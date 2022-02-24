New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biogas Plants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030929/?utm_source=GNW

Global Biogas Plants Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2026



Biogas plants can convert energy crops, organic industrial and municipal solid waste, and manure, into efficient fertilizer and reduce the odors associated with traditional manure management. The most important factor driving the growth of biogas is that it is eco-friendly and produced from a wide variety of organic materials and wastes, such as crop residues, animal manure, sewage sludge, municipal/industrial organic waste, stillage from ethanol production, and specially grown energy crops. Biogas holds immense application scope in the transportation and power generation sectors. Biogas is extensively employed in gas engines for converting the energy into heat and electricity. The market growth is also governed by implementation of environmental and governmental legislations and regulations that favor biogas, especially in developed regions such as the US and Europe. Given the numerous advantages of biogas, venture capital investments are the one on the rise for biogas plants, especially in the agriculture and food industry. Interest in biofuels, on the whole, is escalating with start-ups in this sector cornering some of the largest venture backed funding. Rising cost of energy is encouraging companies to invest in building biogas plants for decentralized generation of renewable energy from organic wastes and residues. These energy recovery plants located at the site of origin of wastes also help companies eliminate waste disposal costs. Developments in the field of anaerobic digestion will also positively impact the market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biogas Plants estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $468.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $828.6 Million by 2026



The Biogas Plants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$468.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 10.27% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$828.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$881.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe represents a key market with 75% of the total biogas being used for the production of electricity. In terms of both consumption and production of biogas, Europe is ahead of the other nations mainly due to increased government regulation for environment friendly initiatives. The leading biogas producing countries in Europe include Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland. Biogas production in the US is predicted to grow significantly by 2030, leading to massive inflow of the renewable natural gas for vehicle along with non-vehicle applications. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is being spurred by continuous infrastructure development and business expansion in the region, especially in the emerging markets such as China and India. China and India have been producing biogas at the household level for past several decades. These small plants have been using human and animal excrement as raw materials and subsequent gas generated is mostly used for illumination as well as cooking purposes, and small combustion engines on a few occasions.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Derails Biogas Projects and Dampens Investor

Interest

Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies:

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

COVID-19 Redirects Focus on Green Principles and Presents

Unique Prospects for Biogas

Perceived Correlation between COVID-19 Virus Impact & Air

Pollution Shifts Focus toward Biogas Production

Biogas Plants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Pressing Need to Reduce Fossil Fuel Dependency Spurs

Opportunities for Biogas

Global Primary Energy Consumption: Percentage Breakdown of

Volume by Fuel Type - Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear,

Hydroelectricity & Renewables for Years 2016, 2020, 2030 &

2040

Growing Focus on Renewables Benefits the Biogas Market

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Biogas: A Prelude

Composition of Biogas

Benefits & Uses

Global Biogas Consumption by End-use: 2020

Biogas Feedstock

Biogas Production from Select Feedstock (in Cubic meters)

Biogas Plants: A Brief Review

Steps Involved in the Production of Biogas

Biogas Plant Equipment/Components

Market Outlook

Major Regional Markets

Biogas to Amass Staggering Gains with Favorable Drivers

Strong Focus on Renewable Energy to Favor Biogas Projects in China

Policy Support Favor Growth

Biogas Plants Feed Stocks Vary Depending on Regional

Specifications

Production of Biogas by Feedstock Source by Region: 2019

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Innovations & Advancements Benefit Biogas Adoption

Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Driver

Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Prices (in US$ per Barrel) for

Years 2010 through 2021

Environmental Concerns Drive Market Growth

CO2 Emissions Worldwide (in billion metric tons) from 2020-2050

Global Green House Gas Emissions by Source (2019)

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select

Regions/ Countries

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy

Sources in Select Countries

Investments Drive Momentum

Sustained Rise in Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need

for Alternative Energy Sources

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth

World Urban Population in Millions 1950-2050P

Transportation Industry and Growing Interest in Biogas

Rise in use of Agricultural Residues as Feedstock

Rise in Feedstock Availability and Escalating Volumes of MSW

Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Waste Generation, by Region (in millions of tonnes/year):

2016, 2030, 2050

CHP: An Expanding Market

Efforts to Exploit Different Aspects of Biogas Production

Facilities Turn to Upgrade to Bio-Methane

Industry Centers Efforts to Make Biogas Production More Profitable

Emerging Fuel Production Technologies to Streamline Biogas

Production Process



Market Overview

Biomass for Power Generation

The US Power Generation Capacity by Energy Source: 2019

Renewable Energy Holds Promising Future in Transportation

Applications

CNG Vehicles in Circulation the US in 000 Units: 2009-2019

Agri-Food Sector Holds Tremendous Potential for AD Growth

Challenges Faced by the US Biogas Industry

Financing Challenges Slow Down Deployment of Anaerobic Digesters

Opportunities for Biogas Projects

