2021 Global Digital Health Investments Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Health Investments Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher observed a significant increase in the digital transformation of healthcare and demand for effective IT solutions to improve care delivery, creating a lot of excitement among investors. Venture capitalist activities in health technology rise as healthcare organizations, clinical trial providers, insurance firms, employers, and policymakers become increasingly willing to adopt tech-oriented solutions. We noted investment records set over the last three years while new trends and business models arise as strategic mergers and acquisitions occur.



Notable emerging themes include virtual care, patient engagement, platform approach, behavioral health, and femtech, driven by shifts in consumerism and decentralization of care delivery. As technologies evolve and become vital to efficient and cost-effective healthcare operations, innovators in this space will succeed with agile business models and scalability. They need to be ready to drive technology changes and demonstrate value to customers.



This study analyzes the top 200 investments in the last five years to determine critical investment areas and trends and offer stakeholders insights into growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Investments in Digital Health

Research Methodology

Transaction Types Covered by the Analysis

The Surge in Digital Health Investments

Drivers for the Heightened Digital Health Investment Climate

Digital Health Segmentation

Digital Health Investments Set New Records Each Year

A Slow and Steady Rise in Deal Numbers

Primary Themes

Top 5 Trends in Digital Health Investments

Top 3 Clinical Indications for Investments

Analysis by Digital Health Segment

Virtual Care Delivery is a Top Priority

Digital Transformation of Healthcare with Integrated Capabilities

Patient Engagement

Enhancing Care Quality is Vital as Providers Strive for the Quadruple Aim

3. VC and M&A Deal Analysis

Digital Health VC Activity

Digital Health M&A Activity

Key Imperatives for Digital Health Vendors Typically Demonstrating Value

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Hospitals Seek Vendors Offering Partnerships for the Transition to Value-based Care

Growth Opportunity 2 - Healthcare Delivery Models Require Robust Care Coordination Software

Growth Opportunity 3 - Digital Health Solutions for Niche Applications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyyjvi