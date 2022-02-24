Performance Coach Dr. Michelle Cleere Introduces “Beating the Fear” Mini-Course

San Francisco Bay Area, California, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Performance Coach Dr. Michelle Cleere has been working with premier athletes, executives, and musicians for 20+ years allowing them to find their path to peak performance.



Now, she’s offering everyone the same opportunity to take control of their mindset and build resilience in her Beating The Fear mini-course designed for the busy professional who is looking to optimize their game, performance, or career.



Dr. Michelle’s story is itself a case study in beating the fear. She suffered incredible challenges in her own life, having to overcome emotional abuse, being homeless at a young age, suicide attempts, and more. Using her own life experiences, she learned what it takes to reduce negative thinking and to move forward.



The self-directed course consists of 7 modules that center on diminishing the fear and building an abundance of confidence. It includes an accompanying activity book full of exercises that will allow the user to begin implementing Dr. Michelle’s strategies and new mental skills immediately day-to-day. There is also an audio version of the course that can be listened to while on the go.



Those looking to focus on achieving their absolute best mindset for that next competition, presentation, or performance can find out more at BEATINGTHEFEAR.com



***

ABOUT DR. MICHELLE



As a global performance coach, Dr. Michelle Cleere helps top athletes, musicians, and executives in competitive fields unlock the power of the mind and create the mental toughness to be the best. Having struggled most of her life with her own performance hurdles, she is driven by not wanting others to experience the same battles. With a PhD in Clinical Psychology, a Masters in Sports Psychology, and years of hands-on research, Dr. Michelle is well-grounded in theory and expert knowledge. As many clients attest, their experience with Dr. Michelle is exactly what they needed and more than they expected, “It was life-changing.”