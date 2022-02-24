New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Can Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031029/?utm_source=GNW
Global Can Coatings Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026
Can coating is applied on the inner surface of a can to minimize the interaction between the product and the can, preserving the product`s taste and enabling its storage for a longer period. Can coatings are mainly utilized in metal packaging for improving or enhancing flexibility, resistance, and adhesion. They are also applied in metal shaping processes for resistance, hardness, elasticity, and adhesion. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by increased use of can coatings in food and beverage industry for preventing product contamination from the can`s metal. Food can coatings reduce the interaction between the can and the packaged food product, as well as enables in preserving the food`s taste and aroma and extending its shelf life. In addition, rising consumption of canned products in emerging economies, driven by urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and rapidly changing lifestyles, is expected to drive the demand for can coatings in the next few years. The market growth is also likely to benefit from the increasing use of cans for packaging organic and meat products. Moreover, major players have been recently adopting various strategies, such as new product launches, with the aim of enhancing their market presence, which is anticipated to further augment the market growth.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Can Coatings estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.3% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Acrylic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.6% share of the global Can Coatings market. Epoxy coatings account for the largest share of the market, owing to easy coating and less expensive process. Acrylic can coatings are commonly used, owing to acrylic`s superior chemical, electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties, as well as its capability in being resistant to abrasion, chemicals, and high temperatures. In addition to its superior electrical properties, acrylic is considerably resistant to various types of solvents, making it ideally suited for electrical applications.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $558.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $313.4 Million by 2026
The Can Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$558.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.6% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$313.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$326 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America dominates market share, primarily attributed to the strong presence of pharmaceutical, chemical, personal care, and food and beverages industries in the region. Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness strong growth, owing to the region rapidly establishing itself as a manufacturing hub for pharmaceutical, chemical, and food and beverages industries because of low raw material and labor costs. In addition, a massive consumer base, expanding urban population, and growing per capita spending on food and beverages, personal care, and healthcare, have been attracting several global food and beverage and pharmaceutical manufacturers to set up production facilities in the region.
Polyester Segment to Reach $296.2 Million by 2026
Polyester coatings are finding increased uptake in metal cans intended for beverages, food, aerosol, and general line products. In the global Polyester segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$169.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$223.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured) -
- Akzo Nobel
- Altana AG
- ICI Packaging Coatings Limited
- International Packaging Coatings
- Kansai Paints
- National Paint Factories
- PPG
- The Valspar Corporation
- Tiger Coatings
- Toyochem
- Valspar
- VPL Coatings
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact of Pandemic on Can Coatings Market
Can Coatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Can Coatings
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Key Market Trends
Analysis by Type
World Can Coatings Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, and Other
Types
Analysis by Application
World Can Coatings Market by Application (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Beverage Can, Food Can,
Aerosol Can, and Other Applications
Regional Analysis
World Can Coatings Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
World Can Coatings Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR
(Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Novel Opportunities Identified in Aerosol Cans End-Use Vertical
Global Aerosol Can Production (in Million Units) for Years
2011, 2015 & 2021
Global Aluminum Aerosol Cans Market by End-use Sector (2021):
Percentage Breakdown for Cosmetics, Food, Household &
Technical Products, and Pharmaceuticals
Innovations Encourage Metal Can Uptake, Enhance Demand for Can
Coatings
Advanced & Eco-Friendly Can Coatings Seek Role
Convenience Food Trends Steer Food Canning, Revving Up the
Opportunities for Can Coatings
Interior Can Coatings Hold Critical Significance in
Preservation of Canned Foods
Epoxy Remains Prominent Food & Beverage Can Coating Option
despite Health Concerns & Negative Publicity
Soaring Demand for Canned Fruits & Vegetables Improves Market
Uptake
Changing Food Habits Influence Demand Dynamics of Canned Fruits
Market
Rapidly Evolving Image of Canned Organic Foods Bodes Well
Healthy Tide in Food Retail Augments Demand for Cans,
Benefiting the Can Coatings Market
Growing Relevance of Retail Ready Packaging to Benefit the Market
Established Image of Beverage Cans Enthuses Market Prospects
Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2021):
Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume
Global Volume Consumption of Packaged Beverages (in %) by
Beverage Type for Years 2019 & 2025
Energy Drinks, Soft Drinks, & Beer Widen the Demand for
Beverage Cans
Established Image of Steel Cans Augments Prospects
Favorable Demographic & Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for
the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Decelerating Demand for Cans in Chilled & Frozen Food Products
Niggles Market Momentum
Growing Concerns over Use of BPA in Can Coatings: Major Issue
Study Indicates Overestimated Migration of BPA from Can Coating
into Real Beverages
Lack of Feasible Substitutes to Epoxy
Issues & Challenges Hampering the Metal Cans Industry Wield
Parallel Negative Impact on Can Coatings Market
Detection of Lead in Canned Foods with Tin Coating Calls for
Urgent Regulatory Action
