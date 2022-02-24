Veteran Electric Vehicle Executive Steve Ivsan Joins Xos, Inc. as Head of Program Management

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and powertrains, and provider of charging infrastructure and fleet management software, today announced Steve Ivsan has joined the company as Head of Program Management. Mr. Ivsan will be responsible for defining the Xos product plan and roadmap, designing systems and processes for increased efficiency, and managing various programs within the company. Mr. Ivsan will report to Giordano Sordoni, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Xos.



“With his years of experience spanning multiple automotive technology companies, OEMs, and startups alike, Steve is an excellent addition to our team,” said Mr. Sordoni. “We expect Steve to play an important role in scaling up our manufacturing capabilities as we progress towards our production goals so that we can get trucks on the road with customers faster and more efficiently.”

Mr. Ivsan has nearly three decades of automotive experience at both legacy automakers and electric vehicle companies. At Chrysler and Continental Automotive, he worked in supplier quality, purchasing, and commodity management. Mr. Ivsan has also held roles at leading electric vehicle companies such as Tesla, Byton, Rivian and Outrider. His responsibilities included building out integral teams and departments, deploying critical software, and managing supplier quality. Before joining Xos, Mr. Ivsan served as Chief Procurement Officer at Lightning eMotors. Mr. Ivsan holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University and a Master of Engineering Degree in Automotive Engineering from the University of Michigan.

“Xos has a strong history of producing and delivering great products to customers, and currently is experiencing a very exciting stage of growth,” said Mr. Ivsan. “I joined because I believe in the products we’re building and I enjoy the people I get to work with every day.”

