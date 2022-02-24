XPO Logistics Awarded LTL Carrier Partner of the Year by GlobalTranz

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, has been awarded Carrier Partner of the Year for its less-than-truckload (LTL) performance by GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC. This is the second year that XPO’s North American LTL business has been honored by GlobalTranz, a technology-driven, third-party logistics provider with extensive industry relationships.

GlobalTranz determined its 2021 Carriers of the Year based on six criteria: financial performance, growth, customer service, collaboration, technological innovation and overall excellence.

Mario Harik, acting president, less-than-truckload, and chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Our partnership with GlobalTranz is based on delivering value for LTL shippers through technological innovation. We’re honored to be recognized as Carrier of the Year, and we look forward to our continued collaboration.”

XPO is one of the largest providers of LTL freight capacity in North America, with a network of 291 terminals and over 12,000 professional drivers managing approximately 13 million shipments for customers annually.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect® automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with 771 locations and approximately 42,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .