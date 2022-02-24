Global Hemophilia Market Key Trends & Developments 2022-2026: Shifting Focus to Extended Half Life Therapies and Development of Novel Hemophilia Treatments

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hemophilia Market (By Treatment Regimen, Type & Therapy): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hemophilia market is anticipated to reach US$15.86 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.82% during the period spanning 2022-2026.

The growth in the market has been driven by factors like increasing healthcare expenditure, surging identified hemophilia patient volume, increased focus on prophylactic treatment, rise in male population and favorable government initiatives. The market is expected to face certain challenges such as high cost of treatment and reluctance to switch to newer therapies. To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like development of novel hemophilia treatments and rising popularity of gene therapy.



The global hemophilia market by treatment regimen can be segmented as follows: prophylaxis and on-demand. In 2021, the higher share was held by prophylaxis segment, followed by on-demand segment. The global hemophilia market by type can be segmented into the following: hemophilia A and hemophilia B, where hemophilia A held a larger share of the market in 2021. The global hemophilia market by therapy can be segmented as follows: replacement therapy and ITI therapy. The dominant share of the market in 2021 was held by replacement therapy segment.



The global hemophilia market by region can be segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. In 2021, the dominant share of the market was held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The factors like rising prevalence of hemophilia, growing knowledge amongst individuals regarding different treatment methods and surging inclination towards prophylaxis treatment contributed towards growth in the North American market.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increased Focus on Prophylactic Treatment

Increasing Diagnosis Rate

Rise in Global Healthcare Expenditure

Rise in Male Population

Favourable Government Initiatives

Key Trends & Developments

Shifting Focus to Extended Half Life Therapies

Development of Novel Hemophilia Treatments

Popularity of Gene Therapy

Challenges

High Cost of Treatment

Reluctance to Switch to New Therapies

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global hemophilia market, segmented into hemophilia A and hemophilia B

The major regional markets North America, Europe and Asia Pacific with country analysis of the US have been analyzed

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Pfizer Inc., Bayer Group, Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Novo Nordisk and CSL Limited) are also presented in detail

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Hemophilia

1.2 Types of Hemophilia

1.3 Signs & Symptoms

1.4 Diagnosis of Hemophilia

1.5 Treatment of Hemophilia



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 Global Prevalence of COVID-19

2.3 Impact on Healthcare Spending

2.4 Post-COVID Scenario



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Hemophilia Market by Value

3.2 Global Hemophilia Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Hemophilia Market by Treatment Regimen

3.4 Global Hemophilia Market by Type

3.5 Global Hemophilia Market by Therapy

3.6 Global Hemophilia Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Market Dynamics



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison - Key Players

6.1.4 Global Hemophilia A Market Share by Company

6.1.5 Global Hemophilia A Factor VIII Products Market Share by Company

6.1.6 Global Hemophilia A FVIII Gene Therapy Market Share Forecast

6.1.7 Global Hemophilia B Market Share by Company

6.1.8 Global Hemophilia B Factor IX Products Market Share Forecast

6.1.9 Global Hemophilia B Factor IX Gene Therapy Market Share Forecast

6.1.10 Key Players - Major Anti-Hemophilia Products

6.2 The US Market

6.3 Europe Market



7. Company Profiles

CSL Limited

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi S.A.

Pfizer Inc

