable part in people`s lives. CAM currently is used alongside CAD (Computer Aided Design) for achieving more streamlined and enhanced manufacturing, superior automation of machinery and more efficient designs. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising adoption across end-use industries, rapid industrialization, industrial automation trend and technological advances. The market is expected to gain from increasing use of CAM in the automotive and aerospace sectors. Moreover, the emergence of Industry 4.0 coupled with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is bound to create the demand for CAM as these technologies are anticipated to make manufacturing machines connected and smart. CAM is also finding increasing use in the medical industry, especially in dentistry applications. Subtractive milling represents a popular CAM protocol in the field of dentistry as it presents an effective option to fabricate facial and oral prostheses.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Computer-Aided Manufacturing estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.2% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.7% share of the global Computer-Aided Manufacturing market. CAM solutions dominate market share as the easy integration of CAM solutions with designing tools helps engineers in implementing changes and increasing manufacturing efficiency. Cloud-based services are garnering considerable attention owing to their ability to reduce costs and provide scalable, flexible access to desired solutions.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $492.5 Million by 2026
The Computer-Aided Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.63% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$492.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$549.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America enjoys the leading position in the global market, owing to increasing uptake of cloud-based CAM platforms to aid manufacturing and automate production, and increasing shift towards smart factory and Industry 4.0.
Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured) -
- 3D Systems, Inc.
- Autodesk, Inc.
- BenQ Asia Pacific Corporation
- BobCAD-CAM, Inc.
- Camnetics, Inc
- CAXA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
- Dassault Systèmes
- GRZ SOFTWARE LLC
- Hexagon AB (Sweden)
- Mastercam (CNC Software, Inc.)
- MecSoft Corporation
- NTT DATA ENGINEERING SYSTEMS Corporation
- OPEN MIND Technologies
- PTC
- Schott Systeme GmbH
- Siemens
- SmartCAMcnc
- SolidCAM
- ZWSOFT CO., LTD.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Industrial Activity Remains Subdued Amidst the Pandemic
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Computer-Aided Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM)
Major Components of CAM
Advantages of CAM
CAD vs CAM
Major End-Use Industries of CAM
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
CAM Solutions & Cloud Deployment: Key Segments of Computer-
Aided Manufacturing Market
Automotive Remains Major End-Use Industry Vertical
North America Commands Majority Stake in Computer-Aided
Manufacturing Market
Competition
Popular CAD/CAM Tools
Noteworthy Startups in the Computer-Aided Manufacturing Space
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Myriad Benefits of Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) to Boost
Adoption in Varied Industries
Key Professions Using CAM
Industrialization and Rapid Pace of Industrial Automation to
Propel CAM Adoption
COVID-19 Mandates Additional Automation Changes to Plant Floor &
Factory Operations
CAM Systems Continue to Bring Forth Major Manufacturing Process
Changes
Digitalization and the Future of Machining
Automation of Manufacturing Processes Using CAM Technology
CAM: A Critical Technology Enabling Innovations in Machine Tools
Global Machine Tools Market Size (in US$ Thousand) by Region/
Country: 2020 & 2027
Industry 4.0 and Adoption of IoT in Manufacturing Sector to
Drive Use of CAM Technology
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Significant Impact of IoT Impacts on Engineering Software Market
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for
the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Automobile Industry Emerges as a Key End-use Market for CAM
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Aerospace & Defense Industry: Important Role of CAM in Creating
High-Precision Components
COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline
Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Electronics Industry Extends Opportunities for the CAM Market
Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic
Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain
Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Medical Industry’s Focus on Creating Advanced Equipment &
Components To Fuel Need for CAM Solutions
CAD/CAM Technology Transforms Dentistry
CAD/CAM-based Digital Prosthetic Workflows Garner Notable
Attention amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics Fuels Adoption of
CAD/CAM Solutions
Strong Opportunities in Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing over
the Long Term
CAM to become Critical for Construction Design
CAM Software Market to Make Robust Gains
Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Augurs Well for the Market
Adoption of Cloud-based CAM Solutions Continues to Gain Strength
Technology Innovations in CAM Technology to Expand Market
Opportunities
CAD/CAM to be the Future for SMEs
Major Drawbacks of CAM Technology Challenges Market Adoption
Concerns Hindering Optimization of CAD and CAM Technologies:
Possible Solutions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
