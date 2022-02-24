Duluth Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 10

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2021 financial results before market on Thursday, March 10. 2022.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 844-875-6915 (domestic) or 412-317-6711 (international)

Conference call replay available through March 17, 2022: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)

Replay access code: 9177748

Live and archived webcast: ir.duluthtrading.com

To expedite entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator, investors may pre-register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163846/f1726fbbce and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call.

