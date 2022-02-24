Krystal Biotech to Participate in Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapy, today announced that Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference, which is taking place virtually March 7-9, 2022.
Details are as follows:
|Fireside Chat Date:
|Monday, March 7, 2022
|Fireside Chat Time:
|2:50-3:20 p.m. EST
|Webcast link:
|https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen108/krys/2056797
A webcast of the presentation will be available for 90 days and can be found on the Krystal Biotech website at http://ir.krystalbio.com/events-and-presentations/events.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its proprietary, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to potentially bring life-changing treatment options to patients with serious diseases, including rare diseases in skin, lung and other areas. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and Twitter.
CONTACTS:
Investors:
Whitney Ijem
Krystal Biotech
wijem@krystalbio.com
Media:
Tiffany Hamilton
Krystal Biotech
thamilton@krystalbio.com