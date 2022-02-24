BridgeBio Pharma Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Update

–Secured up to $750 million in non-dilutive debt financing in November 2021, extending BridgeBio’s financial runway into 2024



–Dosed first patient in Phase 1/2 trial of investigational gene therapy for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH); initial data readout anticipated in second half of 2022

–Launched clinical collaboration with Amgen to study BBP-398, a potentially best-in-class SHP2 inhibitor, in combination with LUMAKRAS® (sotorasib) in advanced solid tumors with the KRAS G12C mutation

–Established strategic collaboration with Helsinn Group to co-develop and co-commercialize BridgeBio’s novel GPX4 inhibitor in multiple cancer tumor types

–Reported Month 12 topline results from Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM study. Following review of ongoing trial data and reassessment of statistical powering assumptions, ATTRibute-CM will continue to its Month 30 endpoint as planned with topline data expected in mid-2023

–Ended quarter with $787.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (BridgeBio or the Company), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 and provided an update on the Company’s operations.

“Focused execution is our top priority in 2022 and we have a busy year ahead, with a strong set of catalysts across our pipeline. While we advance our high-quality programs, we are also taking steps to reduce our operating expenses and will continue to seek additional opportunities to extend our financial runway so that we can deliver meaningful medicines to patients in need as quickly as possible,” said Neil Kumar, Ph.D., founder and CEO of BridgeBio.

BridgeBio’s key programs:

Acoramidis (AG10) – Transthyretin (TTR) stabilizer for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): The Company’s Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM study did not meet its primary endpoint of change from baseline in six-minute walk distance (6MWD) at Month 12. However, the Company did observe improvements in acoramidis-treated participants versus placebo-treated participants on the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Overall Score (a quality-of-life measurement), N-terminal pro BNP (a biomarker of heart failure and independent predictor of survival in ATTR-CM), and serum TTR concentration (an in vivo reflection of TTR stabilization). Blinded all-cause mortality events in the ongoing study are consistent with the Company’s expectations given the severity of the enrolled population, the proportion of participants receiving drug and placebo, and the estimated therapeutic benefit of acoramidis. The Company remains confident in the Month 30 primary endpoint, a hierarchical composite including all-cause mortality and cardiovascular hospitalizations. Topline data from the trial are expected in mid-2023.





Recent pipeline progress and corporate updates:

Debt financing: Secured up to $750 million in non-dilutive debt financing in November 2021. Innovative financing facility and existing cash balance gives BridgeBio access to over $1.2 billion, which is expected to fully fund the Company’s genetic disease and cancer pipeline programs into 2024.





BridgeBio completed a Phase 2 clinical trial and anticipates providing data in early 2022. It has initiated a Phase 2 extension study, which will provide BBP-589 to two patients and extend dosing to six months. BBP-398 – SHP2 inhibitor: BridgeBio is enrolling patients in a Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation and expansion clinical trial in patients with RAS and RTK mutations. It anticipates providing a clinical update in mid-2022. A Phase 1 monotherapy expansion trial is anticipated to commence in the first half of 2022 to study patients with RTK and NF1 LOF mutations. In 2022, BridgeBio also plans to initiate Phase 1 combination trials with BBP-398 in combination with KRAS G12C, PD-1 and EGFR inhibitors. BridgeBio entered into a co-development agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb in July 2021 for the development of BBP-398 in combination with OPDIVO® (nivolumab). BridgeBio launched a clinical collaboration with Amgen in January 2022 to study BBP-398 in combination with LUMAKRAS in advanced solid tumors with the KRAS G12C mutation. A Phase 1 clinical trial studying BBP-398 and osimertinib (EGFR) will be run in China by partner LianBio. LianBio has development and commercialization rights to BBP-398 in mainland China and other select Asian markets.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results:

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, totaled $787.5 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $607.1 million as of December 31, 2020. Over the past year, the Company repurchased $150.0 million in BridgeBio common stock under its 2021 Share Repurchase Program and $50.0 million in BridgeBio common stock in conjunction with the issuance of its 2029 convertible notes, prepaid in full $124.1 million of term loans, paid $61.3 million for capped call options related to the issuance of its 2029 convertible notes, paid $35.0 million of regulatory-related milestone payments in connection with its FDA-approved products and paid $29.8 million in debt-related interests. Earlier during the year, BridgeBio paid $21.3 million to Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (Eidos) shareholders who elected for cash settlement in exchange for their Eidos shares and $63.8 million in direct transaction costs arising from the merger with Eidos. These were offset by cash receipts of $731.4 million in net proceeds from the issuance of the 2029 convertible notes, $431.3 million in net proceeds from a loan and security agreement entered into with various lenders, $25.0 million in net proceeds from Hercules Capital, Inc. under an amended loan agreement, and collections of $72.6 million from collaboration partner Helsinn Group. The remaining change in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities is primarily related to payments of operating costs and expenses.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, increased by $187.9 million when compared to the balance as of September 30, 2021, which was $599.6 million. During the quarter, the Company received net proceeds of $431.3 million from the loan and security agreement entered into with various lenders and used a portion of the net proceeds to prepay in full the borrowings under the amended loan agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc. for $106.0 million.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter increased by $50.9 million to $178.5 million in the current quarter as compared to $127.6 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase in operating costs and expenses was due to an increase in personnel and external costs to support the progression of BridgeBio’s research and development programs and staged buildout of its commercial organization as part of commercial launch readiness activities. This increase in personnel and external costs was offset by $12.3 million in reimbursement of expenses from the cost sharing arrangement recognized under BridgeBio’s license and collaboration agreement with Helsinn Group. Stock-based compensation for the quarter was $22.5 million as compared to $12.1 million for the same period in the prior year.

The Company’s research and development expenses have not been significantly impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic for the period presented. While BridgeBio experienced some delays in certain of its clinical enrollment and trial commencement activities, it continues to adapt in this unprecedented time to enable alternative site, telehealth and home visits, at-home drug delivery, as well as mitigation strategies with its contract manufacturing organizations. The longer-term impact, if any, of COVID-19 on BridgeBio’s operating costs and expenses is currently unknown.





BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (1) Revenue $ 12,886 $ 122 $ 69,716 $ 8,249 Operating costs and expenses: Research, development and others 123,751 90,174 454,138 337,047 Selling, general and administrative 54,749 37,437 192,210 145,684 Total operating costs and expenses 178,500 127,611 646,348 482,731 Loss from operations (165,614 ) (127,489 ) (576,632 ) (474,482 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 182 448 1,133 4,015 Interest expense (15,134 ) (10,962 ) (46,778 ) (36,655 ) Other income, net 28,284 2,978 35,823 1,634 Total other income (expense), net 13,332 (7,536 ) (9,822 ) (31,006 ) Net loss (152,282 ) (135,025 ) (586,454 ) (505,488 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable convertible noncontrolling interests and noncontrolling interests 5,105 15,044 23,915 56,764 Net loss attributable to common stockholders of BridgeBio $ (147,177 ) $ (119,981 ) $ (562,539 ) $ (448,724 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of BridgeBio, basic and diluted $ (1.01 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (3.90 ) $ (3.80 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of BridgeBio, basic and diluted 145,283,213 118,895,489 144,356,619 117,995,457

BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

December 31 December 31, 2021 2020 Assets (Unaudited) (1) Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 787,515 $ 607,093 Investment in equity securities 49,148 — Receivable from licensing and collaboration agreements 19,749 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,446 35,731 Property and equipment, net 30,066 20,325 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,907 16,508 Intangible assets, net 44,934 — Other assets 33,027 23,931 Total assets $ 1,012,792 $ 703,588 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Noncontrolling Interests and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Accounts payable $ 11,884 $ 8,945 Accrued liabilities 118,247 75,900 LEO call option liability — 5,550 Operating lease liabilities 22,366 18,472 Term loans, current portion — 1,458 2029 Notes 733,119 — 2027 Notes 539,934 383,436 Term loans, net of current portion 430,752 92,421 Other long-term liabilities 22,069 9,520 Redeemable convertible noncontrolling interests 1,423 1,630 Total BridgeBio stockholders' equity (deficit) (870,414 ) 57,906 Noncontrolling interests 3,412 48,350 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,012,792 $ 703,588





(1 ) The condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of that date.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 30 development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials and its commercial organization is focused on delivering the company’s first two approved therapies. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the clinical and therapeutic potential of our programs and product candidates, including the availability and success of topline results from Part B of our Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM trial of acoramidis, the availability and success of additional data from our ongoing study of encaleret for ADH1, the timing and success of additional trials of encaleret for ADH1, the availability and success of initial data from our ongoing Phase 2 study of low-dose infigratinib for achondroplasia and our ongoing Phase 1/2 study of BBP-631 for CAH, the timing of our selection of a RAS development candidate, our faith in the long-term prospects of our pipeline, the success of our collaboration with Amgen and the timing and success of the planned Phase 1/2 study of BBP-398 in combination with LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) in advanced solid tumors with the KRAS G12C mutation, our eligibility to receive future royalty payments under our strategic collaboration with the Helsinn Group and the timing of these events, the ability of BBP-418 to be the first approved therapy for patients with LGMD2i, the timing and success of the Phase 2 trial of BBP-418 in patients with LGMD2i, the timing and success of our Phase 1/2 trial of BBP-812 for Canavan disease, the ability of BBP-812 to be the first approved therapeutic option for children born with Canavan disease, the timing and success of our Phase 1 trial of BBP-671 for PKAN, the availability and success of final data from our ongoing Phase 1 study of BBP-711 for the treatment of PH1, the timing and success of additional clinical trials of BBP-711 in PH1 and in recurrent kidney stone formers, the availability and success of final data from our Phase 2 trial of BBP-589 for RDEB, the timing and success of our Phase 2 extension study of BBP-589 for RDEB, the success of our continued partnership with LianBio, the timing and success of planned Phase 1 trials of BBP-398, including Phase 1 combination trials in combination with KRAS G12C, PD-1 and EGFR inhibitors, as well as our anticipated cash runway, reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, initial and ongoing data from our preclinical studies and clinical trials not being indicative of final data, the potential size of the target patient populations our product candidates are designed to treat not being as large as anticipated, the design and success of ongoing and planned clinical trials, future regulatory filings, approvals and/or sales, despite having ongoing and future interactions with the FDA or other regulatory agencies to discuss potential paths to registration for our product candidates, the FDA or such other regulatory agencies not agreeing with our regulatory approval strategies, components of our filings, such as clinical trial designs, conduct and methodologies, or the sufficiency of data submitted, the continuing success of our collaborations, the Company’s ability to unlock additional funding under our credit facility, potential volatility in our share price, potential adverse impacts due to the global COVID-19 pandemic such as delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy, as well as those risks set forth in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

