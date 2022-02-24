New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Compressor Filters and Compressed Air Dryers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030615/?utm_source=GNW

Global Air Compressor Filters and Compressed Air Dryers Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2026



Air Compressor Filters and Compressed Air Dryers are the most ubiquitous electromechanical workhorse equipment used widely in homes, commercial establishments, and industries such as heavy machinery, general manufacturing, engineering, water pumping, process industries, mining energy generation, oil and gas exploration and distribution, power plants, petrochemicals, automobile service centers, textiles and chemical industry, among others. In the current era of machine-based manufacturing and industrialization, they represent ubiquitous and indispensable equipment. The compressed air contains kinetic energy which can be used for a variety of purposes such as operating pneumatic equipment like gantry cranes etc., cooling atmospheric air, for controlling robotic machines in assembly line plants, to vaporize paints, for blasting and cleaning operations, among others.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Compressor Filters and Compressed Air Dryers estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the period. Compressed Air Dryers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air Compressor Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $738.1 Million by 2026



The Air Compressor Filters and Compressed Air Dryers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$738.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Food & Beverage End-Use Segment to Reach $816.3 Million by 2026



The food industry is a major end-use market as compressors draw in huge amounts of atmospheric air for compression and therefore there is high risk of contaminants such as water vapor, atmospheric dirt, oil vapor, and microorganisms. Given the growing concerns over the quality of compressed air as the often overlooked cause of contamination in the food industry, there is growing demand for clean air solutions in food processing. Demand is therefore forecast to be strong for compressors with anti-bacterial filters that filter out microorganisms. Especially poised to benefit are oil-free compressors as these compressors eliminate the risk of delivering oil into the air stream thus significantly reducing the risk of food and beverage contamination. Global market for Food & Beverage End-Use segment is estimated at US$555.3 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$816.3 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.8% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Food & Beverage segment, accounting for 32.7% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 9.5% over the analysis period, to reach US$87 Million by the close of the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Air Compressor Filters and Compressed Air Dryers - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Indispensability of Clean, Compressed Air in Industries: The

Cornerstone for Growth of Air Compressor Filters & Compressed

Air Dryers

Ubiquity of Compressed Air Usage in Industries Worldwide

(in GWh/Year)

COVID-19, A Rude Interruption to the Fairly Healthy Pre-COVID

Outlook. How the Year 2020 Was a Year of Astounding Disruption &

Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019 to 2022

Continued High Unemployment Levels Challenges Growth in

Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global

Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017,

2019, 2020, and 2022

As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It

Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the

Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19 Vaccinations (Per

100 People) As of February 2021 by country

Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for

Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

How Manufacturing, Industrial & Process Industries Are Impacted

by the Pandemic & What’s the New Normal?

Automotive End-Use Industry

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

In %) For Years 2019 Through 202

Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Pharmaceuticals End-Use Sector

Global Pharmaceuticals Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Chemicals End-Use Sector

Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Food & Beverage End-Use Sector

Global Food & Beverage Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Electronics & Semiconductor End-Use Sector

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Energy End-Use Sector

Global Energy Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

Air Compressor Filters & Compressed Air Dryers: Definition,

Scope, Types & Applications

Influencer Market Insights

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Demand for Compressors Drives Parallel Demand for Air

Dryers as an Essential Add-on

Robust Demand for Compressors Bodes Well for Compressed Air

Purification: Global Market for Air Compressors (In US$

Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

COVID-19 Induced Growth in Packaged Foods Brings Cheer to Air

Compressor Filters & Compressed Air Dryers in the Food &

Beverage Industry

Growing Popularity of High Pressure Food Processing and

Packaging to Spur Growth in the Food & Beverage End-Use

Industry

Established Applications to Sustain Growth in the Post COVID-19

Period

Rising Use of Class 0 Air in Pharmaceutical Packaging Boosts

Market Prospects



