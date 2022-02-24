New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anchoring Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030674/?utm_source=GNW
Global Anchoring Equipment Market to Reach $766.2 Million by 2026
Civil engineering structures, such as dams, bridges, and tunnels, play a crucial role in meeting the growing energy demand along with achieving extensive interconnectivity within cities as well as regions. For constructing such structures, vast amounts of soil needs to be excavated or displaced from either above or below the ground, which requires various specialized devices, such as anchoring equipment; soil retention systems, such as pipe piles and piling sheets; and trench shoring systems, such as pullers, pipe grabbers, trench boxes, and slide rails, for ensuring safety and structural stability of the adjoining soil structure. Civil engineers mostly deploy strut frames or anchors in situations where sheet-piling construction lacks the capability of absorbing on its own the entire force from the released soil and water at the time of excavation. While strut frames are typically used on a temporary basis, anchors are generally permanent, though they can also be implemented temporarily in certain cases. One of the major advantages of anchors in comparison to strut frames is that they allow the construction pit to remain obstacle free.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Anchoring Equipment estimated at US$613.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$766.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period. Strand Anchor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$393.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Drill Hollow Bar segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.7% share of the global Anchoring Equipment market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $148 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $154.6 Million by 2026
The Anchoring Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$148 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.6% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$154.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$163.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Expected recovery in construction activity post pandemic in both developed and developing economies and strong growth opportunities for residential and infrastructure construction projects will boost demand in the coming years. Rising urbanization, increasing mining excavation and exploration activities, and expanding transport and trade channels, across a large number of developing as well as developed economies will create significant demand for anchoring equipment. In addition, rising demand for renewable sources of energy, such as hydroelectric power, and wind energy still remain some of the key factors that are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the manufacturers of anchoring equipment.
Thread Bar Segment to Reach $111.4 Million by 2026
Modern thread bar anchors typically display very low deformations as they involve sophisticated active tensioning. Various components of a modern thread bar anchor including anchor head; unbonded length (comprising supporting structure and structural element); and bonded length (consisting of tendon, grout body and spacer) is witnessing considerable enhancements aimed at improving performance and overall efficiency. In the global Thread Bar segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$69.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$85.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured) -
- ArcelorMittal S.A.
- Con-Tech Systems Ltd.
- DYWIDAG-Systems International
- Skyline Steel, LLC.
- SPANTEC Spann- & Ankertechnik GmbH
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Himatex Co., Ltd.
- Thyssenkrupp Infrastructure GmbH
- TWF Tiefbautechnik GmbH
- Williams Form Engineering Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
Pandemic Impact on the Construction Sector: A Review
Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2021
Anchoring Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Anchoring Equipment: A Prelude
Types of Anchors
Outlook
Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2020, 2021 & 2022
Infrastructure Investment Patterns Strongly Influence Market
Growth
COVID-19: Challenges & Opportunities for Infrastructure Projects
US Non-Building Infrastructure Spending YoY Growth in 2020 and
2021 (in %)
Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by
Region Over the Period 2016-2040
Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure
Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period
2016-2040
Factors Driving Future Growth
Sustainable Infrastructure & Renewable Energy Projects Remain
Bright Spots for Global Infrastructure Sector
Recent Industry Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bouncing Back of Railways in Post-COVID-19 Era to Expand Growth
Opportunities
A Snapshot of Select Upcoming Metro Rail Projects
Worldwide Investments into Light Rail and Metro Rail Projects
(in US$ Billion) by Region for the Period 2019-2025
A Core Vertical in Transportation Industry, Railways Records
Losses in 2020
Critical Importance of Anchor Systems in Bridge Construction
World Bridge Construction Spending (in %) by Bridge Type: 2021
World Bridge Construction Spending (in %) by Application: 2021
Road and Highway Infrastructure Projects to Push Demand
Growing Need to Bridge Infrastructure Gap Which is the Highest
for Roadways Promises to Expand Budget Outlays for Highways
and Transport Development : Global Cumulative Investments in
Roadways Vs Actual Need for the Period 2016-2040 (In US$
Trillion)
Continuous Development of World’s Highways to Expand Market
Opportunities: Length of Road Networks (In 000 Kilometers) in
Top 15 Countries Worldwide for the Year 2020
Anchors Remain a Utility in Underground Construction Projects
Reinforcing Underground Mining Terrains Using Anchor Systems
with Pointed Thread
Favorable Mining Industry Outlook to Drive Gains
Global Investments in Mining Projects by Region: 2020
Global Mining Project Development by Region
Top Countries for Mining Project Development: 2020
Anchoring Systems Ensure Strong Foundation for Wind-Led Energy
Revolution
Key Properties of Tower & Ground Anchor Bolts
Carbon Neutrality Goal Requires Stakeholders to Fast-Track Wind
Installations & Unlock Potential of Wind Energy
Global New Wind Installations in GW: 2020-2030
Global New Wind Installations Breakdown by Region: 2020
Europe: Anchoring Equipment to Enjoy Strong Headwinds from Wind
Installations
Sophisticated Anchoring Systems to Expedite Offshore Wind
Energy Installations
Anchor Systems Enjoy Traction in Hydroelectric Projects
World Installed Hydropower Capacity (in GW) for Years 2020
through 2025
World Installed Hydropower Capacity (in %) by Project Type: 2020
Age of Smart Anchors
Innovations in Anchoring Equipment
Urbanization and Ensuing Need for Public Infrastructure to
Drive Growth
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 30
