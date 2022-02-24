Boralex will hold a conference call to present its agreement with EIP as a partner in France

English French

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or “the Corporation”) announces a conference call to be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (EST) to present the details of this morning's announcement regarding the agreement with Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) as a French partner to support the implementation of its Strategic Plan.

Date and time

Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. EST / 3 p.m. CET

In the presence of:

Patrick Decostre, President and CEO, Boralex

Bruno Guilmette, Vice President and CFO, Boralex

Nicolas Wolff, Vice President and General Manager Boralex, Europe

Stéphane Milot, Senior Director – Investor Relations

To attend the conference

Dial-in numbers: 1-855-453-5257 or 409-330-8829, with access code 1142119

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t8fmz7g3



Financial analysts, investors, media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the conference and view a presentation which will be broadcasted live and on a deferred basis on Boralex’s website at www.boralex.com . A full replay will also be available on Boralex’s website until February 24, 2023.

You can consult the press release issued this morning about this announcement on Boralex's website.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to 2.5 GW. We are developing a portfolio of more than 3 GW in wind and solar projects and nearly 200 MW in storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more information:

Media Investors Isabelle Fontaine Stéphane Milot Director, Public Affairs and Communications Senior Director – Investor Relations Boralex Inc. Boralex Inc. 819-363-6338 514-213-1045 isabelle.fontaine@boralex.com stephane.milot@boralex.com

Source: Boralex Inc.