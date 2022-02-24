Houston Jewelry Buyer Offers Solution for Breakup Season

Trusted jewelry buyer provides safe and secure option to sell jewelry online or in-person , offering top dollar for unwanted wedding and engagement rings, as divorce and engagement breakup season peaks.

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January through March, known as breakup season, is living up to its name. There are currently over 750,000 divorces in the U.S. each year, and other surveys show that a good portion of engagements are called off before the marriage even happens. Instead of being left in the lurch with an unwanted ring, Houston-based Diamond Buyers offers a better solution: buying it from you.



Breakups Show Seasonality Throughout the Year

January through March is a peak season for breakups, spiking before and after Christmas, New Years, and Valentine’s Day. The top reasons are numerous, and include money problems, “new year new you” mentality, and infidelity disasters. Whatever the reason, breakup season brings a wave of divorces and broken engagements.

“We do see an influx of people selling their unwanted engagement rings and wedding rings during this time of the year,” said Danny Shaftel, owner of Diamond Buyers and Shaftel Diamonds in Houston, Texas. “It’s a step towards letting go of bad memories and starting to move on. Plus, walking away with some cash doesn’t hurt, either.”

Letting Go During Heartbreak

Heartbreak is never easy. But in the case of a divorce or engagement breakup, there’s a lot more at stake.

Selling a ring after a breakup can turn a reminder of heartbreak into a symbol of new beginnings, and free up cash for the financial strains that come with divorce or a broken engagement. All in all, the experience of “letting go” can be a positive one.

“Selling your ring is a symbol of a fresh start,” said Shaftel. “It’s an important part of that grieving process. That’s why choosing the right buyer shouldn’t be a quick, impulse decision.”

Selling Outlets Examined

There are a lot of options for selling your wedding or engagement ring, including pawn shops, auctions, Offer Up and eBay—but many of these options aren’t the safest, and most are likely to lowball sellers.

Shaftel shared four big reasons why selling through a professional diamond buyer is the best bet:

Dealing with a reputable organization, you have some peace of mind when it comes to safety. A reputable organization will always provide a fully licensed and 100% bonded selling experience.



The process will be fast and easy because buying diamonds is the nature of their business. You can ask all your questions to a knowledgeable professional.



Professional diamond buyers have GIA-trained gemologists on staff that can appraise the true value of your item and provide a top-value offer.



They understand what you’re going through. Parting with an item that once brought you joy isn’t easy. A professional jewelry buyer will be kind to that fact, and never pressure a sale.



“It all comes down to finding the right buyer,” suggested Shaftel. “Selling your engagement ring or wedding ring to an expert can actually be a rewarding experience, and important part of the healing process after a breakup.”

