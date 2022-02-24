Global Paneer Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paneer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global paneer market reached a value of US$ 8.7 Billion in 2021. Fusion of inter-regional tastes and cuisines, penetration of paneer in western fast-foods, growing population and changing dietary habits currently represent some of the key factors driving the global demand of this product. This report provides historical volume, value and price trends of paneer during 2016-2021 and forecasts till 2027.



On a regional level, the report has analyzed the paneer market in the following regions - Asia, Europe, North America and Others. According to the report, Asia is currently the biggest market of paneer. For each of the regions, this report provides both historical (2016-2021) and future (2022-2027) trends in the paneer market. Other important market engineering aspects such as the competitive landscape, margin analysis, import and export, porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. have also been thoroughly evaluated in this report. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.87% during 2022-2027.



The report also provides a detailed technical insight on setting up and operating a paneer manufacturing plant. This includes the manufacturing process, machinery requirements, land requirements, labour requirements, packaging requirements, transportation requirements, power requirements, incomes, expenditures, profit margins, NPV, IRR, etc. In order to provide a clearer picture, the report has also presented this information in the form of a dynamic excel model where users can analyse the entire information and also change various inputs according to their requirements.



The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the global paneer industry. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the paneer industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

1. What was the global paneer market size in 2021?

2. What will be the paneer market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?

3. What are the global paneer market drivers?

4. What are the major trends in the global paneer market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global paneer market?

6. Who are the leading paneer manufacturers?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Paneer Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Price Trends

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.8.2 Manufacturers

5.8.3 Distributors

5.8.4 Exporters

5.8.5 End-Users

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.10 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Structure

6.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



7 Paneer Manufacturing Process

7.1 Product Overview

7.2 Detailed Process Flow

7.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

7.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



8 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

8.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

8.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

8.3 Plant Machinery

8.4 Machinery Pictures

8.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

8.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

8.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

8.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

8.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

8.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

8.11 Other Capital Investments



9 Loans and Financial Assistance



10 Project Economics

10.1 Capital Cost of the Project

10.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

10.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

10.4 Taxation and Depreciation

10.5 Income Projections

10.6 Expenditure Projections

10.7 Financial Analysis

10.8 Profit Analysis



11 Key Player Profiles

11.1 Amul

11.2 Parag Milks Foods

11.3 Mother Dairy

11.4 Saras

11.5 VRS Foods

