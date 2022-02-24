JAMA Publication Highlights VASCEPA® (Icosapent Ethyl) Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Extends to Cost Effectiveness at Patient Level

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAMA Network Open has published “Cost-effectiveness of Icosapent Ethyl for High-risk Patients With Hypertriglyceridemia Despite Statin Treatment,”1 which evaluated the more than 8,000 patients recruited to participate in the REDUCE-IT® (Reduction of Cardiovascular Events with Icosapent-Ethyl Intervention Trial) clinical trial. REDUCE-IT was a global cardiovascular outcomes study designed to assess the cardioprotective efficacy and safety of VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl) as an add-on to statin therapy in reducing major cardiovascular events in a high-risk patient population.2 The evaluation found that icosapent ethyl (IPE) yielded more quality-adjusted life years (QALYs) than standard care both within the trial period and over a lifetime projection.



The design of this evaluation included an in-trial cost-effectiveness analysis using patient-level study data from REDUCE-IT, as well as a lifetime analysis using a microsimulation model and data from published literature. The modeling efforts employed in the analysis utilized patient-level data, which is a more detailed and rigorous approach than typical cost-effectiveness analyses where many assumptions and data from literature are utilized. The lifetime analysis required modeling to estimate survival, event rates, adherence, and costs; there is considerable uncertainty to these values beyond the trial period, although the model performed well compared with the 4.9-year follow-up available. The analyses were performed from a U.S. healthcare sector perspective.

The evaluation looked at the 8,179 patients with hypertriglyceridemia despite stable statin therapy who were recruited between 2011 and 2018 for the REDUCE-IT clinical trial. Patients were randomized to IPE (4 grams per day) plus a statin or placebo plus a statin and followed a median of 4.9 years. The costs utilized for IPE in the model included a publicly available SSR Health net cost of $4.16 per day after rebates, and the wholesale acquisition cost of $9.28 per day. The evaluation was intended to measure incremental QALYs, total direct healthcare costs (2019 USD), and cost-effectiveness. The costs used in the study are from the U.S. healthcare system and cannot be directly applied to other countries.

“What this study shows us is that for high-risk patients – despite statin treatment – icosapent ethyl is cost-effective at commonly accepted willingness-to-pay thresholds,” said lead author William S. Weintraub, MD, of the MedStar Health Research Institute at the MedStar Washington (DC) Hospital Center. “A telling additional finding was that the outcomes data for total events – first and subsequent – significantly favor IPE compared with standard of care for cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction, nonfatal stroke, revascularization, and unstable angina.”

This recent JAMA Network Open paper adds to the body of knowledge citing the safety, effectiveness, and cost-effectiveness/value of VASCEPA in the US market.3 In 2019, a study reported by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) – an independent non-profit organization that seeks to improve healthcare value by providing comprehensive clinical and cost-effectiveness analyses of treatments, tests, and procedures – reported that IPE is cost-effective in high-risk populations.4 VASCEPA has also been added to 26 global guidelines, scientific or consensus statements to reduce atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease risk in the population studied in REDUCE-IT.5

“Given the demonstrated efficacy of IPE in high-risk statin-treated patients that originally came out of the REDUCE-IT trial, this analysis in JAMA Network Open gives further support that VASCEPA is a significant addition to our armamentarium against cardiovascular disease, and we are proud to have priced VASCEPA to be cost-effective at commonly accepted willingness-to-pay thresholds,” said Steven Ketchum, PhD, EVP, Chief Scientific Officer and President, Research & Development at Amarin.

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our foundation in scientific research to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.

About Cardiovascular Risk

Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the world. In the United States alone, cardiovascular disease results in 859,000 deaths per year6 and the number of deaths in the United States attributed to cardiovascular disease continues to rise. In addition, in the United States there are 605,000 new and 200,000 recurrent heart attacks per year (approximately 1 every 40 seconds). Stroke rates are 795,000 per year (approximately 1 every 40 seconds), accounting for 1 of every 19 U.S. deaths. In aggregate, in the United States alone, there are more than 2.4 million major adverse cardiovascular events per year from cardiovascular disease or, on average, 1 every 13 seconds. Controlling bad cholesterol, also known as LDL-C, is one way to reduce a patient’s risk for cardiovascular events, such as heart attack, stroke or death. However, even with the achievement of target LDL-C levels, millions of patients still have significant and persistent risk of cardiovascular events, especially those patients with elevated triglycerides. Statin therapy has been shown to control LDL-C, thereby reducing the risk of cardiovascular events by 25-35%.7 Significant cardiovascular risk remains after statin therapy. People with elevated triglycerides have 35% more cardiovascular events compared to people with normal (in range) triglycerides taking statins.8,9,10

About REDUCE-IT®

REDUCE-IT was a global cardiovascular outcomes study designed to evaluate the effect of VASCEPA in adult patients with LDL-C controlled to between 41-100 mg/dL (median baseline 75 mg/dL) by statin therapy and various cardiovascular risk factors including persistent elevated triglycerides between 135-499 mg/dL (median baseline 216 mg/dL) and either established cardiovascular disease (secondary prevention cohort) or diabetes mellitus and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor (primary prevention cohort). REDUCE-IT, conducted over seven years and completed in 2018, followed 8,179 patients at over 400 clinical sites in 11 countries with the largest number of sites located within the United States. REDUCE-IT was conducted based on a special protocol assessment agreement with FDA. The design of the REDUCE-IT study was published in March 2017 in Clinical Cardiology.11 The primary results of REDUCE-IT were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in November 2018.12 The total events results of REDUCE-IT were published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology in March 2019.13 These and other publications can be found in the R&D section on the company’s website at www.amarincorp.com.

About VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Capsules

VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) capsules are the first-and-only prescription treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comprised solely of the active ingredient, icosapent ethyl (IPE), a unique form of eicosapentaenoic acid. VASCEPA was launched in the United States in January 2020 as the first and only drug approved by the U.S. FDA for treatment of the studied high-risk patients with persistent cardiovascular risk after statin therapy. VASCEPA was initially launched in the United States in 2013 based on the drug’s initial FDA approved indication for use as an adjunct therapy to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe (≥500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia. Since launch, VASCEPA has been prescribed over ten million times. VASCEPA is covered by most major medical insurance plans. In addition to the United States, VASCEPA is approved and sold in Canada, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. In Europe, in March 2021 marketing authorization was granted to icosapent ethyl in the European Union for the reduction of risk of cardiovascular events in patients at high cardiovascular risk, under the brand name VAZKEPA.

Indications and Limitation of Use (in the United States)

VASCEPA is indicated:

As an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy to reduce the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, coronary revascularization and unstable angina requiring hospitalization in adult patients with elevated triglyceride (TG) levels (≥ 150 mg/dL) and established cardiovascular disease or diabetes mellitus and two or more additional risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

As an adjunct to diet to reduce TG levels in adult patients with severe (≥ 500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia.

The effect of VASCEPA on the risk for pancreatitis in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia has not been determined.

Important Safety Information

VASCEPA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity (e.g., anaphylactic reaction) to VASCEPA or any of its components.

VASCEPA was associated with an increased risk (3% vs 2%) of atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter requiring hospitalization in a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The incidence of atrial fibrillation was greater in patients with a previous history of atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter.

It is not known whether patients with allergies to fish and/or shellfish are at an increased risk of an allergic reaction to VASCEPA. Patients with such allergies should discontinue VASCEPA if any reactions occur.

VASCEPA was associated with an increased risk (12% vs 10%) of bleeding in a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The incidence of bleeding was greater in patients receiving concomitant antithrombotic medications, such as aspirin, clopidogrel or warfarin.

Common adverse reactions in the cardiovascular outcomes trial (incidence ≥3% and ≥1% more frequent than placebo): musculoskeletal pain (4% vs 3%), peripheral edema (7% vs 5%), constipation (5% vs 4%), gout (4% vs 3%), and atrial fibrillation (5% vs 4%).

Common adverse reactions in the hypertriglyceridemia trials (incidence > 1% more frequent than placebo): arthralgia (2% vs 1%) and oropharyngeal pain (1% vs 0.3%).

1% more frequent than placebo): arthralgia (2% vs 1%) and oropharyngeal pain (1% vs 0.3%). Adverse events may be reported by calling 1-855-VASCEPA or the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Patients receiving VASCEPA and concomitant anticoagulants and/or anti-platelet agents should be monitored for bleeding.

Key clinical effects of VASCEPA on major adverse cardiovascular events are included in the Clinical Studies section of the prescribing information for VASCEPA as set forth below:

Effect of VASCEPA on Time to First Occurrence of Cardiovascular Events in Patients with

Elevated Triglyceride levels and Other Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Disease in REDUCE-IT

VASCEPA Placebo VASCEPA

vs Placebo N = 4089



n (%) Incidence Rate

(per 100 patient years) N = 4090



n (%) Incidence Rate

(per 100 patient years) Hazard Ratio (95% CI) Primary composite endpoint Cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, stroke, coronary revascularization, hospitalization for unstable angina (5-point MACE) 705



(17.2) 4.3 901



(22.0) 5.7 0.75



(0.68, 0.83) Key secondary composite endpoint Cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, stroke (3-point MACE) 459



(11.2) 2.7 606



(14.8) 3.7 0.74



(0.65, 0.83) Other secondary endpoints Fatal or non-fatal myocardial infarction 250



(6.1) 1.5 355



(8.7) 2.1 0.69



(0.58, 0.81) Emergent or urgent coronary revascularization 216



(5.3) 1.3 321



(7.8) 1.9 0.65



(0.55, 0.78) Cardiovascular death [1] 174



(4.3) 1.0 213



(5.2) 1.2 0.80



(0.66, 0.98) Hospitalization for unstable angina [2] 108



(2.6) 0.6 157



(3.8) 0.9 0.68



(0.53, 0.87) Fatal or non-fatal stroke 98



(2.4) 0.6 134



(3.3) 0.8 0.72



(0.55, 0.93) [1] Includes adjudicated cardiovascular deaths and deaths of undetermined causality.



[2] Determined to be caused by myocardial ischemia by invasive/non-invasive testing and requiring emergent hospitalization.

FULL U.S. FDA-APPROVED VASCEPA PRESCRIBING INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.VASCEPA.COM .

