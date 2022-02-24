Dough Conditioners Market Trends 2022 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2026: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global dough conditioners market size is expected to observe considerable growth rate during the forecast timeline, due to the rising consumption of cakes, breads, and pizzas. Dough conditioners are one of the most important ingredients used while making any baked product as they improve the dough’s quality and texture. The trends that will drive the industry share are explained below:





North America (regional valuation may hit $1.85 billion mark):

Emulsifiers may become a popular dough conditioner:

Emulsifiers may hold a significant share of the North America dough conditioners market by 2026 as they are used in a variety of baked foods. Emulsifiers can easily blend two insoluble liquids and different ingredients. They also enhance the properties of the shortening added to the product and play a vital role in seamlessly mixing the dough with other ingredients. Since the demand for bakery products is high in the region, the use of emulsifiers is set to grow at a notable rate.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Dough Conditioners Market Forecasts 2026” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1809/sample

High use of dough conditioners in cakes/pastries:

The cake and pastry applications may record a strong CAGR through 2026. Many customers are looking for interesting flavors and textures in cakes and pastries to elevate their overall experience. This has resulted in the creation of baked goods that satisfy a customer’s taste and texture preferences. Bakers are also using high-quality dough improvers that offer the required taste and texture and fulfill a customer’s demands.

The demand for pizzas grows:

A large percentage of the regional population spends heavily on fast foods, such as burgers and pizzas. There are massive franchises across the region to cater to the growing demand for high-quality and tasty pizzas. People are also demanding pizzas with different crusts, which will boost the use of dough improvers to help pizza makers get the desired texture and consistency in their end-product.

Europe (regional valuation may reach $2 billion):

Robust demand for oxidizing agents in bread-making:

Oxidizing agents will capture a considerable share of the Europe dough conditioners market by 2026. These agents are majorly used by bread makers to improve the gluten formation and increase the speed of the bread making process. The high demand for a variety of breads has caused an increase in the use of oxidizing agents as dough conditioners across bakeries.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Dough Conditioners Market Forecasts 2026” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1695/sample

Consumption of bread rises:

Based on application, breads accounted for a share worth $750 million in the Europe market in 2019. Bread is considered as one of the staple foods of the regional population and many bakeries are focused on making these products with different flavors to enhance the customer’s experience.

As a result, several bread manufacturing factories are using dough conditioners on a large scale as they improve the overall dough consistency and production rate. Dough conditioners complete the chemical reactions that take place in the dough for it to reach the required texture. They also enhance its strength, thereby augmenting their demand among end-users.

Role of enzymes in baked products:

Enzymes will capture a large share of the Europe dough conditioners market by 2026. One of the major reasons behind this is the ability of enzymes to facilitate a chemical reaction during the process of breadmaking. They break down complex sugars into simple sugars and decrease the time required for completing a natural chemical reaction. Enzymes also reduce the need to add chemical additives, thereby offering customers a chemical-free and safe product for consumption.

Asia Pacific (regional valuation may surpass $1.7 billion):

Use of emulsifiers grows:

Emulsifiers captured a share worth $137.5 million in the Asia Pacific dough conditioners market in 2020. Emulsifiers can smoothly combine two insoluble liquids, such as water and oil, which can greatly improve the overall consistency of the dough.

The sudden changes in the lifestyle of the regional population have increased their dependence on baked goods. Emulsifiers are used in a wide range of baked products, such as cakes, pastries, bread rolls, and tortillas. They also increase the shelf life of these foods, thereby driving their demand among end-users.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Dough Conditioners Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2055/sample

Demand for bread grows across India:

The Indian bread segment occupied a share worth $94 million in the APAC industry in 2020. Some of the main factors contributing to this are the rising working population, high demand for ready-to-eat foods, and adoption of western lifestyle and diets. Many Indian bakers are producing breads with innovative tastes and textures to introduce their customers to new experiences. Such initiatives will enhance the use of dough conditioners in Indian breads.

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.