Emerita Named a Top 10 Mining Company in 2022 TSX Venture 50

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) is pleased to announce that it has been ranked as one of the top 10 performing mining stocks in the TSX Venture 50 for its 2021 performance.



The TSX Venture 50 are the top ten companies listed on TSX Venture Exchange in each of five major industry sectors - mining, energy & energy services, clean technology & life sciences, diversified industries, and technology - based on a ranking formula with three equally weighted market performance criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the complete 2022 TSX Venture 50 ranking, visit www.tsx.com/venture50. Please view the video highlighting the achievement at https://share.vidyard.com/watch/H6TBGja62rtz2hV3qrN9Gv.

David Gower, CEO of Emerita, commented: “We are very proud of this accomplishment and very grateful to our many supportive shareholders that have been pivotal in allowing us a to realize this recognition. Further we recognize that it takes a team, and this performance represents an effort by all of our staff in Spain and in Toronto. We are forecasting 2022 to be another transformational year for the next phase of our growth with commencement of drilling the Romanera and El Cura deposits expected in the next few weeks and the resolution of the Aznalcollar legal dispute near conclusion.”

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

