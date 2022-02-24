Immuneering Announces Participation in March Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced that management will participate in two March investor conferences to share commentary around the Company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Biren Amin, MBA, Chief Financial Officer, Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Scott Barrett, M.D., Chief Medical Officer.



Immuneering will present virtually at the following conferences:

Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference (March 7 – 9, 2022)

Format: Panel Discussion and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Panel Discussion: Titled ‘Targeted Oncology’ on March 8 from 9:10 to 10:10 AM ET

Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference (March 15 – 16, 2022)

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Fireside Chat: March 17 from 2:00 to 2:30 PM ET

The presentations will be webcast live and archived for 30 days in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation .

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering aims to improve patient outcomes by advancing a unique pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates developed using its translational bioinformatics platform. Immuneering has more than a decade of experience applying translational bioinformatics to generate insights into drug mechanism of action and patient treatment response. Building on this experience, Immuneering’s disease-agnostic discovery platform enables the company to create product candidates based on 1) biological insights that are both counterintuitive and deeply rooted in data, and 2) novel chemistry. Immuneering’s lead product candidate IMM-1-104 is designed to be a highly selective dual-MEK inhibitor that further disrupts KSR to modulate the signaling dynamics of the MAPK pathway. Specifically, it is designed to drive deep cyclic inhibition that deprives tumor cells of the sustained proliferative signaling required for rapid growth, while providing a cadenced, moderate level of signaling sufficient to spare healthy cells. IMM-1-104 is being developed to treat advanced solid tumors in patients harboring RAS mutations and is translationally guided by Immuneering’s proprietary, human-aligned 3D tumor modeling platform combined with patient-aligned bioinformatics. In addition to IMM-1-104, Immuneering has six other oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target components of the MAPK or mTOR pathway, as well as two discovery stage neuroscience programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on Immuneering’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology and neuroscience drug development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, lead compound optimization, preclinical studies, and clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immuneering undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

