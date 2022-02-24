IBC Advanced Alloys to Host Live Investor Webcast and Conference Call at 12 Noon Eastern on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

FRANKLIN, Ind., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) (“IBC” or the “Company”) a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company, announced today that it will host a live webcast and conference call for investors and the general public on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, starting at 12 Noon Eastern.
The webcast and conference call will feature Mark A. Smith, IBC CEO and Board Chairman, who will discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which are expected to be released on March 1, 2022, after market close.
To register for the webinar and conference call, and receive instructions on how to call in or connect via the internet to the webinar, please go here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/138217828988545037 A recording of the webcast will be made available on the IBC website following the event. Those wishing to participate via the webcast’s listen-only audio line can call any of the following toll numbers:
|Country
|Toll Number
|Passcode
|UNITED STATES
|+1 (914) 614-3429
|880-817-750
|AUSTRALIA
|+61 2 9087 3602
|880-817-750
|AUSTRIA
|+43 1 2060 92965
|880-817-750
|BELGIUM
|+32 28 93 7012
|880-817-750
|BRAZIL
|+55 11 4118-4900
|880-817-750
|BULGARIA
|+359 2 906 0607
|880-817-750
|CANADA
|+1 (647) 497-9429
|880-817-750
|CHILE
|+56 2 3214 9682
|880-817-750
|COLOMBIA
|+57 1 600 9957
|880-817-750
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|+420 2 96 21 62 29
|880-817-750
|DENMARK
|+45 32 72 03 83
|880-817-750
|FINLAND
|+358 942 72 1062
|880-817-750
|FRANCE
|+33 974 590 053
|880-817-750
|GERMANY
|+49 892 0194 302
|880-817-750
|GREECE
|+30 21 0 300 2761
|880-817-750
|HUNGARY
|+36 1 933 3701
|880-817-750
|IRELAND
|+353 15 360 736
|880-817-750
|ISRAEL
|+972 3 376 3072
|880-817-750
|ITALY
|+39 0 247 92 13 02
|880-817-750
|LUXEMBOURG
|+352 34 2080 9221
|880-817-750
|MALAYSIA
|+60 3 7724 4061
|880-817-750
|MEXICO
|+52 55 1500 1195
|880-817-750
|NETHERLANDS
|+31 207 941 378
|880-817-750
|NEW ZEALAND
|+64 9 887 3310
|880-817-750
|NORWAY
|+47 24 05 54 98
|880-817-750
|PANAMA
|+507 308 4338
|880-817-750
|PERU
|+51 1 642 9451
|880-817-750
|ROMANIA
|+40 31 780 1160
|880-817-750
|SOUTH AFRICA
|+27 11 259 4926
|880-817-750
|SPAIN
|+34 912 71 8489
|880-817-750
|SWEDEN
|+46 853 527 829
|880-817-750
|SWITZERLAND
|+41 225 4599 80
|880-817-750
|TURKEY
|+90 216 900 2886
|880-817-750
|UNITED KINGDOM
|+44 20 3713 5022
|880-817-750
On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
“Mark A. Smith”
Board Chairman
Contacts:
Mark Smith, Board Chairman
Jim Sims, Investor and Public Relations
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.
+1 (303) 503-6203
Email: jim.sims@ibcadvancedalloys.com
Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com
@IBCAdvanced $IB $IAALF #MarkSmith #missioncritical #copper #beryllium #IBC
About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.
IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana and Massachusetts. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".
The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.