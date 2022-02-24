Krystal Biotech to Participate in Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapy, today announced that Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference, which is taking place virtually March 7-9, 2022.



Details are as follows:

Fireside Chat Date: Monday, March 7, 2022 Fireside Chat Time: 2:50-3:20 p.m. EST Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen108/krys/2056797

A webcast of the presentation will be available for 90 days and can be found on the Krystal Biotech website at http://ir.krystalbio.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its proprietary, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to potentially bring life-changing treatment options to patients with serious diseases, including rare diseases in skin, lung and other areas. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and Twitter.

