New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Automatic Checkweigher Market to Reach US$281.3 Million by the Year 2026



Checkweighers ensure proper compliance with multiple regulations and often are used in industrial production lines to enhance cost savings and efficiency, while also avoiding stiff fines. Checkweighers are one of the most in-demand industrial automation solutions that not just enhance productivity, but also improve packaging quality and rate of packaging by working together with other advanced, integrated technologies (programmable automation controllers and programmable logic controllers), to deliver cost savings across the entire manufacturing process. Growth in the global market is set to be influenced by increasing adoption of automation across various industries, backed by greater manufacturer awareness about the benefits of using industrial automation solutions. Additional factors that are indirectly influencing demand automatic checkweighers include the growing global population and corresponding increase in demand for various consumer products, the growth of various industries such as the FMCG sector and the retail and e-commerce sectors, the popularity of online shopping, and stringent regulations imposed on the packaging industry and with respect to product packaging. Further, the demand for automatic checkweighers is also benefiting from the development of innovative technologies such as scanners and barcode readers, RFID tags, and EDI communication protocol.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automatic Checkweigher estimated at US$225.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$281.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Standalone Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$181.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Combination Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.4% share of the global Automatic Checkweigher market. Combination systems are gaining broader acceptance on account of rising attention on in-line inspection, small-sized factories and strong focus of companies on GMP guidelines. Combination systems hold potential to transform food processing units into smart factories.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $57.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $52.5 Million by 2026



The Automatic Checkweigher market in the U.S. is estimated at US$57.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$52.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific dominates the global market, driven by rapidly expanding packaging market, increased consumption for packaged food, rising consumer awareness about product packaging and labelling, and the pressing need to automate the global food processing industry.

A&D Company, Limited

ACG Worldwide

Anritsu Corporation

Bizerba

Cardinal Scale

Dibal SA

Espera-Werke GmbH

Hardy Process Solutions

Ishida Co., Ltd.

Loma Systems







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030793/?utm_source=GNW



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

How Companies & Industries Have Coped With Pandemic Induced

Automation So Far

Automatic Checkweigher - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Checkweighers: A Prelude

An Introduction to Automatic Checkweighers

Types of Automatic Checkweighers

Hardware Description of Automatic Checkweighers

Checkweighers Support Tolerance Schemes & Data Collection

Strategies

Key Applications of Checkweighers

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Type

World Automatic Checkweighers Market by Type (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Standalone Systems, and

Combination Systems

Analysis by Technology

World Automatic Checkweighers Market by Technology (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Strain Gauge, and

EMFR

Analysis by End-Use

World Automatic Checkweighers Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Automatic Checkweighers Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 &

2027

World Automatic Checkweighers Market: Geographic Regions Ranked

by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Checkweighers: Fundamental Facet of Packaging Quality Control

Applications

Improving Productivity through Checkweighers

Common Problems Stymieing Broader Uptake of Automatic

Checkweighers

Smart Checkweighers: A Heavyweight Technology for Factory of

Future

Technological Innovation in Digital Smart Processing

Expanded Capabilities of Checkweighers Make Them Essential to

Enhance Productivity

Accuracy Remains Critical for Automatic Inline Checkweigher

Food Manufacturing Industry: Smart Checkweighers Keep Losses

Under Control

Automatic Checkweighers Bear a Symbolic Relationship with Food

Manufacturers

Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Drive Demand for Automatic

Checkweighers

Rising Consumer Focus on Convenience & Consequent Rise in Sales

of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Uptake of Checkweigher in Health Food Industry

Robots Finally Take Off in the Bakery Processing Market

Automatic Checkweigher Find Multifunctional Role in Bakery

Products Industry

Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in

Developing Countries. Global Per Capita Consumption (Volume)

of Bakery Products by Country: 2021

Increasing Demand for Food Packaging Fuels Growth of Automatic

Checkweighers in Packaging Industry

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017,

2019, 2021 & 2023

Spike in Popularity of Ready-to-Eat Food Boosts Packaging Demand

Factors with Strong Implications for Packaging Demand

Sustainable Packaging Becomes Important for Brands

Food Packaging Gets Precision & Efficiency Lift with Advanced

Checkweighers

Growing Significance of Automatic Checkweighers in

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size (in US$

Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Increased Usage of Automatic Checkweighers in the

Pharmaceutical Industry Augur Well for the Market

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017 & 2023

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare

Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on

Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required

Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

Growth in Personal Care Products & Cosmetics Augurs Well for

Market Growth

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales by Application - Color Cosmetics, Hair Care &

Skin Care, Perfumes &Fragrances and Others

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Ingredients Market (2021): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Product Segment

Increasing Expenditure on Personal Care and Cosmetic Products

Propels Market Growth

Global Personal Care Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Global Cosmetics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years

2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Chemical Processing: Automatic Checkweighers Play Critical Role

to Maintain Standard Weight Configurations

Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth (in %) for Years 2019

through 2025

E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Automatic

Checkweighers

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019-2025



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030793/?utm_source=GNW



