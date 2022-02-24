New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Checkweigher Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030793/?utm_source=GNW
Global Automatic Checkweigher Market to Reach US$281.3 Million by the Year 2026
Checkweighers ensure proper compliance with multiple regulations and often are used in industrial production lines to enhance cost savings and efficiency, while also avoiding stiff fines. Checkweighers are one of the most in-demand industrial automation solutions that not just enhance productivity, but also improve packaging quality and rate of packaging by working together with other advanced, integrated technologies (programmable automation controllers and programmable logic controllers), to deliver cost savings across the entire manufacturing process. Growth in the global market is set to be influenced by increasing adoption of automation across various industries, backed by greater manufacturer awareness about the benefits of using industrial automation solutions. Additional factors that are indirectly influencing demand automatic checkweighers include the growing global population and corresponding increase in demand for various consumer products, the growth of various industries such as the FMCG sector and the retail and e-commerce sectors, the popularity of online shopping, and stringent regulations imposed on the packaging industry and with respect to product packaging. Further, the demand for automatic checkweighers is also benefiting from the development of innovative technologies such as scanners and barcode readers, RFID tags, and EDI communication protocol.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automatic Checkweigher estimated at US$225.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$281.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Standalone Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$181.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Combination Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.4% share of the global Automatic Checkweigher market. Combination systems are gaining broader acceptance on account of rising attention on in-line inspection, small-sized factories and strong focus of companies on GMP guidelines. Combination systems hold potential to transform food processing units into smart factories.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $57.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $52.5 Million by 2026
The Automatic Checkweigher market in the U.S. is estimated at US$57.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$52.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific dominates the global market, driven by rapidly expanding packaging market, increased consumption for packaged food, rising consumer awareness about product packaging and labelling, and the pressing need to automate the global food processing industry.
- A&D Company, Limited
- ACG Worldwide
- Anritsu Corporation
- Bizerba
- Cardinal Scale
- Dibal SA
- Espera-Werke GmbH
- Hardy Process Solutions
- Ishida Co., Ltd.
- Loma Systems
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Checkweighers: Fundamental Facet of Packaging Quality Control
Applications
Improving Productivity through Checkweighers
Common Problems Stymieing Broader Uptake of Automatic
Checkweighers
Smart Checkweighers: A Heavyweight Technology for Factory of
Future
Technological Innovation in Digital Smart Processing
Expanded Capabilities of Checkweighers Make Them Essential to
Enhance Productivity
Accuracy Remains Critical for Automatic Inline Checkweigher
Food Manufacturing Industry: Smart Checkweighers Keep Losses
Under Control
Automatic Checkweighers Bear a Symbolic Relationship with Food
Manufacturers
Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Drive Demand for Automatic
Checkweighers
Rising Consumer Focus on Convenience & Consequent Rise in Sales
of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains
Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Uptake of Checkweigher in Health Food Industry
Robots Finally Take Off in the Bakery Processing Market
Automatic Checkweigher Find Multifunctional Role in Bakery
Products Industry
Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in
Developing Countries. Global Per Capita Consumption (Volume)
of Bakery Products by Country: 2021
Increasing Demand for Food Packaging Fuels Growth of Automatic
Checkweighers in Packaging Industry
Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017,
2019, 2021 & 2023
Spike in Popularity of Ready-to-Eat Food Boosts Packaging Demand
Factors with Strong Implications for Packaging Demand
Sustainable Packaging Becomes Important for Brands
Food Packaging Gets Precision & Efficiency Lift with Advanced
Checkweighers
Growing Significance of Automatic Checkweighers in
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size (in US$
Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025
Increased Usage of Automatic Checkweighers in the
Pharmaceutical Industry Augur Well for the Market
Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017 & 2023
With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare
Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on
Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required
Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
Growth in Personal Care Products & Cosmetics Augurs Well for
Market Growth
Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales by Application - Color Cosmetics, Hair Care &
Skin Care, Perfumes &Fragrances and Others
Global Cosmetic Chemicals Ingredients Market (2021): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Product Segment
Increasing Expenditure on Personal Care and Cosmetic Products
Propels Market Growth
Global Personal Care Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
Global Cosmetics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years
2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
Chemical Processing: Automatic Checkweighers Play Critical Role
to Maintain Standard Weight Configurations
Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth (in %) for Years 2019
through 2025
E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Automatic
Checkweighers
Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019-2025
