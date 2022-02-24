Global Sea Skimmer Missile Market (2022 to 2026) - Featuring Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Lockheed Martin and MBDA Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sea Skimmer Missile Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the sea skimmer missile market and it is poised to grow by $922.56 million during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period. The report on the sea skimmer missile market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising military expenditure and technologically advanced systems.



The sea skimmer missile market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The sea skimmer missile market is segmented as below:

By Application

Defense and military

Homeland security

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increasing investment in maritime surveillance capabilities as one of the prime reasons driving the sea skimmer missile market growth during the next few years.



The report on sea skimmer missile market covers the following areas:

Sea skimmer missile market sizing

Sea skimmer missile market forecast

Sea skimmer missile market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sea skimmer missile market vendors that include Brahmos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and The Boeing Co. Also, the sea skimmer missile market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size 2021

Market segment analysis

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Defense and military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Brahmos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Lockheed Martin Corp.

MBDA

Northrop Grumman Corp.

