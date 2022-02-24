Genenta to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MILAN, Italy and NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science (NASDAQ: GNTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for cancer (Temferon™), announced today that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:



34th Annual ROTH Conference, Dana Point, California, U.S.



Date: March 13-15, 2022 Format: Fireside chat with Pierluigi Paracchi, CEO and Carlo Russo, CMO and Head of Development Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings

Maxim Group LLC 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Date: March 28, 2022 Format: Fireside chat with Pierluigi Paracchi, CEO and Carlo Russo, CMO and Head of Development Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings

HC Wainwright Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Conference, virtual



Date: March 30, 2022 Presenter: Fireside chat with Pierluigi Paracchi, CEO and Carlo Russo, CMO and Head of Development Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings

8th Annual LSX World Congress, London, UK and virtual



Date: May 10-11, 2022 Format: Keynote panel with Pierluigi Paracchi, CEO CEO will also be available for one-on-one meetings

Further information on these events may be found on the "News & Events" section of Genenta's Investor website at https://ir.genenta.com/news-events/events.

About Genenta Science

Genenta (www.genenta.com) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a proprietary hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor cancers. Temferon™ is based on ex-vivo gene transfer into autologous hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly via tumor-infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (Tie2 Expressing Monocytes - TEMs). Temferon™, which is under investigation in a phase 1/2 clinical trial in newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme patients who have an unmethylated MGMT gene promoter (uMGMT-GBM), is based on our platform technology which should induces a durable immune response not restricted to pre-selected tumor antigens nor type and aimed at reaching solid tumors, avoid systemic toxicity, some of the main unresolved challenges in immuno-oncology.