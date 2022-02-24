BioAdaptives Announces Initial Investigation Results Pluripain® Improves Symptoms of Gadolinium Deposition Disease

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) announced today positive results from a study conducted by Stanford Medical School Professor, Lorrin Koran, M.D., regarding the use of Pluripain® to manage the symptoms of Gadolinium Deposition Disease (GDD). The investigation revealed that 60% of GDD patients in the initial study reported a significant decrease in pain and/or brain fog, while using this supplement formula. In some cases, patients were able to decrease their dependence on opioid pain killers with continued use of Pluripain®.

Dr. Koran, stated, "Studies indicate that GDD is associated with abnormal inflammatory processes and oxidative stress that may underly some GDD symptoms. Given that PluriPain® is both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, the fact that more than half the GDD patients reported Pluripain® reduced their pain and/or their brain-fog is encouraging. Larger studies of Pluripain® in GDD are warranted."

Gadolinium based contrast agents (GBCA) are routinely used in medical diagnostic imaging commonly known as MRIs. About 20 million MRIs using GBCA are performed annually in the US. While most patients have no ill-effects, a small percentage, especially those with compromised renal systems, can experience excess gadolinium build-up with resulting nephrogenic systemic fibrosis (NSF) and neurologic symptoms commonly manifested as brain-fog, chronic pain, inflammation, and immobilizing stiffness.

One patient in Dr. Koran’s study, Regina Sutton, M.D., graphically described her GDD experience and the beneficial effect that Pluripain® has had on her symptoms:

“I am a patient who underwent multiple MRIs with gadolinium contrast and developed Gadolinium Deposition Disease and nephrogenic systemic fibrosis from the gadolinium. My symptoms include neurologic problems, kidney disease, and severe body-wide symptoms ranging from painful irritation and extremely painful contractures which limit my range of movement. With Pluripain®, I have been weaned from high dose narcotics to very low dose narcotics which is required for the kidney damage pain from the gadolinium. Pluripain® has improved my brain confusion and brain-fog tremendously along with all my other symptoms. I no longer am in a wheelchair all the time.”

Edward E. Jacobs, MD, BioAdaptives’ CEO remarked, “We anticipate that the encouraging results of this study, conducted by Professor Koran, will be followed by expanded investigations leading to the possibility that our Pluripain® may provide substantial benefits for GDD patients. Bioadaptives is ready to continue our collaboration with Dr. Koran, and other researchers, in this important area.”



About BioAdaptives, Inc.



BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, anti-viral activity and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best world-wide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™, PrimiCell® and PluriPain® for humans and Canine Regen®, Equine Regen® and Equine All-in-One™ for dogs and horses. Additional human products, to be introduced soon, are designed to aid memory, cognition and focus; assist in sleep and fatigue reduction; and improve overall emotional and physical wellness. The Company has also acquired patent rights to an oxygenated water process and will develop specialized water products through its MORO2, Inc. subsidiary.



BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.”



Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany



Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.



Contact:

Investor Relations

BioAdaptives, Inc.

(702) 659-8829

info@bioadaptives.com