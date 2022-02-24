Element Fleet Management Launches Full Service Offering to Lead Clients Through Fleet Electrification

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element”), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced the launch of Arc by Element — an end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) fleet offering designed to help clients navigate and simplify the complex transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs.



As a trusted leader in global fleet management, Element is well-positioned to assist its clients in evaluating and adopting this new technology to advance their sustainability, strategic and economic objectives.

“With the prerequisites for wide-scale EV adoption by commercial vehicle fleets looming on the horizon — the right vehicle types at the right price points, improved access to charging infrastructure — and with organizational ESG mandates increasingly targeting sustainability, we have seen a significant increase in client interest in moving their fleets “from grey to green” through EV adoption,” said Jay Forbes, President and CEO of Element. “Arc by Element has been designed to simplify our clients’ transition through fleet electrification and, in doing so, de-risk the advancement of a critical component of their ESG principles and business strategy.”

Arc by Element

Arc by Element adds a new EV solution to Element’s existing, market-leading fleet management services.

End-to-end EV fleet management : Element’s full-service ICE fleet offering has been expanded to support the unique needs of EVs — from upfront planning, acquisition and financing to the ongoing maintenance, power and accident management through to end-of-life remarketing.

: Element’s full-service ICE fleet offering has been expanded to support the unique needs of EVs — from upfront planning, acquisition and financing to the ongoing maintenance, power and accident management through to end-of-life remarketing. EV fleet transition strategy, planning and implementation : Arc by Element provides holistic support designed to give clients complete confidence in every single aspect of deploying their EV fleet. Element will work with clients to:



Design and support data-driven EV pilot programs and build roadmaps to full EV deployment that are tightly integrated with their organizational ESG mandates, Maximize public and private incentives to lower costs,

Connect clients to Element’s extensive network of EV-specialized providers,

Plan EV infrastructure and charging solutions across mixed charging scenarios (home, public, depot/workplace),

Support driver reimbursement for home charging, and

Work with fleets on driver training, change management and stakeholder engagement.

Element has forged prominent alliances with EV providers and built an integrated ecosystem to help deliver its industry-leading EV services. Notable ecosystem collaborators to enable a seamless EV charging experience for Element clients include Qmerit, ChargePoint and WEX, and Enel X.

To learn more about Element’s new electrification solution and services, visit https://www.elementfleet.com/arc

What Clients Are Saying

“We recognize that the electrification of transportation is critical in the journey to a net-zero future and are proud to partner with Element as we begin transitioning our North American fleet to electric vehicles,” said Ashley Horvat, Vice President eMobility North America, Schneider Electric. “By embracing electric vehicles for our Sales and Service Teams, we can maintain our commitments to our customers, while furthering our sustainability goals.”

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, providing the full range of fleet services and solutions to a growing base of loyal, world-class clients – corporates, governments and not-for-profits – across North America, Australia and New Zealand. Element enjoys proven resilient cash flow, a significant proportion of which is returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks; a scalable operating platform that magnifies revenue growth into earnings growth; and an evolving capital-lighter business model that enhances return on equity. Element’s services and solutions address every aspect of clients’ fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, accidents, and remarketing to integrating EVs and managing the complexity of gradual fleet electrification. Clients benefit from Element’s expertise as the largest fleet solutions provider in its markets, offering unmatched economies of scale and insight used to reduce fleet operating costs and improve productivity and performance. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

