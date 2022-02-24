New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030753/?utm_source=GNW

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market to Reach $21.4 Billion by 2026



AI or artificial intelligence in robotics is the integration of AI technology with robots enabling them to more efficiently perform repetitive tasks without human intervention. AI also enables robots to establish communication with other robots and humans. For companies, robots are proving to be more efficient and at the same time a cheaper labor. Companies in industries for which labor costs are the highest among costs are increasingly adopting AI robots. Companies in specialized fields that need top talent are expected to adopt AI integrated robots. Emergence of new tools for analysis of big data is also expected to contribute to market growth for AI in robots going forward.



Strong growth is anticipated for the market for AI in robotics over the coming years as industries recognize the powerful combination of the two technologies offering several benefits in automation of processes and tasks. AI in robotics enables industries to become increasingly flexible in their processes. The technology provides robots with the learning ability critical for applications. Companies would be able to considerably increase productivity, save time and also make workplace safer for human workers. AI and robotics combination can also enhance potential of human workers. The step ahead for AI would be augmented intelligence which would seamlessly link machine with machine for further productivity gains. Companies use robots as they are more productive in performing repetitive activities. Tasks can be performed with extreme precision and at great speeds. When integrated with AI, such robots get to learn processes and then perform tasks on their own, without human intervention. This benefit would emerge as the major growth driver for AI in robotics going forward.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 24.6% CAGR to reach US$13.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 26.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.2% share of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2026



The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.36% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 28.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.6% and 24.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Robots Garner Attention as Critical Resource to Combat COVID-19

Pandemic; also Attract Government Investments

Reported Use of Robots for to Combat COVID-19

COVID-19 Emerges as Crucible of AI-Powered Robots for

Healthcare Applications

Intelligent Security Robots with Enhanced Autonomy Simplify

Remote Monitoring during COVID-19

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering

Artificial Intelligence Brings in a Transformation in Robotics

Key Application Markets

Enabling Technologies

Robotics & AI Leverage Favorable Industrial Trends

Recent Market Activity

Select Companies with Focus on AI Robotics

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AI Robots to See Expanded Growth in 2021 and Beyond

AI and Robotics Gain Spotlight as Digitalization of Logistics

Gains Fervor Amid the Pandemic

COVID-19 Fast-Tracks Migration Towards Warehouse Automation

Robotics & Automation to Transform Supply Chain

Advanced Material Handling Equipment Leverage AI and Machine

Learning to Increase Efficiency and Reliability

High-Growth Opportunities for AI Robots in eCommerce

Global eCommerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales:

(2015-2021)

Artificial Intelligence Brings in a Transformation in Service

Robotics

Rising Significance of Robotics Process Automation (RPA)

Unveils Improved Opportunities

Governmental Emphasis on AI and Robotics to Support Market

Expansion

Collaborative Robots to Drive Growth

Growing Focus on Sustainable Implementation of AI in Industrial

Environments

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

World Industry 4.0 Market by Technology (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Internet of Things,

Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing, Industrial Metrology,

Artificial Intelligence, and Other Technologies

Current Trends in Industrial Automation & Industry 4.0 Favor

Uptake

Select Industrial Applications of AI Robots

Manufacturers Focus on Service Robots with Impressive Computing

Power

AI & Robotics Display Great Potential as Effective Resources in

Fight against COVID-19

Sophisticated Robotic Disinfectant Platforms Aiding COVID-19 Fight

AI Robots Set to Transform Healthcare Industry

AI Combined with Surgical Robots to Revolutionize Surgery

Landscape

Professional Service Robots in Medical Applications (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales by Application

Rising Significance of Rehabilitation Robots for Physical Therapy

Growing Geriatric Population & Parallel Increase in Prevalence

of Age-Related Conditions: Strong Business Case for Eldercare-

Assistive Robots

Aging Population to Fuel Need for Care Robots - Population of

60+ Individuals in ?000s for 2019, 2030, 2050, & 2100

Personal Robots Garner Momentum

AI-powered Household Robots Garner Interest

Military & Defense: Prominent End-Use Sector for AI Robots

Global AI in Military Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Government Spending on Military & Defense: A Determinant of

Growth in Defense Robots Market

Global Defense, Health & Energy R&D as a % of GDP

Exoskeleton Robots Set to Register Strong Growth

AI Steps into Reinforce Military Exoskeleton Robots

AI Robots in Agriculture: Developments in AI, Machine Vision &

Machine Learning Remain Critical to Commercialization & Growth

Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Robots and

Autonomous Farm Equipment: Agricultural Employment as % of

Total Employment for the Period 2000-2020

Adoption of AI and Robotics in the Hotel Industry

Humanoid Robots for Personalized & Interactive Experience in Banks

AI to Advance the Uptake of Robotic Technologies in AVs

Increasing Automation In The Retail Industry Set to Benefit AI

-powered Robotics

AI Robots Becoming Integral Weapon for Crime Control and Modern

Warfare

AI Robots as School Teachers

Rising Concerns Over Negative Impact of AI Robots



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 202

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030753/?utm_source=GNW



