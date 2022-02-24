IBC Advanced Alloys to Host Live Investor Webcast and Conference Call at 12 Noon Eastern on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

FRANKLIN, Ind., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) (“IBC” or the “Company”) a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company, announced today that it will host a live webcast and conference call for investors and the general public on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, starting at 12 Noon Eastern.



The webcast and conference call will feature Mark A. Smith, IBC CEO and Board Chairman, who will discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which are expected to be released on March 1, 2022, after market close.

To register for the webinar and conference call, and receive instructions on how to call in or connect via the internet to the webinar, please go here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/138217828988545037 A recording of the webcast will be made available on the IBC website following the event. Those wishing to participate via the webcast’s listen-only audio line can call any of the following toll numbers:

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:



“Mark A. Smith”



Board Chairman

Contacts:

Mark Smith, Board Chairman

Jim Sims, Investor and Public Relations

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

+1 (303) 503-6203

Email: jim.sims@ibcadvancedalloys.com

Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana and Massachusetts. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.