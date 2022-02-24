New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clear Aligners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031124/?utm_source=GNW

Global Clear Aligners Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2026



Orthodontics deals with the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of dental irregularities. Corrective devices such as braces, retainers, headgear, plates etc. are designed to properly align teeth, lips and jaws, in order to achieve facial balance. Such devices are typically used for enhancing appearance of teeth. Among the most notable advancements in the orthodontics market is the launch of invisible clear aligners. Clear aligners are a transparent, plastic form of dental braces capable of aligning the teeth without the need to use braces, mini-implants and mini-screws. The history of Clear aligners can be traced back to 1946, when Dr. Harold Kesling introduced the use of a series of thermoplastic tooth positioners to achieve tooth alignment. The treatment approach has evolved over the past 15?years with development of new technologies and materials. Clear aligners are tight-fitting customized dental braces or orthodontic devices intended to correct misaligned and crooked teeth. Made using thermoformed materials such as polycarbonate plastic or co-polyester and CAD 3D printing, these orthodontic devices present a removable and virtually discreet alternative to conventional braces. Designed around patient flexibility and comfort, clear aligners appropriately position misaligned teeth by applying a gentle, continuous force to treat mild and moderate malocclusion.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clear Aligners estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period. Teenager Category, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.8% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Adult Category is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.8% share of the global Clear Aligners market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $348.1 Million by 2026



The Clear Aligners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 53.66% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$348.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 24.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.4% and 17.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$435.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Growth in the market is driven by the growing adoption of orthodontic treatments among adults and teenagers in both developed and developing economies. Due to the fact that suppliers undertake treatment planning and manufacturing of aligners, a growing proportion of GPs are likely to take up aligner-based treatments due to the potential for generating high profit margins and the fact that training requirements for the process are fairly limited. On the other hand, for orthodontists, the aligners business proves to be less profitable compared to traditional braces, as the acquisition costs are about 8 to 15 times higher than ordinary braces, with treatment costs or revenues being on the same level. Gains will also be spurred by market-driven factors such as rising consumer disposable incomes in developing countries, increasing per capita spends on appearance enhancing products and solutions, rise in the number of dental clinics, and growing social acceptance of procedures aimed at enhancing facial aesthetic appeal. The growing volume of orthodontic procedures being performed among adolescents, technological advancements in the orthodontics specialty are also driving demand for a variety of orthodontic supplies. Demand for orthodontic procedures is also attributed to the growing popularity of invisible braces among both adults and teenagers. The expanding dental tourism industry presents another opportunity for the orthodontic supplies market across developing regions.



The booming cosmetic dentistry market also presents a significant growth driver for the market, as more and more people seek therapies and procedures aimed at enhancing physical appearance by improving alignment of gums, bite and teeth. Cosmetic dentistry continues to gain popularity led by the increasing affluence of people, whereby an increasing proportion of the population is now in a position to avail not just corrective treatment procedures but also cosmetic procedures, presenting considerable opportunities for the orthodontic supplies market. Latest clear aligners are witnessing increasing acceptance among orthodontists for correcting oral flaws including crooked teeth and overbites. These advanced devices are significantly better than their earlier versions that were primarily intended to treat acute dental issues. On the other hand, new versions of clear aligners are also suitable for treatment of serious problems, pushing the adoption of these devices to treat class-I and class-II misalignment. Invisible aligner systems are developed using CAD/CAM, virtual digital models and thermoformed plastic materials. These clear aligners are known to achieve incremental tooth movement of around 0.25-3mm within few weeks.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Presenting

Challenging Times for Dental Market

Induced Restrictions Impact Operations of Dental Industry

Decline in Patient Volume % of Dentists < 15% 53 15-50% 37 > 50% 9

State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19: March-April 2020

Recovery in Patient Volumes to Drive Growth

% Patient Volume Growth in the US Private and Public Dental

Offices: April 2020 - Jan 2021

Glimpse of New Changes Introduced by COVID-19 for Orthodontics

Practice

COVID-19 Pandemic-Induced ?Zoom’ Culture Makes Teeth

Straightening a Mega Trend

Rise in Popularity of Dental Aligners

Align Technology Clear Aligners Shipment Growth (%): 2Q2020 to

1Q2021

Teledentistry Players Report Substantial Gains during COVID-19

Restrictions

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Clear Aligners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Clear Aligners: Growth Fostered by Improved Facial Aesthetics

Merits over Traditional Options

Table 1: Global Orthodontics Market by Segment (2017 and 2022):

Percentage Breakdown of Case Starts Volume for Clear Aligners

and Traditional Orthodontics

Outlook

Expanding Pool of Patients Fast Track Growth

Teeth Conditions where Clear Aligners are Recommended

Orthodontics Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Case

Starts by Malocclusion Type

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Competitive Landscape

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Clear Aligners

Market: 2020

Changing Markey Dynamics

Selecting Clear Aligner Partner

Technology Startups Venture into Clear Aligners Space

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Advancements Enhance Orthodontists Capabilities

Select Product Developments

AI Based Innovations Elevate Clear Aligner Game

3D Printing Seeks to Widen Role in Dentistry

Clear Aligners & Dental Restorative Work

Price Declines Aid Growth

Cost Estimates for Select Clean Aligner Brands

Direct To Consumer Channel Picks up Pace Amid the Pandemic

Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Aligners

Adults: An Expanding Base for Aligners

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population

in Select Countries: 2019

Clear Aligners Providers Eye on Affordable Devices to Bridge

Demand-Supply Gap

Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic

Supplies

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

MACRO DRIVERS INFLUENCING THE MARKET

Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel

Growth in the Dental Market

Gender Distribution of Clear Aligners Patients: 2019

Economy Plays a Major Role Due to Elective Nature of the Procedure

Dental Expenditure as a % of Total Healthcare Expenditure in

the US for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, &

2024

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing

Regions

Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class

Population

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects

Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ billion) for 2019,

2022 & 2025



