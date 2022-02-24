FTI Consulting Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Fourth Quarter 2021 Revenues of $676.2 Million, Up 8% Compared to $626.6 Million in Prior Year Quarter
  • Fourth Quarter 2021 EPS of $1.07, Down 32% Compared to $1.57 in Prior Year Quarter; Fourth Quarter 2021 Adjusted EPS of $1.13, Down 30% Compared to $1.61 in Prior Year Quarter
  • Full Year 2021 Revenues of $2.776 Billion, Up 13% Compared to $2.461 Billion in Prior Year
  • Full Year 2021 EPS of $6.65, Up 17% Compared to $5.67 in Prior Year; Full Year 2021 Adjusted EPS of $6.76, Up 13% Compared to $5.99 in Prior Year
  • Introduces 2022 Guidance

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

For the full year 2021, revenues of $2.776 billion increased $314.9 million, or 12.8%, compared to revenues of $2.461 billion in the prior year. Excluding the estimated positive impact from foreign currency ("FX") translation, revenues increased $265.1 million, or 10.8%, compared to the prior year. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $11.5 million of the increase in revenues compared to the prior year. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX and acquisition-related revenues, revenues increased $253.6 million, or 10.3%, compared to the prior year. The increase in revenues was due to higher demand across all business segments. Net income of $235.0 million compared to $210.7 million in the prior year. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher revenues, FX remeasurement gains, and a $7.1 million special charge in full year 2020, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation expenses, which includes the impact of a 7.3% increase in total headcount and higher variable compensation, an increase in selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses, and a higher effective tax rate compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $354.0 million, or 12.8% of revenues, compared to $332.3 million, or 13.5% of revenues, in the prior year.

Full year 2021 earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $6.65 compared to $5.67 in the prior year. Full year 2021 EPS included $9.6 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2023 ("2023 Convertible Notes"), which reduced EPS by $0.20 and $3.1 million in fair value remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, which increased EPS by $0.09. Full year 2020 EPS included the aforementioned $7.1 million special charge, which reduced EPS by $0.14, and $9.1 million of non-cash interest expense, which reduced EPS by $0.18. Full year 2021 Adjusted EPS of $6.76, which excludes the non-cash interest expense and the fair value remeasurement, compared to Adjusted EPS of $5.99 in the prior year.

Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, “Our powerful results in 2021 reflect the resilience of our platform, its relevance to clients looking at their most significant opportunities and challenges, and the commitment of our more than 6,700 employees across the globe to deliver for our clients each day.”

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $355.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $327.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The year-over-year increase in net cash provided by operating activities was largely due to higher cash collections combined with lower income tax payments, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation.

Cash and cash equivalents of $494.5 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $295.0 million at December 31, 2020 and $342.5 million at September 30, 2021. Total debt, net of cash, of ($178.2) million at December 31, 2021 compared to $21.3 million at December 31, 2020 and ($1.3) million at September 30, 2021. The sequential decrease in total debt, net of cash, was primarily due to an increase in net cash provided by operating activities and the repayment of borrowings under the Company’s senior secured bank revolving credit facility.

There were no share repurchases during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. In full year 2021, the Company repurchased 421,725 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $109.37 for a total cost of $46.1 million. As of December 31, 2021, approximately $167.1 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase authorization.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Fourth quarter 2021 revenues of $676.2 million increased $49.7 million, or 7.9%, compared to revenues of $626.6 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was driven by higher demand across all business segments. Net income of $38.2 million compared to $55.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in net income was primarily due to an increase in compensation expenses, which includes the impact of a 7.3% increase in total headcount, higher SG&A expenses and a higher effective tax rate compared to the prior year quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the lower effective tax rate was primarily related to a combined $11.2 million benefit from the use of foreign tax credits and a deferred tax benefit arising from an intracompany intellectual property license agreement. Adjusted EBITDA of $62.0 million, or 9.2% of revenues, compared to $82.3 million, or 13.1% of revenues, in the prior year quarter.

Fourth quarter 2021 EPS of $1.07 compared to $1.57 in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter 2021 EPS included $2.4 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2023 Convertible Notes, which reduced EPS by $0.06. Fourth quarter 2020 EPS included $2.3 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2023 Convertible Notes, which reduced EPS by $0.04. Fourth quarter 2021 Adjusted EPS of $1.13, which excludes the non-cash interest expense, compared to Adjusted EPS of $1.61 in the prior year quarter. The aforementioned $11.2 million tax benefit increased fourth quarter 2020 EPS and Adjusted EPS by $0.32.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $11.7 million, or 5.3%, to $231.5 million in the quarter, compared to $219.8 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was due to higher demand for business transformation and transactions services, as well as an increase in pass-through revenues and success fees, which was partially offset by lower demand for restructuring services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $22.2 million, or 9.6% of segment revenues, compared to $35.4 million, or 16.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher compensation, which was primarily related to an increase in variable compensation, and an increase in SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $10.8 million, or 8.5%, to $138.0 million in the quarter, compared to $127.2 million in the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $2.8 million in the quarter. Excluding acquisition-related revenues, revenues increased $8.0 million, or 6.3%, in the quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for health solutions and investigations services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $8.5 million, or 6.2% of segment revenues, compared to $7.6 million, or 6.0% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses and compensation compared to the prior year quarter.

Economic Consulting
Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment increased $11.8 million, or 7.4%, to $172.3 million in the quarter, compared to $160.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for non-merger and acquisition ("M&A")-related antitrust and financial economics services, which was partially offset by lower demand for M&A-related antitrust services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $30.0 million, or 17.4% of segment revenues, compared to $31.3 million, or 19.5% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher compensation compared to the prior year quarter.

Technology
Revenues in the Technology segment increased $6.0 million, or 10.2%, to $64.6 million in the quarter, compared to $58.6 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for investigations and litigation services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $7.8 million, or 12.1% of segment revenues, compared to $10.2 million, or 17.3% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher compensation, which includes an increase in variable compensation and the impact of a 14.7% increase in billable headcount, as well as higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Strategic Communications
Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $9.4 million, or 15.5%, to $69.9 million in the quarter, compared to $60.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for corporate reputation and public affairs services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $14.9 million, or 21.4% of segment revenues, compared to $11.7 million, or 19.4% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation and SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

2022 Guidance
The Company estimates that revenues for full year 2022 will range between $2.920 billion and $3.045 billion. The Company estimates that full year 2022 EPS will range between $6.40 and $7.20. The Company does not currently expect Adjusted EPS to differ from EPS. In prior years, Adjusted EPS has excluded non-cash interest expense in respect of the Company's 2023 Convertible Notes. As a result of the Company's adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2020-06 (“ASU 2020-06”), Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity’s Own Equity, which is effective as of January 1, 2022, the Company will not recognize any non-cash interest expense after January 1, 2022.

In light of a change to the terms of the Company's 2023 Convertible Notes, effective January 1, 2022, the Company does not expect the adoption of ASU 2020-06 to have a material impact on the determination of the Company's fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Pursuant to the first supplemental indenture for the Company's 2023 Convertible Notes, the principal amount of the 2023 Convertible Notes, at conversion, is required to be paid in cash, and only the premium due upon conversion, if any, is permitted to be settled in shares, cash or a combination of shares and cash. Consequently, the if-converted method for determining fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding, which is required pursuant to ASU 2020-06, will produce a similar result as the treasury stock method, which was the method used prior to January 1, 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,700 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures") under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Total Segment Operating Income
  • Adjusted EBITDA
  • Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin
  • Adjusted Net Income
  • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share
  • Free Cash Flow

We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

We define Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of the Company’s ability to generate cash for ongoing business operations and other capital deployment.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, policies and practices, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, environmental, social and governance ("ESG")-related issues, scientific or technological developments, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "aspires," "forecasts" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs and estimates will be achieved, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from our expectations, beliefs and estimates. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  December 31, December 31,
   2021   2020 
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $494,485  $294,953 
Accounts receivable, net  754,120   711,357 
Current portion of notes receivable  30,256   35,253 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  91,166   88,144 
     Total current assets  1,370,027   1,129,707 
Property and equipment, net  142,163   101,642 
Operating lease assets  215,995   156,645 
Goodwill  1,232,791   1,234,879 
Intangible assets, net  31,990   41,550 
Notes receivable, net  53,539   61,121 
Other assets  54,404   51,819 
       Total assets $3,100,909  $2,777,363 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $165,025  $170,066 
Accrued compensation  507,556   455,933 
Billings in excess of services provided  45,535   44,172 
     Total current liabilities  718,116   670,171 
Long-term debt, net  297,158   286,131 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities  236,026   161,677 
Deferred income taxes  170,612   158,342 
Other liabilities  95,676   100,861 
       Total liabilities  1,517,588   1,377,182 
Stockholders' equity    
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none outstanding      
Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares issued and outstanding — 34,333 (2021) and 34,481 (2020)  343   345 
Additional paid-in capital  13,662    
Retained earnings  1,698,156   1,506,271 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (128,840)  (106,435)
     Total stockholders' equity  1,583,321   1,400,181 
       Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,100,909  $2,777,363 
 
 

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,
 
  2021   2020 
 (Unaudited)
Revenues$676,231  $626,581 
Operating expenses   
Direct cost of revenues 484,126   440,274 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 138,768   112,422 
Amortization of intangible assets 2,308   2,947 
  625,202   555,643 
Operating income 51,029   70,938 
Other income (expense)   
Interest income and other 896   (4,291)
Interest expense (5,130)  (4,636)
  (4,234)  (8,927)
Income before income tax provision 46,795   62,011 
Income tax provision 8,587   6,422 
Net income$38,208  $55,589 
Earnings per common share ― basic$1.14  $1.63 
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 33,519   34,198 
Earnings per common share ― diluted$1.07  $1.57 
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 35,550   35,484 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 and $0$(4,363) $34,616 
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (4,363)  34,616 
Comprehensive income$33,845  $90,205 
 
 

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)

 Year Ended December 31,
 
  2021   2020 
Revenues$2,776,222  $2,461,275 
Operating expenses   
Direct cost of revenues 1,915,507   1,672,711 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 537,844   488,411 
Special charges    7,103 
Amortization of intangible assets 10,823   10,387 
  2,464,174   2,178,612 
Operating income 312,048   282,663 
Other income (expense)   
Interest income and other 6,193   (412)
Interest expense (20,294)  (19,805)
  (14,101)  (20,217)
Income before income tax provision 297,947   262,446 
Income tax provision 62,981   51,764 
Net income$234,966  $210,682 
Earnings per common share ― basic$7.02  $5.92 
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 33,489   35,602 
Earnings per common share ― diluted$6.65  $5.67 
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 35,337   37,149 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 and $0$(22,405) $34,412 
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (22,405)  34,412 
Comprehensive income$212,561  $245,094 
 
 

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
   2021   2020   2021   2020 
  (Unaudited)  
Net income $38,208  $55,589  $234,966  $210,682 
Add back:        
Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration        (3,130)   
Special charges           7,103 
Tax impact of special charges           (1,847)
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes  2,445   2,317   9,586   9,083 
Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on convertible notes  (636)  (602)  (2,492)  (2,361)
Adjusted Net Income $40,017  $57,304  $238,930  $222,660 
Earnings per common share — diluted $1.07  $1.57  $6.65  $5.67 
Add back:        
Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration        (0.09)   
Special charges           0.19 
Tax impact of special charges           (0.05)
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes  0.08   0.06   0.27   0.24 
Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on convertible notes  (0.02)  (0.02)  (0.07)  (0.06)
Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted $1.13  $1.61  $6.76  $5.99 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding ― diluted  35,550   35,484   35,337   37,149 
 
 

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(Unaudited) 		 Corporate
Finance &
Restructuring		 Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		 Economic
Consulting		 Technology  Strategic
Communications		 Unallocated
Corporate		 Total
Net income             $38,208 
Interest income and other              (896)
Interest expense              5,130 
Income tax provision              8,587 
Operating income  $19,047  $7,044 $28,571 $4,612 $14,171 $(22,416) $51,029 
Depreciation and amortization  1,346   1,200  1,420  3,176  536  960   8,638 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,841   247      218  2   2,308 
Adjusted EBITDA $22,234  $8,491 $29,991 $7,788 $14,925 $(21,454) $61,975 
               
Year Ended December 31, 2021 Corporate
Finance &
Restructuring		 Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		 Economic
Consulting		 Technology  Strategic
Communications		 Unallocated
Corporate		 Total
Net income              $234,966 
Interest income and other              (6,193)
Interest expense              20,294 
Income tax provision              62,981 
Operating income  $145,765  $66,643 $111,462 $42,927 $49,708 $(104,457) $312,048 
Depreciation and amortization  5,362   5,008  5,724  12,812  2,166  3,197   34,269 
Amortization of intangible assets  7,485   894      2,439  5   10,823 
Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration  (3,130)             (3,130)
Adjusted EBITDA  $155,482  $72,545 $117,186 $55,739 $54,313 $(101,255) $354,010 
 
 

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
(Unaudited) 		 Corporate
Finance &
Restructuring		 Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		 Economic
Consulting		 Technology Strategic
Communications		 Unallocated
Corporate		 Total
Net income             $55,589
Interest income and other              4,291
Interest expense              4,636
Income tax provision              6,422
Operating income $32,182 $6,046 $29,774 $7,227 $10,244 $(14,535) $70,938
Depreciation and amortization  1,359  1,403  1,342  2,928  776  654   8,462
Amortization of intangible assets  1,864  173  192    718     2,947
Adjusted EBITDA $35,405 $7,622 $31,308 $10,155 $11,738 $(13,881) $82,347
               
Year Ended December 31, 2020 Corporate
Finance &
Restructuring		 Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		 Economic
Consulting		 Technology Strategic
Communications		 Unallocated
Corporate		 Total
Net income             $210,682
Interest income and other              412
Interest expense              19,805
Income tax provision              51,764
Operating income $205,029 $23,899 $85,690 $30,869 $31,639 $(94,463) $282,663
Depreciation and amortization  4,485  5,191  5,382  11,867  2,456  2,737   32,118
Amortization of intangible assets  6,455  800  325  1  2,806     10,387
Special charges  861  3,484  35  276  2,074  373   7,103
Adjusted EBITDA $216,830 $33,374 $91,432 $43,013 $38,975 $(91,353) $332,271
 
 

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

 

Segment
Revenues		 Adjusted
EBITDA		 Adjusted
EBITDA
Margin		 Utilization   Average
Billable
Rate 		 Revenue-
Generating
Headcount
  (in thousands)        (at period end)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)           
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$231,474 $22,234  9.6% 55% $444 1,702
Forensic and Litigation Consulting 138,004  8,491  6.2% 50% $353 1,496
Economic Consulting 172,283  29,991  17.4% 69% $520 921
Technology (1) 64,604  7,788  12.1% N/M   N/M 468
Strategic Communications (1) 69,866  14,925  21.4% N/M   N/M 814
 $676,231 $83,429  12.3%     5,401
Unallocated Corporate   (21,454)        
Adjusted EBITDA   $61,975  9.2%      
            
Year Ended December 31, 2021           
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$938,969 $155,482  16.6% 59% $452 1,702
Forensic and Litigation Consulting 584,835  72,545  12.4% 56% $350 1,496
Economic Consulting 697,405  117,186  16.8% 72% $509 921
Technology (1) 287,366  55,739  19.4% N/M  N/M 468
Strategic Communications (1) 267,647  54,313  20.3% N/M  N/M 814
 $2,776,222 $455,265  16.4%     5,401
Unallocated Corporate   (101,255)        
Adjusted EBITDA   $354,010  12.8%      
            
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited)           
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$219,809 $35,405  16.1% 52% $472 1,655
Forensic and Litigation Consulting 127,193  7,622  6.0% 51% $340 1,343
Economic Consulting 160,479  31,308  19.5% 65% $529 891
Technology (1) 58,624  10,155  17.3% N/M  N/M 408
Strategic Communications (1) 60,476  11,738  19.4% N/M  N/M 770
 $626,581 $96,228  15.4%     5,067
Unallocated Corporate   (13,881)        
Adjusted EBITDA   $82,347  13.1%      
            
Year Ended December 31, 2020           
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$910,184 $216,830  23.8% 63% $468 1,655
Forensic and Litigation Consulting 500,275  33,374  6.7% 51% $335 1,343
Economic Consulting 599,088  91,432  15.3% 68% $494 891
Technology (1) 223,016  43,013  19.3% N/M   N/M 408
Strategic Communications (1) 228,712  38,975  17.0% N/M   N/M 770
 $2,461,275 $423,624  17.2%     5,067
Unallocated Corporate   (91,353)        
Adjusted EBITDA   $332,271  13.5%      

________________________
N/M - Not meaningful

(1)The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

 Year Ended December 31,
 
  2021   2020 
Operating activities   
Net income$234,966  $210,682 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 34,269   32,661 
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 10,823   10,387 
Acquisition-related contingent consideration (324)  5,593 
Provision for expected credit losses 16,151   19,692 
Share-based compensation 23,051   22,904 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and other 11,701   11,259 
Deferred income taxes 4,958   (9,132)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:   
     Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled (61,274)  (26,800)
     Notes receivable 12,645   8,029 
     Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,165)  4,640 
     Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other (2,102)  13,901 
     Income taxes 10,523   (22,549)
     Accrued compensation 59,566   38,627 
     Billings in excess of services provided 1,695   7,175 
          Net cash provided by operating activities 355,483   327,069 
Investing activities   
Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (10,428)  (25,271)
Purchases of property and equipment and other (68,665)  (34,849)
          Net cash used in investing activities (79,093)  (60,120)
Financing activities   
Borrowings under revolving line of credit 402,500   289,500 
Repayments under revolving line of credit (402,500)  (289,500)
Purchase and retirement of common stock (46,133)  (353,593)
Share-based compensation tax withholdings and other (9,246)  (5,823)
Payments for business acquisition liabilities (7,496)  (3,948)
Deposits 1,201   3,311 
          Net cash used in financing activities (61,674)  (360,053)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (15,184)  18,684 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 199,532   (74,420)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 294,953   369,373 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$494,485  $294,953 
 
 

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(in thousands)

  Year Ended December 31,
   2021   2020 
Net cash provided by operating activities $355,483  $327,069 
Purchases of property and equipment  (68,569)  (34,866)
Free Cash Flow $286,914  $292,203 
 

